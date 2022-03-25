 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

Bill to let Georgia parents reject kids' masks heads to Kemp

  • Updated
  • 0

ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia lawmakers gave final approval Friday to a bill that would let parents opt their children out of public school mask mandates, with Gov. Brian Kemp expected to sign it.

Senate Bill 514 passed the state House 93-52 after a debate in which Republicans argued that parents should be able to reject “misguided policies” forcing their children to wear masks while Democrats argued the move would gut a protective measure that could still be needed if COVID-19 resurges or another respiratory illness becomes widespread.

The ban would last for five years until June 30, 2027, although lawmakers have acknowledged that a governor could override it if a public health emergency is declared.

“Parents are the best decision makers when it comes to the health and education of their children,” said Rep. Lauren McDonald III, a Cumming Republican who presented the bill. “This legislation ensures that those rights are not infringed by misguided policies.”

People are also reading…

Democrats said the measure responded to the demands of a noisy minority, sacrificing collective safety.

“There is a shared responsibility to do what you can to protect others,” said. Rep Jasmine Clark, a Lilburn Democrat who has a doctorate in microbiology. “Opting out of that responsibility puts others in harm’s way. Public health bills like this create this false and dangerous sense of individualism.”

Many Republican-controlled states banned mask mandates last year, part of a broad conservative backlash against mandates meant to prevent the spread of the respiratory illness. Georgia lawmakers did not act last year, but the GOP-controlled General Assembly has been more amenable to the measures in this election year, especially on the grounds that parents should be able to make key decisions for their own child’s learning.

Kemp made the proposal after Republican attacks on Democratic gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams for not wearing a mask when she spoke at a Decatur elementary school where masks were supposed to be required.

Many of Georgia’s 180 school districts never had a mask mandate, and of those that did, almost all have dropped them since January as cases of COVID-19 have fallen. One that still has a mandate is the 52,000-student Clayton County district in Atlanta’s southern suburbs.

District spokesperson Charles White said Friday that Clayton County schools had employed “an abundance of caution” to protect students, employees and their families.

“While we still feel that Clayton County needs to have a higher vaccination rate, especially in light of a potential surge in cases due to the new variation of the omicron strain, we will adhere to the law enacted by the Georgia General Assembly and when signed by Gov. Brian Kemp,” White said in a statement.

Republicans argued that much communication, especially in younger children learning to speak and read, is aided by being able to see someone’s mouth. The also argued that statistics show the virus poses little risk to school-aged children and questioned the effectiveness of masks, especially cloth masks.

“Nothing in this bill prohibits parents from sending their children to school in a mask that actually works,” said Rep. Mark Newton, an Augusta Republican and emergency room physician.

Democrats, though, warned that without the ability to impose a mask mandate on all students, districts could be forced to again suspend in-person learning

“This bill really should be renamed ‘Close Georgia Schools,’” Clark said.

Follow Jeff Amy on Twitter at http://twitter.com/jeffamy.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Former nurse guilty of homicide in medication error death

Former nurse guilty of homicide in medication error death

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — A former Tennessee nurse is guilty of criminally negligent homicide in the death of a patient who was accidentally given the wrong medication, a jury found Friday. She was also found guilty of gross neglect of an impaired adult in a case that has fixed the attention of patient safety advocates and nurses' organizations around the country.

South Korea's COVID-19 deaths strain crematories, hospitals

South Korea's COVID-19 deaths strain crematories, hospitals

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — Health officials in South Korea have instructed crematories to burn more bodies per day and funeral homes to add more refrigerators to store the dead as families struggle with funeral arrangements amid a rise in COVID-19 deaths.

Watch Now: Related Video

Another study is linking artificial sweeteners to cancer

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News