 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

Board rejects clemency request of Oklahoma death row inmate

  • Updated
  • 0
Oklahoma Execution-Fairchild

This undated photo provided by the Oklahoma Department of Corrections shows Richard Fairchild. The Oklahoma Pardon and Parole Board on Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2022 rejected a request to recommend clemency for death row inmate Richard Stephen Fairchild. The board turned down the request to recommend to Gov. Kevin Stitt that Fairchild be spared for the 1993 beating death of Adam Broomhall, his girlfriend’s 3-year-old son, in Del City.

 Uncredited - hogp, Oklahoma Department of Corrections

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — The Oklahoma Pardon and Parole Board on Wednesday rejected a request to recommend clemency for a death row inmate who killed his girlfriend's 3-year-old son in 1993.

The board turned down the request to recommend to Gov. Kevin Stitt that Richard Stephen Fairchild be spared for the beating death of Adam Broomhall in Del City. Fairchild, 62, is set to be executed on Nov. 17.

Defense attorney Emma Rolls argued that Fairchild was abused as a child, suffers from mental illness, and is remorseful for his actions.

“As Richard Fairchild’s brain has deteriorated, he has descended into psychosis," Rolls said in a statement.

“Mr. Fairchild is now suffering from the effects of major mental illness, namely schizoaffective disorder, leaving him tortured with continued delusions," Rolls said. “Yet despite having lost touch with reality, Richard remains remorseful for his crime and continues to have an unblemished prison record."

People are also reading…

Oklahoma Attorney General John O’Connor said in a statement that the board made the correct decision.

“Fairchild, brutally tortured (the child) to death on Nov. 13, 1995, for wetting the bed,” O'Connor said. “Fairchild ... beat, burned, and threw Adam into the side of a table, silencing his cries forever.”

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Small business group files suit over Biden student loan plan

Small business group files suit over Biden student loan plan

A small business advocacy group has filed a new lawsuit seeking to block the Biden administration’s efforts to forgive student loan debt for tens of millions of Americans. The suit, filed Monday by the Job Creators Network Foundation, argues the Biden administration violated federal procedures by failing to seek public input on the program. It also argues the program is arbitrary, benefiting some borrowers, but not others. It’s one of a handful of lawsuits filed by conservative business groups, attorneys, and Republican lawmakers in recent weeks as the Biden administration tries to push forward with its plan to cancel billions in debt before November’s midterm elections.

Dutch activists sue government over assisted suicide

Dutch activists sue government over assisted suicide

Activists calling for the decriminalization of assisted suicide in the Netherlands have taken the Dutch government to court, arguing that its ban on helping a person end their life breaches human rights. The case at The Hague District Court on Monday is the latest legal battle in a long-running debate around end-of-life issues in the country that in 2002 became the first in the world to pass a law that decriminalized euthanasia. A group called Cooperative Last Will is asking the court to declare that the Dutch state is “acting unlawfully by denying its citizens the right to die with dignity under their own control.”

Town employee quietly lowered fluoride in water for years

Town employee quietly lowered fluoride in water for years

Residents of a small community in Vermont were blindsided last month by news that one official in their water department quietly lowered fluoride levels nearly four years ago. The revelation in Richmond is worrying the town's residents about their children's dental health and transparent government. Kendall Chamberlin is the town water superintendent. He says he had concerns about fluoride levels and sourcing of the mineral. He later apologized and blamed his actions on a “misunderstanding.” The case also highlights the enduring misinformation around water fluoridation. Though it's considered one of the great health achievements of the 20th century, many people remain skeptical.

'Nothing's left': Hurricane Ian leaves emotional toll behind

'Nothing's left': Hurricane Ian leaves emotional toll behind

Survivors of Hurricane Ian face a long emotional road to recover from one of the most damaging storms to hit the U.S. mainland. For those who lost everything to disaster, the anguish can be crushing to return home to find so much gone. Grief can run the gamut from frequent tears to utter despair. The Lee County medical examiner says two men in their 70s even took their own lives a day apart after viewing their losses. Experts say suicides climb after disasters and more funding for mental health should be provided as climate change makes storms and fires more frequent and devastating.

Twitter, Instagram block Kanye West over antisemitic posts

Twitter, Instagram block Kanye West over antisemitic posts

Kanye West is once again embroiled in controversy. The rapper who is legally known as Ye made antisemitic posts on Twitter and Instagram and the social networks locked his accounts. Spokespersons for Twitter and for Instagram parent Meta said on Sunday that Ye posted messages that violated their policies. According to internet archive records, Ye said on Twitter he would soon go “death con 3 on JEWISH PEOPLE.” The social media lockouts cap a whirlwind week for Ye, even by his standards. Among other things, he was harshly criticized for wearing a “White Lives Matter” T-shirt to his collection at Paris Fashion Week. Representatives for Ye did not return requests for comment.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Weird things dogs do and why they do them

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News