 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

Bolsonaro seeks to rev up his support with motorcycle rally

  • Updated
  • 0

BRASILIA, Brazil (AP) — President Jair Bolsonaro led thousands of motorcyclists on a campaign ride through Brazil's most populous state Friday, seeking to drum up support ahead of October's elections as he trails in early opinion polls.

Bolsonaro, wearing a black leather jacket, piloted a Honda cycle during the rally that motored about 130 kilometers (80 miles) from Sao Paulo city to Americana. Officials of Sao Paulo state gave no estimate on the number of participants, many of whom carried Brazilian flags or wore the national colors of green and yellow.

“He is a popular president, who is among the people, and the majority is on his side. We have to have these movements in the streets that show what the truth is," said Leandro Rosa, a 42-year-old supporter who joined in the rally with his son Leonardo, 16, on the back of his motorcycle.

Bolsonaro is focusing much of his campaign attention in Sao Paulo state. Some of his Cabinet ministers resigned in recent weeks to run for Senate seats representing the state and to seek its governorship and are expected to stump for his re-election.

People are also reading…

He got more than two-thirds of the votes in the state in the 2018 election, but a survey released this week by pollster Ipespe put him in a close race in Sao Paulo with his main opponent, leftist former President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva. Da Silva recently tapped Geraldo Alckmin, Sao Paulo’s former governor, as his running mate.

For Brazil as a whole, opinion polls have shown Bolsonaro trailing da Silva, but recently the gap has been narrowing.

Motorcycle rallies by Bolsonaro supporters became popular last year, with events staged in numerous cities across Brazil as a Senate committee began investigating his administration’s handling of the coronavirus pandemic.

The president’s disapproval rating rose during the pandemic as he expressed skepticism about coronavirus vaccines and opposed economic restrictions imposed by local leaders trying to curb the virus’ spread. It has caused more than 662,000 deaths in Brazil, the second most in the world, behind only the United States, according to data from John Hopkins University.

“We have gone through difficult times, two years of pandemic, and today we feel the repercussions of a war on the other side of the world, but we will overcome these obstacles,” Bolsonaro told the motorcyclists.

Pollastri reported from the motorcycle rally.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Biden waiving ethanol rule in bid to lower gasoline prices

Biden waiving ethanol rule in bid to lower gasoline prices

President Joe Biden is visiting corn-rich Iowa to announce he’ll suspend a federal rule and allow the sale of higher ethanol blend gasoline this summer. Biden's administration is intensifying efforts to lower prices at the pump that have spiked during Russia’s war with Ukraine. Most gasoline sold in the U.S. is blended with 10% ethanol. The Environmental Protection Agency will issue an emergency waiver to allow widespread sale of 15% ethanol blend that's usually prohibited between June 1 and Sept. 15 because of concerns it adds to smog in high temperatures. The Biden administration says the move will save drivers an average of 10 cents per gallon at 2,300 gas stations.

Texas moves to ease border gridlock over 'sense of urgency'

Texas moves to ease border gridlock over 'sense of urgency'

More relief is in sight for the logjam of trucks at the U.S.-Mexico border. Texas Gov. Greg Abbott on Thursday continued easing off his latest dramatic action over immigration that has gridlocked some of the world's busiest trade ports and taken mounting economic toll. The two-term Republican governor for days has allowed commercial trucks to backup for miles into Mexico after requiring them to stop for additional inspections in Texas. He says there's a new “sense of urgency” to strike deals with neighboring Mexican states and has now lifted inspection requirements for bridges in El Paso.

Baby eel value up to pre-pandemic levels despite challenges

Baby eel value up to pre-pandemic levels despite challenges

Concerns that war in Europe or fickle weather might hold back one of America’s most valuable fisheries appear to have been unfounded. Baby eels, also called elvers, are one of the most lucrative wild fish species in the U.S. Maine is the only state in the country with a sizeable baby eel fishing industry, and the price for the tiny fish is back up to pre-pandemic levels this spring. Maine regulators reported Monday that fishermen are selling the baby eels for $2,110 per pound at docks. They've also run through more than four-fifths of their quota for the year.

Watch Now: Related Video

Five ways engaging with a community can help tackle stress

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News