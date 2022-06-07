 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Bonus pay coming for Minnesota's frontline COVID-19 workers

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Minnesota residents who came into work during the height of the coronavirus pandemic will soon be collecting bonus pay.

Workers who are eligible for so-called hero pay can begin applying online Wednesday morning and will have up to 45 days to sign up, Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz said. The money be divided evenly, following a period for appeals.

The Frontline Worker Pay bill covers people employed at least 120 hours in one frontline sector or more outside their households between March 15, 2020 and June 30, 2021.

Eligible workers include those in the long-term care and home care industries, health care, the courts, child care, public schools, retail, food service, public transit and manufacturing.

State officials estimate 667,000 workers will get roughly $750 each, but that could change depending on how many people apply. The maximum check per person would be $1,500.

Sate law requires employers with eligible employees to notify workers of the opportunity to sign up for the bonus check by June 23.

