Branches set deadlines for troops to get COVID shots; vaccine drive underway at Offutt

Under Defense Department policy, individual bases or commands do not release information about COVID-19 illnesses or vaccinations, so it’s not clear what percentage of Offutt’s service members have received the shots. Across the entire Air Force and Space Force, 82% of active-duty service members had received at least one vaccine dose as of Sept. 13. Counting the Air Guard and Reserve, the number is 76%.

To date, 40,756 airmen and guardsmen have tested positive for COVID-19. Seventeen have been hospitalized, and three have died.

The Nebraska National Guard has just begun to make plans for how to administer the vaccines in light of the new requirements, said Maj. Scott Ingalsbe, a Guard spokesman.

“Now that the timeframes are known for each service, that allows commanders to work vaccination clinics into plans for upcoming training assemblies,” he said in an email.

He said the Guard has been providing COVID-19 shots to members and their families since the vaccines became widely available in the spring.

To date, 47% of Nebraska National Guard members have reported receiving at least one dose of the vaccine, a number well below that of any of the service branches nationally, and below state and national averages among civilians.