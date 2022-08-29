 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

California may act as US refuge for transgender youth

  • Updated
  • 0

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California would present itself as a haven for transgender youth facing discrimination in other states under a bill that advanced Monday, much as it is positioning itself as a sanctuary for those seeking abortions.

The Assembly approved the measure without debate, 48-16, sending it to the Senate for a final vote before lawmakers adjourn at month's end.

The legislation is designed to provide legal refuge to parents from other states who risk having their transgender children taken away or being criminally prosecuted if they support their children’s access to gender-affirming procedures and other health care.

Democratic Sen. Scott Wiener sought the measure in response to actions in several Republican-dominated states including Arkansas, Tennessee and Texas. He said 19 other states have since introduced similar “trans refuge state” bills.

People are also reading…

“Trans kids and their parents are being criminalized and used as political punching bags by right-wing zealots,” he said in a statement. “No one should ever have to worry about being separated from their child simply for allowing that child to be who they are."

Conservative groups argued the bill could shield parents who use it as a pretext.

The bill mimics a new California law that bars the enforcement of civil judgments against doctors who perform abortions on patients from other states. It’s among several measures designed to make California a sanctuary for people seeking or providing abortions.

The transgender bill would similarly reject any out-of-state court judgments removing transgender children from their parents’ custody because they allowed their children to receive gender-affirming healthcare.

It would also bar California health officials from complying with out-of-state subpoenas seeking medical or related information about people who travel to California for gender-affirming care.

The measure would also prohibit arrests or extraditions of people charged with violating another state’s law that criminalizes allowing a person to receive or provide gender-affirming health care.

Brad Dacus, president of the conservative nonprofit Pacific Justice Institute, said it would allow parents to bring their children to California “under the guise of securing genital surgeries," a move he equated to “kidnapping children from conservative states.”

It would “make California a safe haven for child abductors and predators” and “condone the taking of children from other states in violation of court orders,” he warned in a fundraising letter to supporters.

Greg Burt of the California Family Council said the bill “declares war on parents throughout the country who don’t want their children sterilized because of their gender dysphoria."

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Build your health & fitness knowledge

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

College students return to campus without access to abortion

College students return to campus without access to abortion

In states such as Texas, Ohio and Indiana, some college students say new abortion restrictions are influencing their personal and political behavior as they return to campuses. Some students say they’re changing their sexual behavior, being more careful about using contraceptives, keeping emergency contraception on hand or thinking through how they would respond to a pregnancy. More publicly, the U.S. Supreme Court decision overturning the landmark Roe v. Wade ruling this summer is energizing student activism by both opponents and supporters of abortion rights.

Secret Service recovers $286M in stolen pandemic loans

Secret Service recovers $286M in stolen pandemic loans

The U.S. Secret Service said Friday that it has recovered $286 million in fraudulently obtained pandemic loans and is returning the money to the Small Business Administration. An investigation initiated by the Secret Service’s Orlando office found that alleged conspirators submitted Economic Injury Disaster Loan applications by using fake or stolen employment and personal information. They then used an online bank to conceal and move their criminal proceeds. The Secret Service worked with the bank to identify roughly 15,000 accounts and seize $286 million connected to the accounts.

School districts move to ease teacher stress, burnout

School districts move to ease teacher stress, burnout

School districts around the country are starting to invest in programs aimed at addressing the mental health of teachers. Faced with a shortage of educators and widespread discontentment with the job, districts are hiring more therapists, holding trainings on self-care and setting up system to better respond to a teacher encountering anxiety and stress. This comes as surveys show teachers are not happy with their job. In a survey by the Rand Corporation, twice as many principals and teachers reported frequent job-related stress as other working adults.

Chinese think tank: Virus curbs must change to help economy

Chinese think tank: Virus curbs must change to help economy

A Chinese think tank has issued a rare public disagreement with the ruling Communist Party’s severe “zero COVID” policy, saying curbs that shut down cities and disrupt trade, travel and industry must change to prevent an “economic stall.” The Anbound Research Center gave no details of possible changes but said President Xi Jinping’s government needs to focus on shoring up sinking growth. It noted the United States, Europe and Japan are recovering economically after easing anti-disease curbs. Even such mild public disagreement with official policy is almost unknown in a politically sensitive year when Xi, China’s most powerful leader since at least the 1980s, is expected to try to extend his time in office.

Watch Now: Related Video

What to do when something breaks in your home

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News