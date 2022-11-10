 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Cambodian leader cautions against post-COVID complacency

PHNOM PENH, Cambodia (AP) — Cambodia's prime minister on Friday cautioned fellow Southeast Asian leaders against complacency, saying that even though economies are gradually recovering as the COVID-19 pandemic wanes, there is much work to be done.

Prime Minister Hun Sen, whose country holds the rotating chairmanship of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations, warned at the official opening ceremony of the group's summit that the region is “now at the most uncertain juncture” as it seeks to promote “peace, security and sustainable growth.”

“We are now enjoying the fruits of our efforts and moving towards sustainable growth,” he said. “We should always be vigilant as the current socio-economic situation in ASEAN as well as in the whole world remains fragile and divided.”

He said the summit's theme, “Addressing Challenges Together,” should be considered “time relevant.”

“There is a saying that disasters and crises can bring out the best in people,” Hun Sen said. “In this connection, I believe that all of us gathering here today share a sense of urgency to work together.”

Hun Sen spoke broadly of “strategic challenges we all face” but did not delve into specifics during his opening address.

One overarching issue, however, is that of the escalating violence in ASEAN member state Myanmar, and how to bring the country's military-led government, which seized power from the democratically elected government of Aung San Suu Kyi in February 2021, into compliance with ASEAN's five-point consensus for peace.

The plan calls for the immediate cessation of violence, a dialogue among all parties, mediation by an ASEAN special envoy, provision of humanitarian aid and a visit to Myanmar by the special envoy to meet all sides.

Myanmar’s government initially agreed to the plan but has made little effort to implement it.

As a consequence, ASEAN has already barred Myanmar's military leadership from its main meetings, including the ongoing summit, and Myanmar has refused the group's offer to send non-political representatives.

Talks among ASEAN's other members — Cambodia, the Philippines, Malaysia, Indonesia, Laos, Singapore, Thailand, Vietnam and Brunei — about how to put pressure on Myanmar to comply with the five-point plan have already been occurring in Phnom Penh since mid-week.

So far there has been no consensus, however, with several countries pushing for Myanmar's generals to be excluded from lower-level ASEAN meetings as well, with others arguing that that amounts to a de facto suspension from the group, according to a diplomat with access to the discussions, speaking on condition of anonymity to talk about the closed-door meetings.

Rising reported from Bangkok. Jim Gomez contributed to this story from Manila, Philippines.

Dog walker's killer sentenced to life in prison, no parole

A man convicted of using an AK-47 to kill a woman and wound her boyfriend as they walked their dog in Denver has been sentenced to life in prison. A judge sentenced Michael Close on Friday to a life term without the possibility of parole in the death of 21-year-old Isabella Thallas and added an additional 48-year sentence for the attempted murder of her boyfriend. The Denver Post reported that Close yelled out the window at the couple as they urged the dog to “go potty” outside his apartment in June 2020 before getting the weapon and firing it 24 times.

North Korea: Missile tests were practice to attack South, US

North Korea’s military says its recent barrage of missile tests were practices to “mercilessly” strike key South Korean and U.S. targets such as air bases and operation command systems with a variety of missiles that likely included nuclear-capable weapons. The North's military said Monday its missile tests were reaction to last week's massive air force drills between the U.S. and South Korea, which Pyongyang views as an invasion rehearsal. The announcement underscored leader Kim Jong Un’s determination not to back down in the face of his rivals’ push to expand their military exercises. But some experts say Kim also eventually wants to use their drills as an excuse to modernize his nuclear arsenal and increase his leverage in future dealings with Washington and Seoul.

Voters approve recreational marijuana in Maryland, Missouri

Voters have approved recreational marijuana in Maryland and Missouri and rejected it in Arkansas and North Dakota. The measure also is on the ballot in South Dakota. The elections are seen as a test of legalization’s support in even the most conservative parts of the country. The state voting follows moves by President Joe Biden toward decriminalizing marijuana. Biden last month announced he was pardoning thousands of Americans convicted of simple possession of marijuana under federal law. Heading into the election, recreational marijuana was legal in 19 states, and polls have shown opposition to legalization softening.

