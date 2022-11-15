 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert

Cancer screening advice: Avoid the confusing colonoscopy headlines | Behind the Headlines podcast

  • 0

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

If you're 45 or older, you may have had a colonoscopy or have had a conversation with your physician about being screened for colorectal cancer. However, recent headlines began calling into question the effectiveness of the procedure.

Dr. Franklin Berger, director of research & outreach for the Colorectal Cancer Prevention Network at the University of South Carolina, was not happy with what he read and recently wrote a response for The Conversation which you can read here:

Colonoscopy is still the most recommended screening for colorectal cancer, despite conflicting headlines and flawed interpretations of a new study.

In this episode of the Behind the Headlines podcast, Dr. Berger discusses his article, the importance of screening, the reasoning behind the lower age threshold for the procedure as well as alternative, less invasive screening methods.

People are also reading…

Research from the New England Journal of Medicine looks at colonoscopies' effectiveness and how much they reduce deaths from colon cancer.
0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Voters approve recreational marijuana in Maryland, Missouri

Voters approve recreational marijuana in Maryland, Missouri

Voters have approved recreational marijuana in Maryland and Missouri and rejected it in Arkansas and North Dakota. The measure also is on the ballot in South Dakota. The elections are seen as a test of legalization’s support in even the most conservative parts of the country. The state voting follows moves by President Joe Biden toward decriminalizing marijuana. Biden last month announced he was pardoning thousands of Americans convicted of simple possession of marijuana under federal law. Heading into the election, recreational marijuana was legal in 19 states, and polls have shown opposition to legalization softening.

5 mistakes you’re making with Medicare open enrollment

5 mistakes you’re making with Medicare open enrollment

Millions of retirees are in the thick of Medicare open enrollment, which runs from Oct. 15 to Dec. 7, but many find the process challenging. Some don’t understand the difference between Original Medicare and Medicare Advantage, many are overwhelmed by Medicare advertising, and only 4 in 10 people review their plan options each year, according to a recent report. This leads to Medicare open enrollment misses, including not confirming that your providers are in-network for the next plan year and not comparing your prescription drug coverage with other available options. Here’s how to make the most of your Medicare choices this year.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

This is how we unknowingly take our stress out on other people

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News