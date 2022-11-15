Cancer screening advice: Avoid the confusing colonoscopy headlines | Behind the Headlines podcast

If you're 45 or older, you may have had a colonoscopy or have had a conversation with your physician about being screened for colorectal cancer. However, recent headlines began calling into question the effectiveness of the procedure.
Dr. Franklin Berger, director of research & outreach for the Colorectal Cancer Prevention Network at the University of South Carolina, was not happy with what he read and recently wrote a response for The Conversation which you can read here:
Colonoscopy is still the most recommended screening for colorectal cancer, despite conflicting headlines and flawed interpretations of a new study.
In this episode of the Behind the Headlines podcast, Dr. Berger discusses his article, the importance of screening, the reasoning behind the lower age threshold for the procedure as well as alternative, less invasive screening methods.