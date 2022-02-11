 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

Cannabis facility under construction in Hinds County

  • 0

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — A cannabis production facility is currently under construction in Hinds County, company officials told WJTV.

Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves this week signed a medical marijuana law making it legal for several health conditions.

The facility being built in Hinds County is a state-of-the-art production building that will be used to grow and create medical marijuana products, according to executives of Mockingbird Cannabis LLC.

It’s expected to open in late April or May, and there are plans to hire 150 to 200 people in the next couple of months.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, WJTV-TV.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Build your health & fitness knowledge

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Millions in tax dollars flow to anti-abortion centers in US

Millions in tax dollars flow to anti-abortion centers in US

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Anti-abortion centers across the country are receiving tens of millions of tax dollars to talk women out of ending their pregnancies, a nearly fivefold increase from a decade ago that resulted from an often-overlooked effort by mostly Republican-led states.

UNMC experts answer more reader questions on COVID

UNMC experts answer more reader questions on COVID

This week, doctors talk about how masks work, how to spot a counterfeit mask, the immune response from vaccines vs. having had the disease, as well as when the senses of taste and smell might come back after the virus.

Watch Now: Related Video

Eating an 'optimized diet' could extend your life by 13 years

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News