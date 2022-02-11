Cannabis facility under construction in Hinds County

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — A cannabis production facility is currently under construction in Hinds County, company officials told WJTV.

Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves this week signed a medical marijuana law making it legal for several health conditions.

The facility being built in Hinds County is a state-of-the-art production building that will be used to grow and create medical marijuana products, according to executives of Mockingbird Cannabis LLC.

It’s expected to open in late April or May, and there are plans to hire 150 to 200 people in the next couple of months.

