 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

Care network to make changes after trans discrimination case

  • 0

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — A network of adult care facilities in Maine will adopt a nondiscrimination policy about the care of transgender people as part of a settlement with a woman who filed a human rights complaint against the company.

Advocates described the agreement as a landmark settlement about elder care for transgender adults in the state. The settlement came three months after Maine's human rights panel ruled in favor of the 79-year-old woman, Marie King, who complained she was denied a room by an assisted living facility because she is transgender.

Adult Family Care Homes of Maine will adopt the nondiscrimination policy in addition to sending employees and administrators at its nine facilities to LGBT-competency training, said attorneys for GLBTQ Legal Advocates & Defenders, which represented King. The nondiscrimination policy states that Adult Family Care Homes will “provide a welcoming environment and the best possible services to all communities, including older adults who are lesbian, gay, bisexual and/or transgender.”

People are also reading…

King was initially anonymous when she filed her complaint with the Maine Human Rights Commission, but later chose to identify herself. She said the settlement was a “positive outcome” for herself and other transgender elders seeking care.

“I believe the new policies will keep others from experiencing mistreatment and will help people understand that transgender people are only seeking to be treated with dignity and respect like anyone else," King said.

The human rights commission approved the settlement during its meeting on Monday. The commission's office did not respond to a request for comment.

Rhonda Chambers, the administrator for Adult Family Care Homes of Maine, did not respond to a call seeking comment. The company runs elder care facilities mostly in rural parts of the state.

The human rights commission found that there were reasonable grounds that one such facility, Sunrise Assisted Living in Jonesport, violated the Maine Human Rights Act and discriminated against King on the basis of sex and sexual orientation or gender identity. Attorneys for King have said she filed a complaint with the commission that Sunrise would not admit her because the facility was concerned she wanted to reside with a female roommate.

The settlement that grew from King's complaint "sends an unmistakable message that transgender older adults should be treated with dignity and respect when seeking long-term care services,” said GLAD senior attorney Ben Klein.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Build your health & fitness knowledge

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Rhode Island casino workers urge lawmakers to ban smoking

Smoking was prohibited inside Rhode Island’s two casinos for most of the pandemic, and now casino workers want state lawmakers to make the ban permanent. A bill is pending in the legislature to repeal the exemption granted to casinos in the state law that prohibits smoking in public places. Casino workers planned to go to the State House Wednesday to urge lawmakers to advance the bill. Casino spokesperson Patti Doyle says they'll address any personnel concerns at the bargaining table and they already make accommodations for nonsmokers. In New Jersey, Atlantic City dealers are pushing lawmakers to prohibit smoking in the casinos.

Mixed results as South Dakota's Noem intervenes in GOP races

Mixed results as South Dakota's Noem intervenes in GOP races

In South Dakota, Republican Gov. Kristi Noem has tried to shape the Legislature to her liking. And in last week's primary, she publicly backed at least a dozen candidates, including several challengers to incumbents who are part of a contrarian group of Republicans. But two-thirds of the governor's favorites lost, and some of the lawmakers who survived her efforts to defeat them wonder why a governor they generally agree with went to such lengths to try to oust them. While endorsements often draw attention and financial resources, they don't always translate into voter support. It’s a lesson that Noem ally Donald Trump is learning as he falls short, notably in Georgia, in trying to punish Republicans who've crossed him.

Country star Toby Keith discloses stomach cancer diagnosis

Country star Toby Keith discloses stomach cancer diagnosis

Country music star Toby Keith says he has been undergoing treatment for stomach cancer since last fall. The multi-platinum-selling singer said Sunday on Twitter that he underwent surgery and received chemotherapy and radiation in the past six months. The Oklahoma native turns 61 on July 8. He said in the post that he looks forward to spending time with his family. The status of Keith’s performances for the remainder of this year wasn’t immediately clear. His next performance is scheduled for June 17 in Wheaton, Illinois. His publicist, Elaine Schock, says some tour dates will be canceled.

Biden lauds democratic unity despite no-shows at summit

Biden lauds democratic unity despite no-shows at summit

President Joe Biden says democracy is an “essential ingredient” for the Western Hemisphere's future, an implicit rebuttal to leaders from around the world who boycotted the Summit of the Americas because authoritarians were not invited. He also drew sharp contrasts around one of the issues central to the summit, immigration, saying “safe and orderly migration is good for all of our economies” but “unlawful” forms are unacceptable. “We will enforce our borders through innovative, coordinated action with our regional partners,” Biden said Wednesday at the opening ceremony of events that run through Friday in Los Angeles.

Watch Now: Related Video

Signs you may have a vitamin B12 deficiency

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News