CDC map makes Nebraska look super safe from COVID. But is it?

When it comes to COVID-19 transmission, is Nebraska the safest place in the nation?

All week, maps from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention have made it look as though much of Nebraska is largely free of COVID-19 problems.

As of Friday’s map, 60 of the state’s 93 counties were colored blue, indicating low transmission levels. In fact, Nebraska accounts for the majority of such counties nationwide, with only 39 other blue counties in the rest of the nation.

At a time of rising COVID-19 case numbers and hospitalizations, the map appears to show that most of Nebraska is largely unscathed.

Not so fast.

“The color blue on the map may not be an accurate representation of transmission rates,” said Olga Dack, a spokeswoman for the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services.

Instead, Nebraska counties are showing up in the low transmission category for a combination of reasons, including the state’s decision to retire its COVID-19 dashboard.