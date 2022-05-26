 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

Chicago, Peoria areas now rated high for coronavirus

  • 0

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) — Chicago, Cook County, and surrounding counties and counties around Peoria are now rated at High Community Level for COVID-19, Illinois health officials said Thursday.

Thirty other counties in the state are now rated at Medium Community Level, according to the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the Illinois Department of Public Health reported.

The counties listed at High Community Level are Cook, DuPage, Lake, McHenry, Will, Grundy, Boone, Lee and Winnebago in northern Illinois and Fulton, Knox, Henderson, Mason, Peoria and Tazewell in central Illinois, the state agency said.

"Everyone should make sure they are up-to-date with vaccinations and booster shots," said Amaal Tokars, acting director of the agency. "Wearing a mask in indoor public places and avoiding crowded indoor spaces as much as possible will also make a difference.

Additional information and COVID-19 data can be found at https://dph.illinois.gov/covid19.html.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Nebraska COVID cases rise for sixth straight week

Nebraska COVID cases rise for sixth straight week

Case levels in other states where the new variants arrived earlier suggest Nebraska cases still could climb well above current levels. A number of northeastern states have case levels more than four times Nebraska’s.

What Is Monkeypox, and How Worried Should Americans Be?

What Is Monkeypox, and How Worried Should Americans Be?

MONDAY, May 23, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- A worrisome international outbreak of monkeypox, a less harmful cousin of the smallpox virus, has now reached the United States and Canada. As of Saturday, 92 confirmed cases of the illness, and 28 more suspected cases, have been reported across 12 countries, according to the World Health Organization.

Religious backers of abortion rights say God's on their side

Religious backers of abortion rights say God's on their side

The loudest voices in the abortion debate are often characterized along a starkly religious divide, the faithful versus not. But the reality is much more nuanced, both at an Alabama abortion clinic and in the nation that surrounds it. The clinic’s staff of 11 — most of them Black, deeply faithful Christian women — have no trouble at all reconciling their work with their religion. And as the U.S. Supreme Court appears poised to dismantle the constitutional right to an abortion, they draw on their faith that they will somehow continue. God is on our side, they tell each other. God will keep this clinic open.

78,000 pounds of infant formula arrives in US

78,000 pounds of infant formula arrives in US

A military plane carrying enough specialty infant formula for more than half a million baby bottles arrived Sunday in Indianapolis. It's the first of several flights expected from Europe aimed at relieving a shortage that has sent parents scrambling to find enough to feed their children. President Joe Biden authorized the use of Air Force planes for the effort, dubbed “Operation Fly Formula,” because no commercial flights were available. The nationwide shortage of formula follows the closure of the largest domestic manufacturing plant in Michigan in February due to safety issues.

China's bet on homegrown mRNA vaccines holds back nation

China's bet on homegrown mRNA vaccines holds back nation

China is trying to navigate its biggest coronavirus outbreak without a tool it could have adopted many months ago, the kind of vaccines that have proven to offer the best protection against the worst outcomes from COVID-19. The mRNA vaccines made by Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna have still not been approved in mainland China, despite evidence they are the best protection against severe disease and death. Instead, China has pinned its hopes on homegrown mRNA vaccines that are still being tested. Health experts say the strategy could lead to avoidable deaths and deeper economic losses because whole cities would be locked down to insulate the country’s unprotected population.

Watch Now: Related Video

How to fall in love with your job again

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News