 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
editor's pick

Children's Hospital plans $46M outpatient center

  • 0
rendering 1

Children’s Hospital & Medical Center soon will begin construction on a 60,000-square-foot pediatric outpatient center at 204th and Harrison Streets.

 ALTUS ARCHITECTURAL STUDIOS/CHILDREN’S HOSPITAL & MEDICAL CENTER

Children’s Hospital & Medical Center soon will begin construction on a $46 million, 60,000-square-foot pediatric outpatient center at 204th and Harrison streets.

Kathy English, Children’s executive vice president and chief operating officer, said the facility will provide more convenient access for children and families who travel from west Omaha and beyond to the hospital campus near 84th Street and West Dodge Road to see specialists for outpatient care. More than 50% of the children served currently come from outside the greater Omaha area.

The new facility, she said, also will allow Children’s to expand and see more children.

“We’re pretty full here, and we need more space,” English said.

The two-story facility is slated to open in spring 2024. The 10-acre site also has room for a second phase of construction, she said. Children’s eventually anticipates moving the outpatient surgery center now located in the Village Pointe area to the new location.

People are also reading…

“We’re going to try to make this a western hub for us,” English said.

One module of the new outpatient center will house orthopedics and sports medicine. That area will include a glass-enclosed indoor space as well as Children’s first outdoor rehabilitation space.

Children rehabilitate by playing, English said, “so we’re going to have part of the outdoor space with trails and stepping stones that would challenge kids to move.”

Outdoor spaces for sports medicine patients will include areas where youths can run and kick balls, “so we give them space to rehab that would have the kinds of activities they would normally do as kids,” she said.

Cardiac and pulmonary services also will be available, and eight other specialties will rotate through as needed. The center also will house a Children’s Physicians primary care clinic as well as radiology and laboratory services, nutritional care and some behavioral health services.

In addition to the outpatient rehabilitation spaces, English said, the health system is taking lessons learned from COVID-19 in designing the facility. As a result, it will include a drive-thru area where providers could see and treat a child in a car.

julie.anderson@owh.com, 402-444-1066, twitter.com/julieanderson41

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Locations

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Overall Increase Seen in COVID-19 Vaccine Acceptance Globally

Overall Increase Seen in COVID-19 Vaccine Acceptance Globally

WEDNESDAY, Jan. 11, 2023 (HealthDay News) -- COVID-19 vaccine acceptance has increased, reaching 79.1 percent, but there is considerable variation in vaccine hesitancy between countries, according to a study published online Jan. 9 in Nature Medicine.

Lisa Marie Presley dies at 54 after hospitalization

Lisa Marie Presley dies at 54 after hospitalization

Lisa Marie Presley is dead at 54. Her mother Priscilla Presley says in a statement Thursday that the only child of Elvis Presley died after being rushed to the hospital earlier that day. A spokesperson for Los Angeles County's fire department says paramedics were dispatched to a Calabasas home Thursday morning following a report of a woman in full cardiac arrest. Property records indicate the 54-year-old Lisa Marie Presley was  a resident at that address. Presley was at the Golden Globes earlier this week as the movie about her father was up for awards.

Nurses at 2 NYC hospitals return to work as deal ends strike

Nurses at 2 NYC hospitals return to work as deal ends strike

Thousands of nurses at two New York City hospitals have ended a three-day strike after reaching a tentative contract agreement. Union officials say it will relieve chronic short staffing and boost pay by 19% over three years. Nurses began returning to work at Mount Sinai Hospital and Montefiore Medical Center after the deal was announced Thursday morning. The New York State Nurses Association stressed staffing levels as a key concern. It said nurses were stretched too thin because too many jobs are open. The privately owned, nonprofit hospitals cited a widespread nursing shortage exacerbated by the coronavirus pandemic.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Study shows how to offset the impact of prolonged sitting

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News