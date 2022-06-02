 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

Clergy of color face unprecedented mental health challenges

  • 0

About two years ago, when coronavirus cases began to peak in her impoverished San Antonio neighborhood, the Rev. Norma Fuentes-Quintero found herself taking on an additional duty – helping congregants deal with anxiety.

The pastor, who leads El Templo Cristiano Assembly of God, which is largely Latino, has spent hours with one congregant in particular -- a woman with seven children — who was consumed by the fear that the virus would kill her and leave her children motherless.

“Each phone call with her would last 30 minutes to an hour,” Fuentes-Quintero said. “Some days, she would knock on my door. I would give her water, massage her head, and rub her arm until she fell asleep. It got that personal.”

Fuentes-Quintero’s situation is common in communities of color where a lack of resources, poor access to health care and stifling stigma over mental health issues have turned pastors into counselors and caregivers. These were also communities that were disproportionately affected by COVID-19.

People are also reading…

In addition to the pandemic, difficult conversations about anti-Asian hate and systemic racism after the Atlanta spa killings and the murder of George Floyd, have significantly raised stress levels in these communities. Faith leaders say they are overwhelmed, exhausted, burned out and left with serious questions about how to care for their own physical and mental well-being while helping congregants in a meaningful way.

Such self-care is not so simple especially in some cultures where pastors are expected to always be present physically and spiritually, said the Rev. Pausa Kaio Thompson, head pastor of the Dominguez Samoan Congregational Christian Church in Compton, California.

In his state, Pacific Islanders died at a higher rate from COVID-19 than any other racial group and pastors like Thompson, on certain days, officiated two or three funerals – sometimes, for members of the same family.

In Pacific Islander communities, pastors tend to a variety of needs, from food, healthcare and employment to housing and immigration, he said. The pandemic was a unique situation because the source of everyone’s grief – whether you were in the pulpit or the pews – was the same.

“How do I talk about my own mental instability and doubt at a time when I cannot relay that to someone I’m there to uplift and comfort?” Thompson said.

He decided to seek psychiatric counseling and take the time whenever possible to unwind. A third-generation pastor, Thompson said the remnants of colonialism still haunt clergy in the Pacific Islander community. The missionaries, when they arrived in the islands, trained locals to go into dangerous terrain, teaching them “to give all and die for the faith," he said.

“We still live by that theology and it's really hurting us,” Thompson said. “We need a new way forward.”

It is important to remember that “clergy are human beings,” said Bishop Vashti McKenzie, interim president and general secretary of the National Council of Churches and a retired African Methodist Episcopal leader.

“When you add racial unrest on top of burying more congregants than you’ve ever had in your whole entire ministry,” on top of losing loved ones in one's own family, it can all add up, McKenzie said.

The challenges facing clergy of color were on display recently during a virtual event hosted by the Christian organization Live Free, two days after a mass shooting at a supermarket where 10 Black people were killed in Buffalo, New York.

The Rev. Julian Cook, pastor of Buffalo’s Macedonia Missionary Baptist Church, described a clergy colleague who was unable to meet a request to provide grief counseling to local bank employees.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

“She had to tell them flat out, ‘I’m just not in a place where I can even talk about grief right now,’” he said during the online event.

The strain of having discussions about race and racism led to burnout for Pastor Juliet Liu, who co-leads Life on the Vine, a Christian congregation in Long Grove, Illinois. She is getting ready to start a six-month sabbatical in July. Liu said she is not sure if she will return to ministry.

“For me, it’s not just the pandemic, but also the conversations about race and the anti-Asian hate,” said Liu, who is of Taiwanese and Vietnamese descent. Her congregation is predominantly white and about 20% Asian American.

Liu said she started seeing a therapist three years ago. That has helped her understand that she cannot hold herself responsible for “how white people understand and respond to racial justice," she said.

Yet she feels disillusioned when some white congregants question the existence of systemic racism.

“I’m asking myself if I’m in the right place," Liu said. "I’m questioning my calling.”

Many pastors have found comfort during this time knowing they are not alone, said Washington D.C.-based psychologist Jessica Smedley, who saw an increase in requests for assistance from Black clergy and African American congregations. She has held virtual webinars as a form of support.

“It gave them the opportunity to hear from other clergy that they were experiencing some of the same grief or stressors of not being in person or not knowing how to show up for their congregants in the same way and not being able to visit the hospital because of safety issues,” she said.

A recent Rice University study found that Black and Latino churchgoers often rely on their pastors for mental health care, but their clergy feel limited in being able to help them. Smedley said there is need for more research about clergy of color and rates of depression.

The Rev. Danté Quick has made Black mental health an area of focus at the First Baptist Church of Lincoln Gardens in Somerset, New Jersey. The senior pastor has also attended to his own mental health needs and advises his congregants and seminarians to do the same.

“If you go to a cardiologist for your heart, an optometrist for your eye, an oncologist for your cancer, why wouldn’t you go to a doctor for your mind?” he said, noting he has been seeing a therapist for 20 years.

Quick said Black clergy face various stressors. But social justice advocacy “brings its own stress,” he said.

“Preaching about George Floyd and Breonna Taylor, and the (psychological) trauma that we have to try to shepherd people of color through requires an intense amount of empathy that wears on one’s spirit.”

Quick says he copes by taking time for “joy seeking” activities – like a nice restaurant meal, an Anita Baker concert, or joining his mother in watching her favorite TV show. He also now has a personal phone and a church phone “so I can put one down from time to time.”

“I want to live to see my children’s weddings," he said.

Associated Press religion coverage receives support through the AP’s collaboration with The Conversation US, with funding from Lilly Endowment Inc. The AP is solely responsible for this content.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Nebraska COVID cases rise for sixth straight week

Nebraska COVID cases rise for sixth straight week

Case levels in other states where the new variants arrived earlier suggest Nebraska cases still could climb well above current levels. A number of northeastern states have case levels more than four times Nebraska’s.

Flight cancellations pile up on busy Memorial Day weekend

Flight cancellations pile up on busy Memorial Day weekend

Hundreds of flights worldwide were canceled by mid-afternoon Sunday, adding to the mounting number of scrubbed flights during the busy Memorial Day holiday weekend. About 1,460 flights had been canceled as of 7 p.m. EDT Sunday, according to flight tracking website FlightAware. That follows more than 2,300 cancellations Friday and another 1,500 on Saturday. Nearly 450 of Sunday’s cancellations involved aircraft scheduled to fly to or from U.S. cities. Delta Air Lines canceled the most flights among major U.S. airlines. Delta said Saturday's cancellations were because of bad weather and “air traffic control actions.”

Day of triumph turned to day of tragedy for honor student

Day of triumph turned to day of tragedy for honor student

Tuesday should have been a day of triumph for 10-year-old Maite Rodriguez. Instead, it was the day she died. Maite was among 19 grade school students and two teachers who were shot to death at Robb Elementary School in the southwestern Texas town of Uvalde. The 18-year-old gunman also died. Maite had always been a straight-A student until the COVID-19 pandemic forced the school to call off in-person classes. Zoom didn’t work well for Maite and she got all Fs. But with school back in session, Maite rebounded, achieving all As and Bs. She was among the honor roll students recognized at an assembly Tuesday morning, hours before her death.

UK to hold days-long bash to celebrate queen's 70-year reign

UK to hold days-long bash to celebrate queen's 70-year reign

Britain is getting ready for a party featuring mounted troops, solemn prayers — and a pack of dancing mechanical corgis. The nation will celebrate Queen Elizabeth II’s 70 years on the throne this week with four days of pomp and pageantry in central London. But behind the brass bands and the queen's appearance on the balcony of Buckingham Palace lies a drive to show that the royal family still remains relevant. The royals, sometimes criticized as being out of touch, want to show that their support comes from all parts of a society that has become more multicultural amid immigration from the Caribbean, South Asia and Eastern Europe. The jubilee is also part of the effort to prepare the public for the day when Prince Charles takes the throne.

Hinckley to get full freedom 41 years after shooting Reagan

Hinckley to get full freedom 41 years after shooting Reagan

A federal judge has given his final blessing to full freedom for John Hinckley, the man who shot President Ronald Reagan in 1981. U.S. District Court Judge Paul L. Friedman noted Wednesday that Hinckley, who turned 67 on Sunday, was profoundly troubled when he shot Reagan but that he had been able to get mental health help. The judge said in September that he would free Hinckley from all remaining restrictions on June 15 as long as Hinckley continued to do well. Wednesday’s hearing, which Hinckley did not attend, did not change anything about his planned release from conditions. The judge said he was no longer a danger to himself or others.

Georgia high court won't hear appeal from death row prisoner

Georgia high court won't hear appeal from death row prisoner

Georgia’s highest court on Wednesday declined to hear an appeal filed for a man on death row claiming that his execution would be unconstitutional because he has cognitive impairments that cause him to function like a young child. Lawyers for Virgil Delano Presnell Jr. had argued in a filing with the Georgia Supreme Court that Presnell suffered brain damage caused by his mother’s heavy alcohol use during pregnancy. The case was one of two pending before the state high court for Presnell, who killed an 8-year-old girl and raped her 10-year-old friend in May 1976 and had been scheduled to be executed last month.

Live updates l Midterm results show strong Trump influence

Live updates l Midterm results show strong Trump influence

The midterm election season began in earnest Tuesday with primaries in Indiana and Ohio. Ohio’s hotly contested Republican Senate race tested the enduring power of former President Donald Trump’s influence, as his endorsed candidate, JD Vance, defeated six others for the GOP nomination for the seat held by retiring Republican Sen. Rob Portman. Trump-endorsed Republicans Madison Gesiotto Gilbert and Max Miller won U.S. House primaries in northeast Ohio. Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose, also endorsed by Trump, won the state’s Republican primary over a conservative challenger who questioned the legitimacy of the 2020 presidential election results.

COVID Can 'Rebound' After Treatment With Paxlovid, CDC Says

COVID Can 'Rebound' After Treatment With Paxlovid, CDC Says

TUESDAY, May 24, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- COVID-19 can make a comeback after an infected person has gone through a round of Paxlovid, the antiviral used to minimize a bout with the coronavirus, according to an advisory issued Tuesday by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Watch Now: Related Video

How to stay healthy if you sit at a computer all day

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News