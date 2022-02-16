Compromise on Nebraska's workplace vaccine exemption bill survives; vote expected Wednesday

Nebraska lawmakers came close Tuesday to blowing up a bill that would allow workers to claim medical and religious exemptions from workplace COVID-19 vaccine mandates.

But the compromise that got LB906 to the second round of debate survived after senators voted down one amendment and a second one was withdrawn. A vote on advancing the bill to the final stage of debate is expected on Wednesday.

Both amendments would have turned neutral parties into opponents of the measure, which threatened to kill the bill.

Sen. Ben Hansen of Blair, who introduced LB906, initially supported an amendment offered by Sen. Mike Groene of North Platte. Hansen said the proposed change would not alter the essence of the bill or take away an employer's rights.

The amendment would have eliminated language making clear that employers could require unvaccinated workers to be tested regularly and to wear masks or other protective equipment. However, it would not have barred employers from setting those requirements.

Groene said such testing and masking requirements would discriminate against unvaccinated people and subject them to shaming. He argued that the bill did not take into account immunity gained from COVID-19 infections or the potential for vaccinated people to transmit the virus.

His amendment also sought to hold federal contractors to the same standard as other employers. The compromise on LB906 provides that federal requirements would trump the proposed Nebraska exemptions for federal contractors and for hospitals and other entities covered by the federal Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services standards.

Sen. Matt Williams of Gothenburg argued that the amendment would disturb the carefully crafted balance reached in negotiations with business and health care organizations. Those groups took neutral positions on the measure based on that balance.

He said the Nebraska Hospital Association would switch back to opposition if Groene's amendment were adopted.

Sen. John Arch of La Vista, the Health and Human Services Committee chairman, said the amendment could send the wrong message to employers and employees. He also said the debate could bolster a legal challenge to an employer's testing and masking requirements.

In the end, Hansen reversed course and declared the amendment to be unfriendly, and it amendment failed with 20 votes against it and 18 for it.

A second amendment was introduced, then withdrawn, by Sen. Curt Friesen of Henderson. It was aimed at addressing the situation of some college students who were forced out of Creighton University for refusing COVID-19 vaccination.

Friesen said he believes there is "more hysteria than facts" in the response to COVID-19, especially now.

"I know people died," he said. "But we have been through these things before and we will get through this."

As introduced, LB906 would have allowed employees to be exempted from a workplace vaccine mandate by filling out a state-produced form and declaring that they were refusing the vaccine because of their “strong moral, ethical or philosophical belief or conviction.”

The current version would apply only to the COVID-19 vaccine, not all vaccine mandates. It would provide for medical exemptions, with a written statement from a doctor or other health care provider.

It also would require that employers provide exemptions to people who declare on a state form that the vaccine conflicts with their “sincerely held religious belief, practice or observance.”

Last month, the U.S. Supreme Court upheld a federal vaccine mandate for health care providers that participate in the federal Medicare or Medicaid programs. Nebraska was one of two dozen states that challenged the mandate, which effectively delayed the enforcement date. The deadline to receive the first dose of the vaccine in those states was Monday.