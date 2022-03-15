 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

Congressman Upton announces positive test for COVID-19

  • Updated
  • 0

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (AP) — U.S. Rep. Fred Upton announced on Twitter Tuesday that he tested positive for COVID-19.

The tweet said the southwestern Michigan Republican tested positive after taking a routine test.

Upton reported he was experiencing mild symptoms.

Upton is vaccinated and has had his booster, he said.

Upton will isolate for the next five days as recommended by Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines.

He is the latest member of the Michigan delegation to disclose a COVID infection. Most recently, U.S. Rep. Dan Kildee in January tested positive for COVID-19 in another case of a breakthrough infection.

Other members of the Michigan delegation have previously disclosed positive tests for COVID including U.S. Reps. Tim Walberg and Bill Huizenga, both in 2020.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

United House OKs $13.6B for Ukraine in huge spending bill

United House OKs $13.6B for Ukraine in huge spending bill

WASHINGTON (AP) — The House approved a massive spending bill Wednesday night that would rush $13.6 billion in U.S. aid to battered Ukraine and its European allies, after top Democrats were forced to abruptly drop their plan to include fresh funds to battle COVID-19.

How Noem's struggles at home may enhance White House chances

How Noem's struggles at home may enhance White House chances

PIERRE, S.D. (AP) — South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem's election-year fight with fellow Republicans in the Legislature has spurred criticism she is neglecting her job to angle for the White House, but the resistance could actually be helping her national brand rather than tarnishing it.

Watch Now: Related Video

Three habits that ruin your phone, laptop and tablet

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News