 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

Conn. Senate debates bill that protects abortion providers

  • 0

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — The Connecticut Senate was debating legislation late Friday night that abortion rights advocates contend is needed to protect in-state medical providers from legal action stemming from out-of-state laws, as well as the patients who travel to Connecticut to terminate a pregnancy and those who help them.

The bill, which already cleared the House of Representatives earlier this month, would also allow an advanced practice registered nurse, nurse-midwife or physician assistant to perform the most common type of in-clinic abortion known as an aspiration abortion in the first 12 weeks of a pregnancy. The procedure is currently limited to physicians.

The legislation comes amid new abortion restrictions being enacted in a growing number of conservative states and the possibility the U.S. Supreme Court may overturn or weaken Roe v. Wade, the landmark 1973 decision that established a nationwide right to abortion.

“We have to think about what we will do when that time comes and we have to think about what we're going to do right now, given what's happening in other states,” said Sen. Gary Winfield, D-New Haven, co-chair of the General Assembly's Judiciary Committee.

People are also reading…

Under the bill, state and local agencies in the state of Connecticut, which codified the Roe v. Wade decision in state law in 1990, would be prevented from cooperating in investigations and prosecutions of abortion providers in the state. The bill also modifies the state’s extradition statutes and prevents an out-of-state patient’s medical records from being disclosed.

The socially conservative Family Institute of Connecticut has criticized the legislation, arguing it will create a “safe harbor” for “abortion providers who violate abortion laws in other states.”

Sen. Patricia Billie Miller, D-Stamford, who is Black, said she agrees women should be able to make choices about their bodies. However, Miller said she planned to vote against the bill because of the racist history surrounding abortion, which was outlined during a speech delivered on the House floor by freshman Rep. Treneé McGee, D-West Haven, who spoke of Black girls being steered toward abortion as a form of birth control.

“I can't support a system that systemically tried to get rid of a race of people,” Miller said.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Build your health & fitness knowledge

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Harris positive for COVID-19, Biden not a 'close contact'

Harris positive for COVID-19, Biden not a 'close contact'

Vice President Kamala Harris has tested positive for COVID-19, the White House says. It's a sharp new reminder of the persistence of the highly contagious virus even as the U.S. eases restrictions in a bid to revert to pre-pandemic normalcy. Neither President Joe Biden nor first lady Jill Biden was considered a “close contact” of Harris in recent days. The White House says Harris “has exhibited no symptoms.” After consulting with her physicians, Harris is taking Paxlovid, the Pfizer antiviral pill. Harris will isolate at her residence but continue to work remotely, and will only return to the White House once she tests negative for the virus.

Beijing enforces lockdowns, expands COVID-19 mass testing

Beijing enforces lockdowns, expands COVID-19 mass testing

Police and new fencing are restricting who can leave a locked-down area in Beijing, where authorities are trying to prevent a major COVID-19 outbreak. People lined up for throat swabs Tuesday as mass-testing expanded to most of the Chinese capital. Beijing has reported 92 cases of coronavirus infection in five days, a relatively tiny figure in a city with 21 million residents. But China trying to eliminate outbreaks entirely in contrast to how much of the world is trying to live with the virus. That zero-tolerance policy has virtually shut down China's largest city, Shanghai, for three weeks, disrupting food supplies for residents as well as global supply chains.

Older people fret less about aging in place: AP-NORC Poll

Older people fret less about aging in place: AP-NORC Poll

The older you are, the less you fret about staying in your own home or community as you age. That’s a key insight from The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research poll, which found that people 65 or older feel much better prepared to age in place than those 50-64. Among those 65 or older, nearly 8 in 10 said they’re extremely or very prepared to stay in their current home as long as possible. But among those 50-64, it's noticeably smaller: about 6 in 10. The poll also found greater insecurity around aging in place among Black and Latino Americans, likely tied to a deep-rooted wealth gap that favors white people.

Fauci: US in 'a different moment' but pandemic not over

Fauci: US in 'a different moment' but pandemic not over

Dr. Anthony Fauci says the coronavirus is under better control in the United States, but the pandemic isn't over. The nation's top infectious disease expert told The Associated Press that the country is “in a different moment” of the pandemic. After what he calls a phase where COVID-19 cases were explosive, the U.S. is transitioning to better control. Cases are at a lower point than they've been in months but contagious variants are still spreading. Fauci says more work must be done. His comments came a day after he told the PBS “NewsHour” that the U.S. was “out of the pandemic phase.” They reflect how health officials are wrestling with keeping cases and hospitalizations manageable amid an unpredictable virus.

Watch Now: Related Video

How to DIY cleaning products and save money

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News