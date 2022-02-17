Cooper to talk masks as more NC schools remove mandate

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper wants to talk about the state's mask policies as COVID-19 case totals and hospitalizations have fallen in recent weeks.

Cooper scheduled a news conference for Thursday afternoon to discuss guidance for mask-wearing, which largely centers around schools. Cooper said last week that his administration was reviewing mask guidance in light of falling transmission rates.

State health officials have strongly urged students and staff in K-12 schools to wear masks indoors, but it's been left up to school boards to make mask-wearing required or optional. About half of the boards have now agreed to mask-optional policies.

Republican legislators like House Speaker Tim Moore want to let parents opt out of local school board mandates that make their children wear masks in school. A House education committee scheduled a Thursday morning meeting to consider such legislation.

A statewide mask mandate expired last summer.

