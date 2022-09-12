 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

Corrections fined for violating tuberculosis outbreak rules

  • 0

ABERDEEN, Wash. (AP) — The Washington state Department of Corrections was fined more than $84,000 for reportedly failing to follow safety rules meant to stop the spread of disease at its Aberdeen prison.

The state Department of Labor and Industries said Friday it cited and fined the agency, The Olympian reported.

The determination came after L&I inspectors responded to complaints related to an April tuberculosis outbreak. That month, the state Department of Health recorded the largest outbreak of the bacterial disease in 20 years, including cases at Stafford Creek Corrections Center.

Stafford Creek workers allegedly did not receive initial or annual fit testing for N-95 respirators, according to L&I. Without the tests, the respirators may not have fit correctly, inhibiting the ability to protect from infection.

People are also reading…

The disease is caused by a bacterium that often infects the lungs and is highly transmissible when those sickened by it cough or sneeze.

In a statement, the agency said it is “very concerned” with the citations and plans to work with L&I to address the violations.

Corrections said in a statement that it faced an unprecedented situation because of the tuberculosis outbreak and a surge of COVID-19 cases caused by the omicron variant. Corrections identified 23 people in custody with active tuberculosis in 2022 and two cases in people who were diagnosed after being released.

It wasn't immediately known if Corrections will appeal the L&I citation. The fine would go into a workers’ compensation fund to help injured workers and families of workers who die.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Build your health & fitness knowledge

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Nebraska's COVID counts remain flat

Nebraska's COVID counts remain flat

The number of COVID-19 cases in Nebraska ticked up last week, but the weekly total remained relatively unchanged from levels seen throughout the summer.

Heart disease is No. 1 killer in Siouxland, nationwide

Heart disease is No. 1 killer in Siouxland, nationwide

Siouxlanders died of heart disease at a rate 17% higher than the national rate per 100,000 people. Dr. Jerome Pierson, a cardiologist with UnityPoint Health -- St. Luke's, thinks the region's strong work ethic partly explains the trend.

Biden hopes ending cancer can be a 'national purpose' for US

Biden hopes ending cancer can be a 'national purpose' for US

President Joe Biden is urging Americans to come together for a new “national purpose” — his administration’s effort to end cancer “as we know it.” At the John F. Kennedy Presidential Library and Museum, Biden on Monday channeled JFK’s famed moonshot speech 60 years ago, likening the space race to his own effort. Biden hopes to move the U.S. closer to the goal he set in February of cutting U.S. cancer fatalities by 50% over the next 25 years and dramatically improving the lives of caregivers and those suffering from cancer. Experts say the objective is attainable — with adequate investments.

FDA panel backs much-debated ALS drug in rare, 2nd review

FDA panel backs much-debated ALS drug in rare, 2nd review

A panel of federal health advisers has voted to recommend approval for an experimental drug to treat Lou Gehrig’s disease. The ruling Wednesday is a remarkable turnaround for the much-debated medication that was previously rejected by the same group earlier this year. The FDA previously held a meeting in March where the outside experts narrowly sided against Amylyx's drug, saying the company's data was unconvincing. Wednesday's meeting focused on new analyses which the company said strengthened its case for approval. Patients and their families have rallied behind Amylyx’s drug, urging approval.

Watch Now: Related Video

How to work smarter, not harder when getting ready for the workday

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News