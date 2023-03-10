In the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Nebraska Medical Center was at the forefront of an international clinical trial of the drug remdesivir, which was sponsored by the National Institutes of Health. The hope was the drug would be effective against the virus.

By April 2020, the early trial showed that remdesivir shortened the time it took for all patients hospitalized for COVID-19 to recover by five days overall, compared with those who received a placebo. Patients who got the drug also were less likely to require oxygen or mechanical ventilation and less likely to die.

But use of remdesivir was not officially recommended by major health organizations for most hospitalized patients at that time — two initially recommended it only for those on supplemental oxygen.

A study published last week in the British medical journal The Lancet Respiratory Medicine confirmed findings of the initial NIH trial.

Dr. Andre Kalil, who led the Omaha-based arm of the trial, said it’s always important to see studies replicated by other researchers.

But Kalil, in an invited commentary on the Lancet study, noted that a number of public health and medical bodies delayed acting on the early beneficial results and recommending the drug in guidelines for clinicians.

The National Institutes of Health and the Infectious Diseases Society of America guidelines for nearly two years recommended remdesivir only for hospitalized patients who received supplemental oxygen. Only after that time did the groups recommend it for patients who were hospitalized but did not need supplemental oxygen.

The World Health Organization didn’t recommend remdesivir for patients hospitalized with COVID-19 until late 2022.

“Regrettably, the delays in recommendation of remdesivir for patients — even after the initial remdesivir shortage was resolved — adversely shaped antimicrobial policy in hospitals around the world, preventing patients from receiving timely remdesivir,” wrote Kalil, a University of Nebraska Medical Center professor and an infectious diseases physician with Nebraska Medicine, the health system that includes the Nebraska Medical Center.

In an interview, Kalil said he believes more lives could have been saved if the guideline panels had been more timely in making their recommendations. All three now recommend remdesivir for hospitalized patients.

He said his intent in writing the commentary was to discuss the results of the new study and comment on the lessons learned from the last three years. He said he realizes the panel members are invested in doing the right thing. But it’s important to recognize mistakes in order to avoid repeating them and to better patient care and public health.

“You have to recognize your mistakes to improve,” Kalil said. “If you don’t recognize what was done right or not ... you can’t make progress. That’s really among the main intents of this piece.”

He also said he believes researchers need to learn to prioritize the results of high-quality, randomized trials like the one that launched in Omaha.

The early trial run by the NIH eventually tested remdesivir versus placebo in 1,063 hospitalized coronavirus patients around the world and found significant clinical benefits — faster recovery, shorter hospital stay, less need for mechanical ventilation and better survival — in patients hospitalized for COVID-19.

Nebraska Medicine continued to use the drug in hospitalized patients based on the results of the trial. The Food and Drug Administration authorized the drug for emergency use in May 2020 and followed with full approval for hospitalized patients 12 and older in October 2020.

In the new Lancet study, Swiss researchers pooled patient data from eight randomized, controlled studies covering nearly 10,500 patients hospitalized with COVID-19, including the study that launched in Omaha.

The researchers found that patients who got remdesivir were significantly more likely to survive than those who did not. They also were less likely to need mechanical ventilation. The drug provided the greatest benefit for patients who didn’t need oxygen or who got supplemental oxygen.

The study did not detect a definite benefit of the drug for patients who were on mechanical ventilators, however. Not enough ventilated patients were included to reach a conclusion in that group.

In a crisis like the pandemic, Kalil said, researchers keep learning at breakneck speed. Science itself, by its nature, continuously evolves.

“But that’s what really makes us successful as human beings, is learning and moving forward,” he said.

