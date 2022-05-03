 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Councilwoman-state treasurer hopeful hurt in Vegas car crash

  Updated
FILE - Michele Fiore participates in a debate in Henderson, Nev., April 26, 2016. Fiore, a Las Vegas City Council member who is running as a Republican for Nevada state treasurer, is recovering from face and head injuries after she was injured in a car crash. Fiore's campaign aide, Rory McShane, said in an email Tuesday, May 3, 2022, that she suffered a broken orbital bone and head trauma in the wreck.

 John Locher - staff, AP

LAS VEGAS (AP) — A Las Vegas City Council member who is running as a Republican for Nevada state treasurer was recovering Tuesday from face and head injuries after she was injured in a car crash.

Details about the crash were not provided, but Michele Fiore’s campaign aide, Rory McShane, said in an email that Fiore suffered a broken orbital bone and head trauma in the Monday crash.

Las Vegas police said the crash happened about 9:15 p.m. near a busy crossroads in northwest Las Vegas. An incident report was not immediately available.

A Fiore campaign statement said she was released Tuesday morning from University Medical Center after treatment for a concussion, several broken bones and bruises.

Fiore has been a City Council member since 2018.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

