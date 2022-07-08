 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

Court: Local health officers can issue unilateral orders

  • Updated
  • 0

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Local health officers can unilaterally issue orders to slow diseases, the state Supreme Court ruled Friday in a decision upholding contentious orders limiting indoor gatherings and mandating masks that Dane County officials handed down during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The 4-3 decision affirms that state law grants local health officers the ability to do what they deem necessary to stop communicable diseases without oversight from governing bodies such as city councils and county boards.

Liberal-leaning Justice Jill Karofsky wrote for the majority that Wisconsin law clearly authorizes public health officers to issue such orders and has since the state was a territory. She added that if local elected officials don't like the orders they can remove the health officer, creating a strong safeguard for the people.

“Today's ruling is a win for every resident of our community,” Dane County Executive Joe Parisi said. “This ruling ensures that our public health department will have the ability to keep our community safe — and that decision making will remain science-based.”

People are also reading…

The ruling marks the culmination of a lawsuit two parents filed in Dane County in 2020 during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic. They challenged orders from Public Health Madison and Dane County Director Janel Heinrich issued barring indoor gatherings, closing schools and mandating masks in all indoor spaces open to the public. A Madison gym and a dance studio in Oregon, Wisconsin, later joined the lawsuit.

Heinrich cited a section of state law that allows local health officers to “take all measures necessary to prevent, suppress and control communicable diseases” and a county ordinance stating that disobeying her orders is illegal.

The parents argued that multiple sections of state law hold that local legislative bodies, not health officers, must adopt restrictions like the ones Heinrich implemented.

Friday's decision marked a departure of sorts for the conservative-controlled Supreme Court. Since the pandemic began in the United States in March 2019, the court has struck down orders from Democratic Gov. Tony Evers that required state residents to stay at home, wear masks and limit the size of gatherings.

Justice Brian Hagedorn, a conservative who often acts as a swing vote, sided with Evers in support of the stay-at-home order but joined with his fellow conservatives against the mask mandate and gathering limits. He switched sides again Friday, siding with liberals Karofsky, Rebecca Dallet and Ann Walsh Bradley in upholding local health officials' authority.

The Wisconsin Institute for Law and Liberty, a conservative law firm, represented the parents in the case. A spokesman for the firm had no immediate comment.

Heinrich's orders drew intense criticism. She told the Wisconsin State Journal that people called her and her staff evil Nazis in emails. Protesters even gathered outside her home.

Conservative-leaning Justice Rebecca Bradley wrote in dissent that Henrich has acted like a dictator, entitling a section of her opinion “Heinrich's Tyranny.”

"There are no more fitting words to describe the arrogation of power Heinrich wields," Rebecca Bradley wrote.

Karofsky addressed Rebecca Bradley's choice of words, calling them a “poor substitute for legal argument.”

“While the direct and implied contentions that a local health official is a tyrant, an autocrat, a dictator, and a despot are fantastical, they do real damage to the public’s perception of this court’s work," Karofsky wrote. "We must aspire to be better models of respectful dialogue to preserve the public’s confidence on which this court’s legitimacy relies.”

Follow Todd Richmond on Twitter at https://twitter.com/trichmond1

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Texas clinics halt abortions after state high court ruling

Texas clinics halt abortions after state high court ruling

Clinics are shutting down abortion services in Texas after the Supreme Court in the nation's second-largest state blocked an order that briefly allowed the procedure to resume in some cases. It's the latest development in legal scrambles taking place across the country following the reversal of reversal of Roe v. Wade. The Friday night ruling stopped a three-day-old order allowing abortions to resume up to six weeks into pregnancy. On Saturday, the American Civil Liberties Union said it doubted that any abortions were now being provided in the state. One provider, Whole Woman’s Health, says the ruling forced it to stop offering the procedure in its four Texas clinics.

From one July Fourth to the next, a steep slide for Biden

From one July Fourth to the next, a steep slide for Biden

President Joe Biden is set to mark his second Fourth of July since taking office, and he's finding a far different political atmosphere today than a year ago. At this time last year, the United States had been making steady progress against the pandemic, and Biden said the country was “closer than ever to declaring our independence from a deadly virus.” But in the past year, two variants proved the coronavirus remained a threat, and Biden's presidency has become bogged down in other challenges, some of them outside of his control. His approval rating has fallen 20 percentage points between his first and second Independence Days, according to polls from The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research.

After abortion ruling, clinic staff grapple with trauma

After abortion ruling, clinic staff grapple with trauma

Nationwide, workers at clinics that shuttered abortion services are feeling fear and stress as they chart a path forward following the U.S. Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v. Wade. At what was West Virginia's only abortion clinic, the days following the historic court ruling have been filled with grief for staff as their new reality sets in. Women's Health Center of West Virginia Chief Nurse Executive Maness said conversations she had with frantic patients when she had to cancel abortion appointments in her head in an inescapable loop. But staff are determined that the clinic remain open, providing services such as cervical exams and cancer screenings for patients with nowhere else to go.

Uneasy US tries to fete a July 4 marred by parade shooting

Uneasy US tries to fete a July 4 marred by parade shooting

A shooting that left at least six people dead at an Independence Day parade in a Chicago suburb rattled Monday's celebrations across the U.S. and further rocked a country already awash in turmoil over high court rulings on abortion and guns as well as hearings on the Jan. 6 insurrection.

Biden to award Medal of Freedom to Biles, McCain, Giffords

Biden to award Medal of Freedom to Biles, McCain, Giffords

The White House says President Joe Biden will present the nation's highest civilian honor to 17 people, including gymnast Simone Biles, actor Denzel Washington and the late Arizona Republican Sen. John McCain, with whom Biden served in the Senate. Biden will also recognize Sandra Lindsay, the New York nurse who rolled up her sleeve on live television in December 2020 to receive the first COVID-19 vaccination that was administered in the U.S. Other recipients of the Presidential Medal of Freedom are gun safety advocate Gabrielle Giffords, late Apple co-founder Steve Jobs and U.S. women's national soccer team player Megan Rapinoe.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Study: Exercising on weekends just as beneficial as daily exercise

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News