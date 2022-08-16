 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

Court: Parentless girl, 16, not 'mature' enough for abortion

  • Updated
  • 0

PENSACOLA, Fla. (AP) — An appellate court has upheld a lower court ruling that a parentless 16-year-old girl in the Florida Panhandle was not “sufficiently mature" to end her pregnancy while seeking a waiver from a state law that requires minors to get parental consent for an abortion.

The teen, known as Jane Doe 22-B in court papers, had told the lower court that she wasn’t ready to have a baby, didn’t have a job and the father was unable to assist her. She was pursuing a GED and living with a relative. The teen also told the lower court that her appointed guardian was “fine” with her decision to have an abortion.

But the juvenile court judge in Pensacola found that the teen didn't adequately articulate her request. Judge Jennifer Frydrychowicz left open the option for re-evaluating her decision if the teen, who was 10 weeks pregnant at the time, could return to juvenile court to eliminate any lingering doubts, according to an order filed Monday from Florida’s First District Court of Appeal.

People are also reading…

It was unclear when the lower court ruling took place. Juvenile records are not made public online.

The appeals court, in its decision, said it appeared the lower court anticipated a renewed application.

“Reading between the lines, it appears that the trial court wanted to give the minor, who was under extra stress due to a friend’s death, additional time to express a keener understanding of the consequences of terminating a pregnancy," Judge Scott Makar wrote in the appellate court order. “This makes some sense given that the minor, at least at one point, says she was open to having a child, but later changed her view after considering her inability to care for a child in her current station in life."

Florida law bars abortions after 15 weeks, under a new law passed ahead of the overturning of Roe v Wade by the U.S. Supreme Court. The new ban after 15 weeks, down from 24 weeks previously, is being challenged on state constitutional grounds.

Under Florida's “Parental Notice of and Consent for Abortion Act,” physicians must get written consent from a parent or legal guardian before performing an abortion on a minor. Exceptions are made in medical emergencies or with a waiver from the parents or guardian.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Build your health & fitness knowledge

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Japan PM purges Cabinet after support falls over church ties

Japan PM purges Cabinet after support falls over church ties

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida has reshuffled his Cabinet in a bid to distance his administration from the conservative Unification Church over its ties to the assassinated leader Shinzo Abe and senior ruling party members. The reshuffle was the second in just 10 months since Kishida took office. He says it's important to gain people’s trust and that the new Cabinet included only those who agreed to strictly review their ties to the church and help the victims of the allegedly fraudulent religious businesses. Abe’s assassination on July 8 and its impact on politics increased uncertainty as public support for Kishida’s Cabinet plunged. Seven ministers were removed including Defense Minister Nobuo Kishi, Abe’s younger brother. The church leader criticized Kishida's purge.

CDC drops quarantine, distancing recommendations for COVID

CDC drops quarantine, distancing recommendations for COVID

The nation’s top public health agency is relaxing its COVID-19 guidelines and dropping the recommendation that Americans quarantine themselves if they come into close contact with an infected person. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention also said Thursday that people no longer need to stay at least 6 feet away from others. The changes come more than 2 1/2 years after the start of the pandemic. They are driven by a recognition that an estimated 95% of Americans 16 and older have acquired some level of immunity, either from being vaccinated or infected.

Polio detected in NYC's sewage, suggesting virus circulating

Polio detected in NYC's sewage, suggesting virus circulating

Health officials say it is possible that hundreds of people in New York state have gotten polio and don’t know it. The pronouncement came Friday after they said the virus that causes the potentially deadly disease has been detected in New York City’s wastewater. Authorities say the presence of the virus in wastewater suggests that it is circulating locally. They are urging parents to get their children vaccinated. One person suffered paralysis weeks ago because of a polio infection north of the city. Most people infected with polio have no symptoms but can still give the virus to others for days or weeks.

Doctor who sexually abused patients kills himself in jail

Doctor who sexually abused patients kills himself in jail

A once-prominent neurologist who was convicted last month of sexually abusing patients has killed himself at a New York City jail. Dr. Ricardo Cruciani was awaiting sentencing, and faced an upcoming federal trial alleging abuse spanning 15 years. He was found unresponsive Monday in a jail shower on Rikers Island, according to two people familiar with the matter. They spoke on condition of anonymity because they weren't authorized to speak publicly. Cruciani's lawyer has called for an investigation into whether the jail complied with a court order to place him on suicide watch. Prosecutors said Cruciani groomed vulnerable patients by overprescribing painkillers.

Watch Now: Related Video

What human food you should and shouldn't feed your puppy

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News