 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

Court: Top NC health official can be sued for COVID shutdown

  • 0

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — The North Carolina Court of Appeals ruled Tuesday that Gov. Roy Cooper’s secretary of health and human services should not be immune from a lawsuit over the administration’s restrictions on large gatherings in the early months of the coronavirus pandemic.

The Department of Health and Human Services temporarily shut down Ace Speedway, a small stock car racetrack in Alamance County, in June 2020 after it repeatedly defied Cooper’s executive order limiting outdoor crowds to mitigate the spread of COVID-19.

The racetrack filed counterclaims that August, alleging the department unlawfully singled out the business for its acts of protest and violated its employees’ constitutional right to earn a living.

People are also reading…

The appeals court unanimously upheld a January 2021 trial court ruling denying a DHHS motion to dismiss Ace Speedway’s claims that the agency selectively enforced the governor’s orders and impeded the racetrack’s ability to make money.

“This case makes us consider the use of overwhelming power by the State against the individual liberties of its citizens and how that use of power may be challenged,” the judges wrote.

DHHS Secretary Kody Kinsley, whose predecessor filed the 2020 order to close the speedway, argued before the appeals court that executive officials should be immune from civil lawsuits. But the court ruled Ace’s claims were “sufficient to survive the secretary’s motion to dismiss” the lawsuit.

Three days after Cooper issued an executive order placing a 25-person cap on all outdoor gatherings, Ace Speedway hosted approximately 2,550 spectators for its first race of the season on May 23, 2020.

A sign posted on site at a subsequent race that June labeled the 2,000-person gathering a “peaceful protest of injustice and inequality everywhere," the lawsuit states.

When the speedway continued to draw crowds of 1,000 or more, the governor’s office ordered Alamance County Sheriff Terry Johnson to intervene. After Johnson refused to issue a misdemeanor citation, the Cooper administration declared Ace Speedway an “imminent hazard” for the spread of COVID-19 and called for its closure until the emergency order expired.

A court has yet to rule on the merits of Ace Speedway’s claims. But the panel of three Republican judges drew attention Tuesday to a clause in the state Constitution guaranteeing North Carolinians a right to the “fruits of their labor.” Recent court precedents say the clause is synonymous with the right to earn a living.

The ruling noted that the order to close the racetrack “restricted or otherwise interfered with the lawful operation of a business serving the public."

Schoenbaum is a corps member for the Associated Press/Report for America Statehouse News Initiative. Report for America is a nonprofit national service program that places journalists in local newsrooms to report on undercovered issues. Follow her at twitter.com/H_Schoenbaum.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

California aims to make its own insulin brand to lower price

California aims to make its own insulin brand to lower price

California plans to make its own insulin. The state budget includes $100 million to develop three types of insulin products and invest in a manufacturing facility. The state would contract with a private company to make the insulin under the CalRx brand. This would not be the first time California made its own medicine. The state also makes the only treatment for the rare disease of infant botulism. But millions of people suffer from diabetes. Advocates say the health care industry has conspired to keep the price of insulin high. People with Type 1 diabetes require insulin to survive.

This doctor reversed heart disease. Now he wants to do it for Alzheimer's

This doctor reversed heart disease. Now he wants to do it for Alzheimer's

Dr. Dean Ornish is trying to do for the brain what he did for the heart. At his nonprofit Preventive Medicine Research Institutein California, he's using the same four lifestyle interventions to see if early-stage Alzheimer's can be "slowed, stopped or even reversed" without the use of drugs, devices or surgeries.

Biden tests positive for COVID-19, returns to isolation

Biden tests positive for COVID-19, returns to isolation

President Joe Biden has tested positive for COVID-19 again, slightly more than three days after he was cleared to exit coronavirus isolation. Medical authorities say such "rebound” infections following treatment with an anti-viral drug are rare. White House physician Dr. Kevin O’Connor reports that Biden isn't showing symptoms and feels well. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says most rebound cases remain mild and that severe disease during that period hasn't been reported. The White House says Biden will follow CDC guidelines and isolate for at least five days.

Manchin, Schumer in surprise deal on health, energy, taxes

Manchin, Schumer in surprise deal on health, energy, taxes

In a startling turnabout, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and Sen. Joe Manchin have reached an expansive agreement that had eluded them for months on health care, energy and climate issues, taxes on higher earners and corporations and trimming the federal debt. The two Democrats say the Senate will vote on the wide-ranging measure next week, setting up President Joe Biden and Democrats for an unexpected victory they can claim in the runup to November congressional elections in which their control of Congress is in peril. A House vote would come afterward, perhaps later in August. Unanimous Republican opposition in both chambers seems certain.

New York City declares monkeypox a public health emergency

New York City declares monkeypox a public health emergency

Officials in New York City have declared a public health emergency due to the monkeypox outbreak. The announcement Saturday by Mayor Eric Adams and health Commissioner Ashwin Vasan called New York City “the epicenter” of the outbreak, with as many as 150,000 residents at risk of infection. The declaration will allow officials to issue emergency orders under the city health code and amend code provisions to implement measures to help slow the spread. In recent days, New York Gov. Kathy Hochul declared a state disaster emergency declaration and the state health department called monkeypox an “imminent threat to public health.”

Indiana Senate approves funding for children, pregnant women

Indiana Senate approves funding for children, pregnant women

Indiana senators have approved a measure to direct funding toward programs that help pregnant women, children and people who adopt. Friday's approval came during a divided special session where lawmakers have been wrangling over a proposal to ban nearly all abortions in the state. The spending bill from Senate Republicans passed 46–1. It allocates $45 million more in the coming year toward state agencies that “support the health of pregnant women, postpartum mothers, and infants,” especially among low-income families. The support would be available for families with children under 4 years old and comes with an estimated $5 million increase in tax credits for people who adopt. The House is set to vote on a similar bill later Friday.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Do you need more sunscreen if it's hotter outside?

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News