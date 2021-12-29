COVID-19 case counts explode to new highs in Michigan

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Michigan on Wednesday recorded COVID-19 case counts that shattered a previous high, reporting nearly 13,000 a day — almost a third more than the peak set over a year ago.

The two-day average was 12,929, some 3,100 infections above the nearly 9,800 from a single day in November 2020. The explosive growth came as the state already grapples with a fourth, monthslong surge in which coronavirus hospitalizations, while lower from recent record peaks, remain high. The death toll surpassed 29,000 and continues to mount, averaging over 100 per day, like a year ago when vaccines were first being made available.

New cases of COVID-19 also have soared nationally, to their highest level on record, at 265,000 a day amid the arrival of the highly contagious omicron variant.

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer said last week that Michigan was in for a “tough” four to six weeks. She urged people to get vaccinated and, if eligible, a booster shot. Those who plan on traveling for the holidays or attending an indoor gathering should get tested before and stay home if they are sick, she said.

On Thursday, a fourth military medical team deployed to Michigan will begin treating patients at Mercy Health's hospital in Muskegon.

Case rates this past week were highest among 30- to 39-year-olds, the state health department said in a report.

Follow David Eggert at https://twitter.com/DavidEggert00

