COVID-19 hospitalizations continue to climb in Iowa

The number of COVID-19 hospitalizations in Iowa increased for the second week in a row, while the number of new virus cases continued to decrease.

In the past week, 323 patients were hospitalized with COVID-19, up from 309 patients the week before.

The number of patients in intensive care declined from 41 to 32, according to federal health data.

In the past week, 5,660 new COVID-19 cases were reported, according to the Iowa Department of Public Health. Last week, that number was 5,768.

Iowa has had 828,016 COVID-19 cases reported since the start of the pandemic in March 2020. The total is likely higher, given the availability of at-home test kits, which are not reported to the state.

Linn County added 384 new virus cases in the past week, down from the previous week's 444. To date, the county has reported 58,350 cases.

Johnson County reported 320 new cases in the past week, down from 343 cases the previous week. To date, the county has reported 40,414 cases.

Community transmission

Linn and Johnson counties, like 85 other Iowa counties, still are classified as having "high" COVID-19 community transmission levels, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Deaths

In the past week, 33 virus-related deaths were reported in Iowa, according to the state public health department. Last week, 35 deaths were reported.

In total, 9,850 Iowans have died from the virus since March 2020.

Linn County reported four deaths, bringing its death toll to 608. Polk County reported five deaths and Johnson County zero deaths.

Vaccinations

Iowa this month introduced the Iowa Immunization Registry Information System and removed the CDC's interactive map showing vaccination rates.

The Iowa system will be updated the first Thursday of each month.

As of Aug. 1, the Iowa system shows 59.2 percent of all Iowans are fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

In Linn County, 65.8 percent of the county population is fully vaccinated. In Johnson County, that number is 70 percent.

