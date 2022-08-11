COVID-19 hospitalizations continue to climb in Iowa

The number of COVID-19 hospitalizations in Iowa increased for the second week in a row, while the number of new virus cases continued to decrease.
In the past week, 323 patients were hospitalized with COVID-19, up from 309 patients the week before.
The number of patients in intensive care declined from 41 to 32, according to federal health data.
In the past week, 5,660 new COVID-19 cases were reported, according to the Iowa Department of Public Health. Last week, that number was 5,768.
Iowa has had 828,016 COVID-19 cases reported since the start of the pandemic in March 2020. The total is likely higher, given the availability of at-home test kits, which are not reported to the state.
Linn County added 384 new virus cases in the past week, down from the previous week's 444. To date, the county has reported 58,350 cases.
Johnson County reported 320 new cases in the past week, down from 343 cases the previous week. To date, the county has reported 40,414 cases.
Community transmission
Linn and Johnson counties, like 85 other Iowa counties, still are classified as having "high" COVID-19 community transmission levels, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Deaths
In the past week, 33 virus-related deaths were reported in Iowa, according to the state public health department. Last week, 35 deaths were reported.
In total, 9,850 Iowans have died from the virus since March 2020.
Linn County reported four deaths, bringing its death toll to 608. Polk County reported five deaths and Johnson County zero deaths.
Vaccinations
Iowa this month introduced the Iowa Immunization Registry Information System and removed the CDC's interactive map showing vaccination rates.
The Iowa system will be updated the first Thursday of each month.
As of Aug. 1, the Iowa system shows 59.2 percent of all Iowans are fully vaccinated against COVID-19.
In Linn County, 65.8 percent of the county population is fully vaccinated. In Johnson County, that number is 70 percent.
Counties with highest COVID-19 infection rates in Iowa
Jared Winkler // Wikimedia Commons
#50. Cedar County, IA
- New cases per 100k in the past week: 177 (33 new cases, -6% change from previous week)
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 24,094 (4,488 total cases)
--- 7.4% less cases per 100k residents than Iowa
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 199 (37 total deaths)
--- 35.8% less deaths per 100k residents than Iowa
- Population that is fully vaccinated: 60.7% (11,306 fully vaccinated)
Kevin Schuchmann // Wikimedia Commons
#49. Des Moines County, IA
- New cases per 100k in the past week: 177 (69 new cases, -29% change from previous week)
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 25,226 (9,830 total cases)
--- 3.0% less cases per 100k residents than Iowa
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 364 (142 total deaths)
--- 17.4% more deaths per 100k residents than Iowa
- Population that is fully vaccinated: 52.2% (20,350 fully vaccinated)
Ian Poellet // Wikimedia Commons
#48. Grundy County, IA
- New cases per 100k in the past week: 180 (22 new cases, +29% change from previous week)
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 22,114 (2,705 total cases)
--- 15.0% less cases per 100k residents than Iowa
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 368 (45 total deaths)
--- 18.7% more deaths per 100k residents than Iowa
- Population that is fully vaccinated: 62.7% (7,669 fully vaccinated)
Lolwhynot3498 // Wikimedia Commons
#47. Union County, IA
- New cases per 100k in the past week: 180 (22 new cases, 0% change from previous week)
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 23,380 (2,862 total cases)
--- 10.1% less cases per 100k residents than Iowa
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 433 (53 total deaths)
--- 39.7% more deaths per 100k residents than Iowa
- Population that is fully vaccinated: 51.8% (6,345 fully vaccinated)
Gvetterick // Wikimedia Commons
#46. Pocahontas County, IA
- New cases per 100k in the past week: 181 (12 new cases, -20% change from previous week)
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 25,820 (1,709 total cases)
--- 0.7% less cases per 100k residents than Iowa
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 408 (27 total deaths)
--- 31.6% more deaths per 100k residents than Iowa
- Population that is fully vaccinated: 52.8% (3,496 fully vaccinated)
Pettingills // Wikimedia Commons
#45. Delaware County, IA
- New cases per 100k in the past week: 182 (31 new cases, +82% change from previous week)
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 25,137 (4,276 total cases)
--- 3.4% less cases per 100k residents than Iowa
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 400 (68 total deaths)
--- 29.0% more deaths per 100k residents than Iowa
- Population that is fully vaccinated: 55.3% (9,402 fully vaccinated)
Kevin Schuchmann // Wikimedia Commons
#44. Fayette County, IA
- New cases per 100k in the past week: 183 (36 new cases, +6% change from previous week)
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 22,219 (4,366 total cases)
--- 14.6% less cases per 100k residents than Iowa
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 392 (77 total deaths)
--- 26.5% more deaths per 100k residents than Iowa
- Population that is fully vaccinated: 55.1% (10,821 fully vaccinated)
Woodard // Wikimedia Commons
#43. Ringgold County, IA
- New cases per 100k in the past week: 184 (9 new cases, +80% change from previous week)
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 23,968 (1,173 total cases)
--- 7.9% less cases per 100k residents than Iowa
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 715 (35 total deaths)
--- 130.6% more deaths per 100k residents than Iowa
- Population that is fully vaccinated: 53.1% (2,600 fully vaccinated)
Mclarenj // Wikimedia Commons
#42. Jackson County, IA
- New cases per 100k in the past week: 185 (36 new cases, +3% change from previous week)
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 25,577 (4,972 total cases)
--- 1.7% less cases per 100k residents than Iowa
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 365 (71 total deaths)
--- 17.7% more deaths per 100k residents than Iowa
- Population that is fully vaccinated: 53.7% (10,430 fully vaccinated)
Jon Roanhaus // Wikimedia Commons
#41. Howard County, IA
- New cases per 100k in the past week: 186 (17 new cases, -6% change from previous week)
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 23,619 (2,163 total cases)
--- 9.2% less cases per 100k residents than Iowa
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 393 (36 total deaths)
--- 26.8% more deaths per 100k residents than Iowa
- Population that is fully vaccinated: 52.7% (4,826 fully vaccinated)
Jatakuck // Wikimedia Commons
#40. Hancock County, IA
- New cases per 100k in the past week: 188 (20 new cases, +25% change from previous week)
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 28,448 (3,024 total cases)
--- 9.4% more cases per 100k residents than Iowa
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 452 (48 total deaths)
--- 45.8% more deaths per 100k residents than Iowa
- Population that is fully vaccinated: 50.2% (5,340 fully vaccinated)
Ann Sullivan-Larson // Wikimedia Commons
#39. Wapello County, IA
- New cases per 100k in the past week: 189 (66 new cases, +29% change from previous week)
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 27,141 (9,491 total cases)
--- 4.3% more cases per 100k residents than Iowa
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 601 (210 total deaths)
--- 93.9% more deaths per 100k residents than Iowa
- Population that is fully vaccinated: 50.9% (17,787 fully vaccinated)
en:User:Cburnett // Wikimedia Commons
#38. Madison County, IA
- New cases per 100k in the past week: 190 (31 new cases, +41% change from previous week)
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 20,419 (3,336 total cases)
--- 21.5% less cases per 100k residents than Iowa
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 251 (41 total deaths)
--- 19.0% less deaths per 100k residents than Iowa
- Population that is fully vaccinated: 54.5% (8,905 fully vaccinated)
en:User:Cburnett // Wikimedia Commons
#37. Mahaska County, IA
- New cases per 100k in the past week: 190 (42 new cases, +5% change from previous week)
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 23,630 (5,221 total cases)
--- 9.2% less cases per 100k residents than Iowa
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 407 (90 total deaths)
--- 31.3% more deaths per 100k residents than Iowa
- Population that is fully vaccinated: 44.9% (9,917 fully vaccinated)
Kevin Schuchmann // Wikimedia Commons
#36. Scott County, IA
- New cases per 100k in the past week: 190 (328 new cases, +4% change from previous week)
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 25,666 (44,387 total cases)
--- 1.3% less cases per 100k residents than Iowa
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 234 (405 total deaths)
--- 24.5% less deaths per 100k residents than Iowa
- Population that is fully vaccinated: 62.0% (107,284 fully vaccinated)
formulanone // Wikimedia Commons
#35. Tama County, IA
- New cases per 100k in the past week: 190 (32 new cases, -11% change from previous week)
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 24,778 (4,176 total cases)
--- 4.8% less cases per 100k residents than Iowa
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 564 (95 total deaths)
--- 81.9% more deaths per 100k residents than Iowa
- Population that is fully vaccinated: 63.3% (10,677 fully vaccinated)
Bill Whittaker // Wikimedia Commons
#34. Polk County, IA
- New cases per 100k in the past week: 192 (943 new cases, +18% change from previous week)
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 27,552 (135,050 total cases)
--- 5.9% more cases per 100k residents than Iowa
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 230 (1,129 total deaths)
--- 25.8% less deaths per 100k residents than Iowa
- Population that is fully vaccinated: 68.5% (335,589 fully vaccinated)
Katie Haugland Bowen // Flickr
#33. Calhoun County, IA
- New cases per 100k in the past week: 197 (19 new cases, +27% change from previous week)
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 28,631 (2,768 total cases)
--- 10.1% more cases per 100k residents than Iowa
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 259 (25 total deaths)
--- 16.5% less deaths per 100k residents than Iowa
- Population that is fully vaccinated: 60.2% (5,821 fully vaccinated)
Nst101 // Wikimedia Commons
#32. Pottawattamie County, IA
- New cases per 100k in the past week: 197 (184 new cases, +14% change from previous week)
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 27,466 (25,600 total cases)
--- 5.6% more cases per 100k residents than Iowa
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 345 (322 total deaths)
--- 11.3% more deaths per 100k residents than Iowa
- Population that is fully vaccinated: 58.6% (54,585 fully vaccinated)
Skinzfan23 // Wikimedia Commons
#31. Humboldt County, IA
- New cases per 100k in the past week: 199 (19 new cases, +19% change from previous week)
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 28,991 (2,771 total cases)
--- 11.4% more cases per 100k residents than Iowa
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 398 (38 total deaths)
--- 28.4% more deaths per 100k residents than Iowa
- Population that is fully vaccinated: 50.4% (4,822 fully vaccinated)
Brandonrush // Wikimedia Commons
#30. Van Buren County, IA
- New cases per 100k in the past week: 199 (14 new cases, -12% change from previous week)
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 20,954 (1,476 total cases)
--- 19.5% less cases per 100k residents than Iowa
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 383 (27 total deaths)
--- 23.5% more deaths per 100k residents than Iowa
- Population that is fully vaccinated: 42.4% (2,990 fully vaccinated)
Sector001 // Wikimedia Commons
#29. Wayne County, IA
- New cases per 100k in the past week: 202 (13 new cases, -28% change from previous week)
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 21,037 (1,355 total cases)
--- 19.1% less cases per 100k residents than Iowa
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 512 (33 total deaths)
--- 65.2% more deaths per 100k residents than Iowa
- Population that is fully vaccinated: 42.5% (2,736 fully vaccinated)
Scott Romine // Wikimedia Commons
#28. Marshall County, IA
- New cases per 100k in the past week: 206 (81 new cases, +14% change from previous week)
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 25,655 (10,100 total cases)
--- 1.4% less cases per 100k residents than Iowa
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 287 (113 total deaths)
--- 7.4% less deaths per 100k residents than Iowa
- Population that is fully vaccinated: 67.0% (26,393 fully vaccinated)
Daniel Hartwig // Wikimedia Commons
#27. Poweshiek County, IA
- New cases per 100k in the past week: 211 (39 new cases, +39% change from previous week)
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 21,947 (4,061 total cases)
--- 15.6% less cases per 100k residents than Iowa
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 340 (63 total deaths)
--- 9.7% more deaths per 100k residents than Iowa
- Population that is fully vaccinated: 59.3% (10,965 fully vaccinated)
Smallbones // Wikimedia Commons
#26. Palo Alto County, IA
- New cases per 100k in the past week: 214 (19 new cases, +90% change from previous week)
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 24,150 (2,146 total cases)
--- 7.2% less cases per 100k residents than Iowa
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 428 (38 total deaths)
--- 38.1% more deaths per 100k residents than Iowa
- Population that is fully vaccinated: 51.5% (4,574 fully vaccinated)
Scott Romine // Wikimedia Commons
#25. Winneshiek County, IA
- New cases per 100k in the past week: 220 (44 new cases, +159% change from previous week)
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 20,684 (4,135 total cases)
--- 20.5% less cases per 100k residents than Iowa
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 260 (52 total deaths)
--- 16.1% less deaths per 100k residents than Iowa
- Population that is fully vaccinated: 63.3% (12,659 fully vaccinated)
Jonathunder // Wikimedia Commons
#24. Black Hawk County, IA
- New cases per 100k in the past week: 220 (289 new cases, +12% change from previous week)
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 26,804 (35,174 total cases)
--- 3.0% more cases per 100k residents than Iowa
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 377 (495 total deaths)
--- 21.6% more deaths per 100k residents than Iowa
- Population that is fully vaccinated: 61.0% (80,045 fully vaccinated)
David Wilson // Wikimedia
#23. Montgomery County, IA
- New cases per 100k in the past week: 222 (22 new cases, +10% change from previous week)
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 23,515 (2,332 total cases)
--- 9.6% less cases per 100k residents than Iowa
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 565 (56 total deaths)
--- 82.3% more deaths per 100k residents than Iowa
- Population that is fully vaccinated: 57.6% (5,709 fully vaccinated)
Judd Furlong // Wikimedia Commons
#22. Keokuk County, IA
- New cases per 100k in the past week: 224 (23 new cases, +28% change from previous week)
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 21,277 (2,180 total cases)
--- 18.2% less cases per 100k residents than Iowa
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 468 (48 total deaths)
--- 51.0% more deaths per 100k residents than Iowa
- Population that is fully vaccinated: 47.0% (4,819 fully vaccinated)
en:User:Cburnett // Wikimedia Commons
#21. Cerro Gordo County, IA
- New cases per 100k in the past week: 226 (96 new cases, +45% change from previous week)
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 27,668 (11,745 total cases)
--- 6.4% more cases per 100k residents than Iowa
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 403 (171 total deaths)
--- 30.0% more deaths per 100k residents than Iowa
- Population that is fully vaccinated: 63.9% (27,132 fully vaccinated)
Dan Breyfogle // Wikimedia Commons
#20. Linn County, IA
- New cases per 100k in the past week: 229 (519 new cases, +7% change from previous week)
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 25,373 (57,522 total cases)
--- 2.5% less cases per 100k residents than Iowa
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 266 (602 total deaths)
--- 14.2% less deaths per 100k residents than Iowa
- Population that is fully vaccinated: 67.4% (152,866 fully vaccinated)
Jim Roberts // Wikimedia Commons
#19. Johnson County, IA
- New cases per 100k in the past week: 234 (354 new cases, +3% change from previous week)
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 26,301 (39,751 total cases)
--- 1.1% more cases per 100k residents than Iowa
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 103 (155 total deaths)
--- 66.8% less deaths per 100k residents than Iowa
- Population that is fully vaccinated: 73.5% (111,157 fully vaccinated)
Billwhittaker // Wikimedia Commons
#18. Mills County, IA
- New cases per 100k in the past week: 238 (36 new cases, -8% change from previous week)
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 23,900 (3,611 total cases)
--- 8.1% less cases per 100k residents than Iowa
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 291 (44 total deaths)
--- 6.1% less deaths per 100k residents than Iowa
- Population that is fully vaccinated: 57.4% (8,669 fully vaccinated)
Jared Winkler // Wikimedia Commons
#17. Clay County, IA
- New cases per 100k in the past week: 244 (39 new cases, +50% change from previous week)
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 26,998 (4,324 total cases)
--- 3.8% more cases per 100k residents than Iowa
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 281 (45 total deaths)
--- 9.4% less deaths per 100k residents than Iowa
- Population that is fully vaccinated: 52.5% (8,414 fully vaccinated)
Scott Romine // Wikimedia Commons
#16. Shelby County, IA
- New cases per 100k in the past week: 244 (28 new cases, +8% change from previous week)
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 25,118 (2,877 total cases)
--- 3.4% less cases per 100k residents than Iowa
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 454 (52 total deaths)
--- 46.5% more deaths per 100k residents than Iowa
- Population that is fully vaccinated: 60.0% (6,871 fully vaccinated)
Jim Roberts // Wikimedia Commons
#15. Fremont County, IA
- New cases per 100k in the past week: 244 (17 new cases, +6% change from previous week)
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 21,106 (1,469 total cases)
--- 18.9% less cases per 100k residents than Iowa
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 374 (26 total deaths)
--- 20.6% more deaths per 100k residents than Iowa
- Population that is fully vaccinated: 53.7% (3,739 fully vaccinated)
Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons
#14. Webster County, IA
- New cases per 100k in the past week: 251 (90 new cases, +48% change from previous week)
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 30,543 (10,966 total cases)
--- 17.4% more cases per 100k residents than Iowa
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 465 (167 total deaths)
--- 50.0% more deaths per 100k residents than Iowa
- Population that is fully vaccinated: 58.2% (20,886 fully vaccinated)
Bill Whittaker // Wikimedia Commons
#13. Decatur County, IA
- New cases per 100k in the past week: 254 (20 new cases, +233% change from previous week)
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 20,584 (1,620 total cases)
--- 20.9% less cases per 100k residents than Iowa
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 330 (26 total deaths)
--- 6.5% more deaths per 100k residents than Iowa
- Population that is fully vaccinated: 41.6% (3,274 fully vaccinated)
Jim Roberts // Wikimedia Commons
#12. Clinton County, IA
- New cases per 100k in the past week: 263 (122 new cases, +13% change from previous week)
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 26,632 (12,365 total cases)
--- 2.4% more cases per 100k residents than Iowa
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 319 (148 total deaths)
--- 2.9% more deaths per 100k residents than Iowa
- Population that is fully vaccinated: 55.4% (25,723 fully vaccinated)
Richc80 // Wikimedia Commons
#11. Lucas County, IA
- New cases per 100k in the past week: 267 (23 new cases, +109% change from previous week)
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 21,860 (1,880 total cases)
--- 16.0% less cases per 100k residents than Iowa
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 372 (32 total deaths)
--- 20.0% more deaths per 100k residents than Iowa
- Population that is fully vaccinated: 45.7% (3,928 fully vaccinated)
en:User:Cburnett // Wikimedia Commons
#10. Sac County, IA
- New cases per 100k in the past week: 267 (26 new cases, -10% change from previous week)
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 26,314 (2,558 total cases)
--- 1.2% more cases per 100k residents than Iowa
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 370 (36 total deaths)
--- 19.4% more deaths per 100k residents than Iowa
- Population that is fully vaccinated: 53.3% (5,180 fully vaccinated)
User:Magicpiano // Wikimedia Commons
#9. Woodbury County, IA
- New cases per 100k in the past week: 269 (277 new cases, +32% change from previous week)
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 29,237 (30,145 total cases)
--- 12.4% more cases per 100k residents than Iowa
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 334 (344 total deaths)
--- 7.7% more deaths per 100k residents than Iowa
- Population that is fully vaccinated: 57.4% (59,228 fully vaccinated)
Tony Webster // Wikicommons
#8. Washington County, IA
- New cases per 100k in the past week: 273 (60 new cases, +46% change from previous week)
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 27,453 (6,030 total cases)
--- 5.5% more cases per 100k residents than Iowa
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 364 (80 total deaths)
--- 17.4% more deaths per 100k residents than Iowa
- Population that is fully vaccinated: 57.4% (12,616 fully vaccinated)
Farragutful // Wikimedia Commons
#7. Buchanan County, IA
- New cases per 100k in the past week: 283 (60 new cases, +28% change from previous week)
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 23,424 (4,960 total cases)
--- 10.0% less cases per 100k residents than Iowa
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 283 (60 total deaths)
--- 8.7% less deaths per 100k residents than Iowa
- Population that is fully vaccinated: 54.3% (11,504 fully vaccinated)
Kevin Schuchmann // Wikimedia Commons
#6. Hardin County, IA
- New cases per 100k in the past week: 285 (48 new cases, +12% change from previous week)
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 26,297 (4,430 total cases)
--- 1.1% more cases per 100k residents than Iowa
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 374 (63 total deaths)
--- 20.6% more deaths per 100k residents than Iowa
- Population that is fully vaccinated: 56.6% (9,527 fully vaccinated)
Ann Sullivan-Larson // Wikimedia Commons
#5. Franklin County, IA
- New cases per 100k in the past week: 298 (30 new cases, +58% change from previous week)
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 26,634 (2,682 total cases)
--- 2.4% more cases per 100k residents than Iowa
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 427 (43 total deaths)
--- 37.7% more deaths per 100k residents than Iowa
- Population that is fully vaccinated: 55.0% (5,537 fully vaccinated)
Jon Roanhaus // Wikimedia Commons
#4. Monroe County, IA
- New cases per 100k in the past week: 311 (24 new cases, +200% change from previous week)
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 25,847 (1,992 total cases)
--- 0.6% less cases per 100k residents than Iowa
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 636 (49 total deaths)
--- 105.2% more deaths per 100k residents than Iowa
- Population that is fully vaccinated: 46.7% (3,599 fully vaccinated)
en:User:Cburnett // Wikimedia Commons
#3. Winnebago County, IA
- New cases per 100k in the past week: 338 (35 new cases, +119% change from previous week)
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 30,529 (3,161 total cases)
--- 17.4% more cases per 100k residents than Iowa
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 454 (47 total deaths)
--- 46.5% more deaths per 100k residents than Iowa
- Population that is fully vaccinated: 53.0% (5,490 fully vaccinated)
Chuckmor // Wikimedia Commons
#2. Cherokee County, IA
- New cases per 100k in the past week: 338 (38 new cases, +73% change from previous week)
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 28,171 (3,165 total cases)
--- 8.3% more cases per 100k residents than Iowa
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 587 (66 total deaths)
--- 89.4% more deaths per 100k residents than Iowa
- Population that is fully vaccinated: 53.6% (6,021 fully vaccinated)
Skye Marthaler // Wikimedia Commons
