 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

COVID-19 temporarily stops Daniel Craig's return to Broadway

  • Updated
  • 0
Theater Daniel Craig

FILE - Actor Daniel Craig attends The Opportunity Network's 11th Annual Night of Opportunity Gala at Cipriani Wall Street, Monday, April 9, 2018 in New York. Could it be the curse of the Scottish play? Daniel Craig’s return to Broadway in a new version of “Macbeth” has been temporarily halted after the actor contracted COVID-19.

 Evan Agostini - invision linkable, Invision

NEW YORK (AP) — Could it be the curse of the Scottish play? Daniel Craig's return to Broadway in a new version of “Macbeth” has been temporarily halted after the actor contracted COVID-19.

Wednesday's matinee and evening performances were canceled when the James Bond actor tested positive. In a tweet late Saturday night, the show said all performances were canceled through Thursday “due to the detection of a limited number of positive covid test results within the company.”

Craig stars in a revival of Williams Shakespeare's tragedy, with Ruth Negga making her Broadway debut playing Lady Macbeth.

“Macbeth” is playing the Lyceum Theatre, with an opening set for April 28. Tony Award-winner Sam Gold is directing.

According to folklore, “Macbeth” was cursed from the beginning, when a coven of witches objected to Shakespeare using real incantations and put a curse on the play. Other productions have been plagued with accidents.

People are also reading…

Craig was last on Broadway in a 2013 revival of Harold Pinter's “Betrayal” opposite his wife, Rachel Weisz, and directed by Mike Nichols. Craig also starred opposite Hugh Jackman in 2009's “A Steady Rain.” Gold directed Craig in a 2016 off-Broadway production of “Othello” alongside David Oyelowo.

Other high-profile shows on Broadway have had to cancel shows due to their lead actor's contracting the virus, including both “The Music Man” leads, Hugh Jackman and Sutton Foster.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Biden budget has Manchin priorities: Tax rich, cut deficit

Biden budget has Manchin priorities: Tax rich, cut deficit

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden's $5.8 trillion budget for next year would trim federal deficits and boost taxes on the wealthiest Americans. Both could appeal to Sen. Joe Manchin amid Democratic hopes of reviving talks with him over the party's derailed social and environment plan.

COVID, election conspiracy theorist enters Wisconsin AG race

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A conservative lawyer who sued to overturn President Joe Biden’s 2020 victory in Wisconsin and wants to investigate her baseless allegations that hospitals murdered COVID-19 patients for profit is running for attorney general.

Alaska Airlines cancels 9% of its flights over staffing woes

Alaska Airlines cancels 9% of its flights over staffing woes

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Alaska Airlines canceled dozens of U.S. West Coast flights Friday as off-duty pilots picketed in several major cities over an impasse in nearly three years of contract negotiations, and the airline said more cancellations were possible through the weekend.

Watch Now: Related Video

How to tell if you're a control freak

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News