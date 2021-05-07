COVID antibodies produced by South Dakota cattle to be tested in NIH trial

That could be important at a time when variants of the coronavirus have begun to outmaneuver some monoclonal antibody treatments. The Food and Drug Administration last month rescinded emergency approval for one monoclonal therapy when used by itself because it had “lost potency” against some variants.

That particular therapy has been credited with helping keep some Nebraska nursing home residents with COVID-19 out of hospitals. The therapy now is recommended for use only in combination with another such treatment, according to an alert the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services sent to health care providers. Other combination therapies also remain available.

Sullivan said the company has tested its product against variants. A recent study, published online but not reviewed by other scientists, indicates the firm’s antibodies “do not lose significant activity to many of these variants we’re seeing around the world,” he said.

The company produces the antibodies by injecting the modified cattle, which look like those found on many Midwestern farms, with a noninfectious portion of the coronavirus. The cattle produce antibodies to fight it.