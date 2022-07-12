COVID cases, hospitalizations tick up again in Nebraska

OMAHA -- The arrival of the full-on summer season is providing no relief from COVID-19, with cases and hospitalizations in Nebraska ticking up again last week.
Nebraska reported 3,535 new virus cases for the week ending Friday, up from 3,474 last week and 2,752 the week before, according to an analysis of data reported to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Hospitalizations in Nebraska averaged 168 for the week, up 11% from 151 the prior week. There were 186 Nebraskans hospitalized with COVID-19 on Friday, the highest figure since early March.
Nebraska also reported three new deaths for the week, bringing the total number of confirmed or probable deaths to 4,345. There have been just over a half million positive tests recorded in Nebraska since the start of the pandemic.
While there have been some weekly fluctuations, this past week’s case figure continues a trend of steadily rising cases in Nebraska that began in mid-April.
Even with fewer test results being publicly reported due to the increased use of at-home tests, the current case counts are higher than at the same time during each of the past two summers.
During those two summers, the state saw significant lulls before the virus surged in the fall. According to the latest data on the state's respiratory dashboard, the state recorded 3,609 positive test results for the week ending July 2. The weekly total for that week last year was 350, with 1,135 in 2020.
Dr. David Quimby, an infectious diseases physician with CHI Health, said it's difficult to predict COVID trends from season to season because of the arrival of new variants.
Preliminary data last week from the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services indicated that the highly transmissible BA.5 variant now dominates in Nebraska, as it does in the rest of the nation. The state's data indicates that BA.5, a subvariant of last winter's surge-causing omicron variant, jumped from 17% of positive samples genomically sequenced in Nebraska two weeks ago to 45% last week.
"Both with numbers of cases and people in the hospital, we're not seeing the same amount of lull that we had the last two years," Quimby said. "If you combine that with the lack of any mitigation measures … (like masking and avoiding gatherings) … there's no reason to think it's going to go down any more. If (COVID-19) is going to be something that happens more in fall, we are starting from a much higher baseline, so we probably will have (more disease) this fall."
Nebraska’s 28% increase in cases over the past two weeks was the sixth-highest nationally. The state's increase appears to be part of a surge in the middle of the country, as North Dakota (second), Kansas (fifth) and South Dakota (10th) also ranked in the top 10 over that time.
Colorado currently has the nation’s highest per-capita case rate. Nebraska's case rate remains below the national rate and ranks 31st among states.
Quimby urged those who haven't gotten their recommended vaccinations and boosters to get up to date with the shots.
The vaccine continues to provide very good protection against severe infections, he said, which is probably why the state has so many cases, yet has relatively few in the hospital.
Those over 50 and some immunocompromised 12 and older currently are eligible for two boosters in addition to their original shots. Healthy people between 5 and 50 are eligible for one booster in addition to their original series. A
CDC tool helps people determine when they can get boosters.
"If you have not been boosted to the level that is recommended," Quimby said, "it is highly recommended that you get it."
Pediatricians also are encouraging parents to get children 6 months and older vaccinated. The vaccine was cleared for the youngest kids last month.
Counties with highest COVID-19 infection rates in Nebraska
Counties with highest COVID-19 infection rates in Nebraska
The vaccine deployment in December 2020 signaled a turning point in the COVID-19 pandemic. By the
end of May 2021, 40% of the U.S. population was fully vaccinated. But as vaccination rates lagged over the summer, new surges of COVID-19 came, including Delta in the summer of 2021, and now the Omicron variant, which comprises the majority of cases in the U.S.
Researchers around the world have reported that Omicron is
more transmissible than Delta, making breakthrough and repeat infections more likely.
The United States as of Jul. 6 reached over 1 million COVID-19-related deaths and 88 million COVID-19 cases, according to
Johns Hopkins University. Currently, 66.9% of the population is fully vaccinated, and 47.8% of vaccinated people have received booster doses. Stacker compiled a list of the counties with highest COVID-19 infection rates in Nebraska using data from the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services and vaccination data from Covid Act Now. Counties are ranked by the highest infection rate per 100,000 residents within the week leading up to Jul. 5, 2022. Cumulative cases per 100,000 served as a tiebreaker.
Keep reading to see whether your county ranks among the highest COVID-19 infection rates in your state.
Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons
#50. Burt County, NE
- New cases per 100k in the past week: 77 (5 new cases, 0% change from previous week)
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 20,870 (1,348 total cases)
--- 19.3% less cases per 100k residents than Nebraska
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 263 (17 total deaths)
--- 17.4% more deaths per 100k residents than Nebraska
- Population that is fully vaccinated: 59.2% (3,822 fully vaccinated)
Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons
#49. Boone County, NE
- New cases per 100k in the past week: 77 (4 new cases, +300% change from previous week)
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 21,206 (1,101 total cases)
--- 18.1% less cases per 100k residents than Nebraska
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 96 (5 total deaths)
--- 57.1% less deaths per 100k residents than Nebraska
- Population that is fully vaccinated: 49.6% (2,573 fully vaccinated)
Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons
#48. Dawes County, NE
- New cases per 100k in the past week: 81 (7 new cases, -12% change from previous week)
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 16,405 (1,409 total cases)
--- 36.6% less cases per 100k residents than Nebraska
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 128 (11 total deaths)
--- 42.9% less deaths per 100k residents than Nebraska
- Population that is fully vaccinated: 39.3% (3,378 fully vaccinated)
Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons
#47. Saunders County, NE
- New cases per 100k in the past week: 83 (18 new cases, -22% change from previous week)
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 23,793 (5,134 total cases)
--- 8.1% less cases per 100k residents than Nebraska
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 139 (30 total deaths)
--- 37.9% less deaths per 100k residents than Nebraska
- Population that is fully vaccinated: 53.1% (11,450 fully vaccinated)
Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons
#46. Greeley County, NE
- New cases per 100k in the past week: 85 (2 new cases, -33% change from previous week)
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 18,124 (427 total cases)
--- 30.0% less cases per 100k residents than Nebraska
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 85 (2 total deaths)
--- 62.1% less deaths per 100k residents than Nebraska
- Population that is fully vaccinated: 40.9% (963 fully vaccinated)
Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons
#45. Webster County, NE
- New cases per 100k in the past week: 86 (3 new cases, +200% change from previous week)
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 20,763 (724 total cases)
--- 19.8% less cases per 100k residents than Nebraska
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 315 (11 total deaths)
--- 40.6% more deaths per 100k residents than Nebraska
- Population that is fully vaccinated: 38.7% (1,349 fully vaccinated)
Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons
#44. Adams County, NE
- New cases per 100k in the past week: 89 (28 new cases, -3% change from previous week)
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 21,618 (6,780 total cases)
--- 16.5% less cases per 100k residents than Nebraska
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 233 (73 total deaths)
--- 4.0% more deaths per 100k residents than Nebraska
- Population that is fully vaccinated: 42.5% (13,344 fully vaccinated)
Pixabay
#43. Custer County, NE
- New cases per 100k in the past week: 93 (10 new cases, -33% change from previous week)
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 19,328 (2,083 total cases)
--- 25.3% less cases per 100k residents than Nebraska
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 288 (31 total deaths)
--- 28.6% more deaths per 100k residents than Nebraska
- Population that is fully vaccinated: 38.5% (4,144 fully vaccinated)
Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons
#42. Thurston County, NE
- New cases per 100k in the past week: 97 (7 new cases, +40% change from previous week)
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 24,502 (1,770 total cases)
--- 5.3% less cases per 100k residents than Nebraska
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 305 (22 total deaths)
--- 36.2% more deaths per 100k residents than Nebraska
- Population that is fully vaccinated: 77.7% (5,612 fully vaccinated)
Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons
#41. Pierce County, NE
- New cases per 100k in the past week: 98 (7 new cases, +40% change from previous week)
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 17,921 (1,281 total cases)
--- 30.7% less cases per 100k residents than Nebraska
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 294 (21 total deaths)
--- 31.3% more deaths per 100k residents than Nebraska
- Population that is fully vaccinated: 37.5% (2,681 fully vaccinated)
Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons
#40. Thayer County, NE
- New cases per 100k in the past week: 100 (5 new cases, -44% change from previous week)
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 22,746 (1,138 total cases)
--- 12.1% less cases per 100k residents than Nebraska
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 160 (8 total deaths)
--- 28.6% less deaths per 100k residents than Nebraska
- Population that is fully vaccinated: 48.1% (2,407 fully vaccinated)
Jared Winkler // Wikimedia Commons
#39. Franklin County, NE
- New cases per 100k in the past week: 101 (3 new cases, +50% change from previous week)
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 14,233 (424 total cases)
--- 45.0% less cases per 100k residents than Nebraska
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 403 (12 total deaths)
--- 79.9% more deaths per 100k residents than Nebraska
- Population that is fully vaccinated: 39.0% (1,162 fully vaccinated)
Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons
#38. Brown County, NE
- New cases per 100k in the past week: 102 (3 new cases, -40% change from previous week)
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 19,120 (565 total cases)
--- 26.1% less cases per 100k residents than Nebraska
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 102 (3 total deaths)
--- 54.5% less deaths per 100k residents than Nebraska
- Population that is fully vaccinated: 37.4% (1,104 fully vaccinated)
Jasperdo // Flickr
#37. Red Willow County, NE
- New cases per 100k in the past week: 103 (11 new cases, -52% change from previous week)
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 22,380 (2,400 total cases)
--- 13.5% less cases per 100k residents than Nebraska
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 186 (20 total deaths)
--- 17.0% less deaths per 100k residents than Nebraska
- Population that is fully vaccinated: 37.4% (4,007 fully vaccinated)
Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons
#36. Furnas County, NE
- New cases per 100k in the past week: 107 (5 new cases, -38% change from previous week)
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 24,765 (1,158 total cases)
--- 4.3% less cases per 100k residents than Nebraska
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 150 (7 total deaths)
--- 33.0% less deaths per 100k residents than Nebraska
- Population that is fully vaccinated: 45.1% (2,107 fully vaccinated)
Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons
#35. Scotts Bluff County, NE
- New cases per 100k in the past week: 109 (39 new cases, -22% change from previous week)
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 27,247 (9,705 total cases)
--- 5.3% more cases per 100k residents than Nebraska
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 227 (81 total deaths)
--- 1.3% more deaths per 100k residents than Nebraska
- Population that is fully vaccinated: 42.2% (15,032 fully vaccinated)
Zack Frank // Shutterstock
#34. Washington County, NE
- New cases per 100k in the past week: 111 (23 new cases, -18% change from previous week)
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 22,900 (4,747 total cases)
--- 11.5% less cases per 100k residents than Nebraska
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 217 (45 total deaths)
--- 3.1% less deaths per 100k residents than Nebraska
- Population that is fully vaccinated: 56.8% (11,773 fully vaccinated)
Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons
#33. Dodge County, NE
- New cases per 100k in the past week: 115 (42 new cases, +2% change from previous week)
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 28,494 (10,419 total cases)
--- 10.1% more cases per 100k residents than Nebraska
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 304 (111 total deaths)
--- 35.7% more deaths per 100k residents than Nebraska
- Population that is fully vaccinated: 54.6% (19,977 fully vaccinated)
Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons
#32. Nuckolls County, NE
- New cases per 100k in the past week: 121 (5 new cases, +400% change from previous week)
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 24,036 (997 total cases)
--- 7.1% less cases per 100k residents than Nebraska
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 313 (13 total deaths)
--- 39.7% more deaths per 100k residents than Nebraska
- Population that is fully vaccinated: 50.4% (2,090 fully vaccinated)
Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons
#31. Hall County, NE
- New cases per 100k in the past week: 127 (78 new cases, -16% change from previous week)
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 27,637 (16,956 total cases)
--- 6.8% more cases per 100k residents than Nebraska
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 238 (146 total deaths)
--- 6.3% more deaths per 100k residents than Nebraska
- Population that is fully vaccinated: 50.4% (30,947 fully vaccinated)
Brad Mellema // Wikimedia Commons
#30. Hamilton County, NE
- New cases per 100k in the past week: 129 (12 new cases, -29% change from previous week)
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 25,515 (2,379 total cases)
--- 1.4% less cases per 100k residents than Nebraska
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 268 (25 total deaths)
--- 19.6% more deaths per 100k residents than Nebraska
- Population that is fully vaccinated: 46.8% (4,364 fully vaccinated)
Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons
#29. Platte County, NE
- New cases per 100k in the past week: 131 (44 new cases, -10% change from previous week)
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 26,418 (8,842 total cases)
--- 2.1% more cases per 100k residents than Nebraska
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 221 (74 total deaths)
--- 1.3% less deaths per 100k residents than Nebraska
- Population that is fully vaccinated: 47.6% (15,916 fully vaccinated)
Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons
#28. Banner County, NE
- New cases per 100k in the past week: 134 (1 new cases, 0% change from previous week)
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 11,946 (89 total cases)
--- 53.8% less cases per 100k residents than Nebraska
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 134 (1 total deaths)
--- 40.2% less deaths per 100k residents than Nebraska
- Population that is fully vaccinated: 32.9% (245 fully vaccinated)
Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons
#27. Cheyenne County, NE
- New cases per 100k in the past week: 135 (12 new cases, -25% change from previous week)
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 23,333 (2,079 total cases)
--- 9.8% less cases per 100k residents than Nebraska
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 269 (24 total deaths)
--- 20.1% more deaths per 100k residents than Nebraska
- Population that is fully vaccinated: 43.4% (3,864 fully vaccinated)
Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons
#26. Dawson County, NE
- New cases per 100k in the past week: 140 (33 new cases, -3% change from previous week)
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 22,929 (5,410 total cases)
--- 11.4% less cases per 100k residents than Nebraska
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 170 (40 total deaths)
--- 24.1% less deaths per 100k residents than Nebraska
- Population that is fully vaccinated: 49.7% (11,722 fully vaccinated)
Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons
#25. Saline County, NE
- New cases per 100k in the past week: 141 (20 new cases, +43% change from previous week)
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 27,088 (3,853 total cases)
--- 4.7% more cases per 100k residents than Nebraska
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 84 (12 total deaths)
--- 62.5% less deaths per 100k residents than Nebraska
- Population that is fully vaccinated: 53.6% (7,624 fully vaccinated)
Jan Uruba // Wikimedia Commons
#24. Antelope County, NE
- New cases per 100k in the past week: 143 (9 new cases, -18% change from previous week)
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 17,736 (1,117 total cases)
--- 31.5% less cases per 100k residents than Nebraska
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 206 (13 total deaths)
--- 8.0% less deaths per 100k residents than Nebraska
- Population that is fully vaccinated: 37.5% (2,361 fully vaccinated)
J. Stephen Conn // Flickr
#23. Phelps County, NE
- New cases per 100k in the past week: 144 (13 new cases, -64% change from previous week)
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 26,566 (2,400 total cases)
--- 2.7% more cases per 100k residents than Nebraska
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 155 (14 total deaths)
--- 30.8% less deaths per 100k residents than Nebraska
- Population that is fully vaccinated: 40.6% (3,668 fully vaccinated)
Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons
#22. Hitchcock County, NE
- New cases per 100k in the past week: 145 (4 new cases, -20% change from previous week)
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 20,167 (557 total cases)
--- 22.1% less cases per 100k residents than Nebraska
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 290 (8 total deaths)
--- 29.5% more deaths per 100k residents than Nebraska
- Population that is fully vaccinated: 34.7% (958 fully vaccinated)
Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons
#21. Boyd County, NE
- New cases per 100k in the past week: 156 (3 new cases, +200% change from previous week)
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 21,678 (416 total cases)
--- 16.2% less cases per 100k residents than Nebraska
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 365 (7 total deaths)
--- 62.9% more deaths per 100k residents than Nebraska
- Population that is fully vaccinated: 35.9% (688 fully vaccinated)
Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons
#20. Madison County, NE
- New cases per 100k in the past week: 162 (57 new cases, +19% change from previous week)
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 28,186 (9,893 total cases)
--- 8.9% more cases per 100k residents than Nebraska
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 199 (70 total deaths)
--- 11.2% less deaths per 100k residents than Nebraska
- Population that is fully vaccinated: 46.3% (16,243 fully vaccinated)
Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons
#19. Garden County, NE
- New cases per 100k in the past week: 163 (3 new cases, +50% change from previous week)
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 20,958 (385 total cases)
--- 19.0% less cases per 100k residents than Nebraska
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 0 (0 total deaths)
--- 100.0% less deaths per 100k residents than Nebraska
- Population that is fully vaccinated: 45.7% (840 fully vaccinated)
Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons
#18. Sarpy County, NE
- New cases per 100k in the past week: 163 (305 new cases, -23% change from previous week)
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 27,774 (51,991 total cases)
--- 7.3% more cases per 100k residents than Nebraska
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 137 (257 total deaths)
--- 38.8% less deaths per 100k residents than Nebraska
- Population that is fully vaccinated: 66.6% (124,652 fully vaccinated)
Jared Winkler // Wikimedia Commons
#17. Cedar County, NE
- New cases per 100k in the past week: 167 (14 new cases, +75% change from previous week)
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 18,091 (1,520 total cases)
--- 30.1% less cases per 100k residents than Nebraska
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 155 (13 total deaths)
--- 30.8% less deaths per 100k residents than Nebraska
- Population that is fully vaccinated: 41.5% (3,484 fully vaccinated)
Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons
#16. Lancaster County, NE
- New cases per 100k in the past week: 170 (541 new cases, -14% change from previous week)
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 25,879 (82,576 total cases)
--- 0.0% more cases per 100k residents than Nebraska
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 92 (295 total deaths)
--- 58.9% less deaths per 100k residents than Nebraska
- Population that is fully vaccinated: 67.4% (214,922 fully vaccinated)
Katherine Welles // Shutterstock
#15. Sioux County, NE
- New cases per 100k in the past week: 172 (2 new cases, -33% change from previous week)
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 6,346 (74 total cases)
--- 75.5% less cases per 100k residents than Nebraska
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 86 (1 total deaths)
--- 61.6% less deaths per 100k residents than Nebraska
- Population that is fully vaccinated: 25.4% (296 fully vaccinated)
Zack Frank // Shutterstock
#14. Douglas County, NE
- New cases per 100k in the past week: 183 (1,044 new cases, -10% change from previous week)
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 27,519 (157,224 total cases)
--- 6.3% more cases per 100k residents than Nebraska
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 183 (1,044 total deaths)
--- 18.3% less deaths per 100k residents than Nebraska
- Population that is fully vaccinated: 67.5% (385,456 fully vaccinated)
JonClee86 // Wikicommons
#13. Otoe County, NE
- New cases per 100k in the past week: 187 (30 new cases, -3% change from previous week)
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 21,821 (3,494 total cases)
--- 15.7% less cases per 100k residents than Nebraska
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 125 (20 total deaths)
--- 44.2% less deaths per 100k residents than Nebraska
- Population that is fully vaccinated: 56.8% (9,102 fully vaccinated)
Workman // Wikimedia Commons
#12. Dakota County, NE
- New cases per 100k in the past week: 190 (38 new cases, +65% change from previous week)
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 34,755 (6,960 total cases)
--- 34.3% more cases per 100k residents than Nebraska
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 350 (70 total deaths)
--- 56.3% more deaths per 100k residents than Nebraska
- Population that is fully vaccinated: 65.6% (13,130 fully vaccinated)
Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons
#11. Buffalo County, NE
- New cases per 100k in the past week: 195 (97 new cases, +35% change from previous week)
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 25,091 (12,460 total cases)
--- 3.0% less cases per 100k residents than Nebraska
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 199 (99 total deaths)
--- 11.2% less deaths per 100k residents than Nebraska
- Population that is fully vaccinated: 42.4% (21,054 fully vaccinated)
Jasperdo // Flickr
#10. Lincoln County, NE
- New cases per 100k in the past week: 198 (69 new cases, -45% change from previous week)
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 26,113 (9,117 total cases)
--- 0.9% more cases per 100k residents than Nebraska
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 344 (120 total deaths)
--- 53.6% more deaths per 100k residents than Nebraska
- Population that is fully vaccinated: 33.6% (11,723 fully vaccinated)
Smallbones // Wikimedia Commons
#9. Butler County, NE
- New cases per 100k in the past week: 200 (16 new cases, +45% change from previous week)
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 24,938 (1,999 total cases)
--- 3.6% less cases per 100k residents than Nebraska
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 225 (18 total deaths)
--- 0.4% more deaths per 100k residents than Nebraska
- Population that is fully vaccinated: 51.7% (4,146 fully vaccinated)
Ali Eminov // Flickr
#8. Keith County, NE
- New cases per 100k in the past week: 212 (17 new cases, +42% change from previous week)
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 19,766 (1,588 total cases)
--- 23.6% less cases per 100k residents than Nebraska
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 249 (20 total deaths)
--- 11.2% more deaths per 100k residents than Nebraska
- Population that is fully vaccinated: 38.2% (3,071 fully vaccinated)
Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons
#7. York County, NE
- New cases per 100k in the past week: 212 (29 new cases, -19% change from previous week)
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 29,695 (4,062 total cases)
--- 14.8% more cases per 100k residents than Nebraska
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 154 (21 total deaths)
--- 31.3% less deaths per 100k residents than Nebraska
- Population that is fully vaccinated: 52.6% (7,200 fully vaccinated)
Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons
#6. Dixon County, NE
- New cases per 100k in the past week: 213 (12 new cases, +33% change from previous week)
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 21,948 (1,237 total cases)
--- 15.2% less cases per 100k residents than Nebraska
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 195 (11 total deaths)
--- 12.9% less deaths per 100k residents than Nebraska
- Population that is fully vaccinated: 44.4% (2,500 fully vaccinated)
Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons
#5. Nemaha County, NE
- New cases per 100k in the past week: 229 (16 new cases, +300% change from previous week)
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 19,865 (1,385 total cases)
--- 23.2% less cases per 100k residents than Nebraska
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 273 (19 total deaths)
--- 21.9% more deaths per 100k residents than Nebraska
- Population that is fully vaccinated: 50.7% (3,534 fully vaccinated)
Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons
#4. Cass County, NE
- New cases per 100k in the past week: 236 (62 new cases, +63% change from previous week)
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 24,326 (6,385 total cases)
--- 6.0% less cases per 100k residents than Nebraska
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 152 (40 total deaths)
--- 32.1% less deaths per 100k residents than Nebraska
- Population that is fully vaccinated: 62.3% (16,361 fully vaccinated)
David Wilson // Flickr
#3. Morrill County, NE
- New cases per 100k in the past week: 259 (12 new cases, 0% change from previous week)
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 25,269 (1,173 total cases)
--- 2.3% less cases per 100k residents than Nebraska
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 431 (20 total deaths)
--- 92.4% more deaths per 100k residents than Nebraska
- Population that is fully vaccinated: 36.1% (1,674 fully vaccinated)
Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons
#2. Richardson County, NE
- New cases per 100k in the past week: 280 (22 new cases, +120% change from previous week)
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 23,242 (1,828 total cases)
--- 10.2% less cases per 100k residents than Nebraska
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 292 (23 total deaths)
--- 30.4% more deaths per 100k residents than Nebraska
- Population that is fully vaccinated: 52.7% (4,145 fully vaccinated)
Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons
#1. Chase County, NE
- New cases per 100k in the past week: 484 (19 new cases, -10% change from previous week)
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 20,821 (817 total cases)
--- 19.5% less cases per 100k residents than Nebraska
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 178 (7 total deaths)
--- 20.5% less deaths per 100k residents than Nebraska
- Population that is fully vaccinated: 33.9% (1,331 fully vaccinated)
Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.