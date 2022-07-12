 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

COVID cases, hospitalizations tick up again in Nebraska

  • 0

OMAHA -- The arrival of the full-on summer season is providing no relief from COVID-19, with cases and hospitalizations in Nebraska ticking up again last week.

Nebraska reported 3,535 new virus cases for the week ending Friday, up from 3,474 last week and 2,752 the week before, according to an analysis of data reported to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Hospitalizations in Nebraska averaged 168 for the week, up 11% from 151 the prior week. There were 186 Nebraskans hospitalized with COVID-19 on Friday, the highest figure since early March.

Nebraska also reported three new deaths for the week, bringing the total number of confirmed or probable deaths to 4,345. There have been just over a half million positive tests recorded in Nebraska since the start of the pandemic.

While there have been some weekly fluctuations, this past week’s case figure continues a trend of steadily rising cases in Nebraska that began in mid-April.

Even with fewer test results being publicly reported due to the increased use of at-home tests, the current case counts are higher than at the same time during each of the past two summers.

People are also reading…

During those two summers, the state saw significant lulls before the virus surged in the fall. According to the latest data on the state's respiratory dashboard, the state recorded 3,609 positive test results for the week ending July 2. The weekly total for that week last year was 350, with 1,135 in 2020.

Dr. David Quimby, an infectious diseases physician with CHI Health, said it's difficult to predict COVID trends from season to season because of the arrival of new variants. 

Preliminary data last week from the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services indicated that the highly transmissible BA.5 variant now dominates in Nebraska, as it does in the rest of the nation. The state's data indicates that BA.5, a subvariant of last winter's surge-causing omicron variant, jumped from 17% of positive samples genomically sequenced in Nebraska two weeks ago to 45% last week. 

"Both with numbers of cases and people in the hospital, we're not seeing the same amount of lull that we had the last two years," Quimby said. "If you combine that with the lack of any mitigation measures … (like masking and avoiding gatherings) … there's no reason to think it's going to go down any more. If (COVID-19) is going to be something that happens more in fall, we are starting from a much higher baseline, so we probably will have (more disease) this fall."   

Nebraska’s 28% increase in cases over the past two weeks was the sixth-highest nationally. The state's increase appears to be part of a surge in the middle of the country, as North Dakota (second), Kansas (fifth) and South Dakota (10th) also ranked in the top 10 over that time.

Colorado currently has the nation’s highest per-capita case rate. Nebraska's case rate remains below the national rate and ranks 31st among states.

Quimby urged those who haven't gotten their recommended vaccinations and boosters to get up to date with the shots.

The vaccine continues to provide very good protection against severe infections, he said, which is probably why the state has so many cases, yet has relatively few in the hospital. 

Those over 50 and some immunocompromised 12 and older currently are eligible for two boosters in addition to their original shots. Healthy people between 5 and 50 are eligible for one booster in addition to their original series. A CDC tool helps people determine when they can get boosters. 

"If you have not been boosted to the level that is recommended," Quimby said, "it is highly recommended that you get it."

Pediatricians also are encouraging parents to get children 6 months and older vaccinated. The vaccine was cleared for the youngest kids last month. 

julie.anderson@owh.com, 402-444-1066, twitter.com/julieanderson41

0 Comments

Locations

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Impassioned Biden signs order on abortion access

Impassioned Biden signs order on abortion access

President Joe Biden has signed an executive order to protect access to abortion, delivering impassioned remarks condemning the Supreme Court decision that ended that constitutional right. He said it's now up to Congress to fully restore the right, and he implored Americans to “vote, vote, vote, vote” in November to elect sympathetic candidates. Biden on Friday formalized instructions to the Departments of Justice and Health and Human Services to push back on efforts to limit the ability of women to access federally approved abortion medication or to travel across state lines to access clinical abortion services.

Sysco accuses 4 largest beef processors of price fixing

Sysco accuses 4 largest beef processors of price fixing

The nation's largest food distributor has joined the other businesses accusing the four largest meat processors of working together to inflate beef prices. Sysco recently filed a federal lawsuit in Texas accusing Tyson Foods, JBS, Cargill and National Beef of price fixing. The lawsuit said those companies have conspired to suppress the number of cattle slaughtered to help drive up the price of beef. The allegations are similar to ones in lawsuits filed by grocery stores, ranchers, restaurants and other wholesalers. The companies didn't immediately respond to questions about the new lawsuit Thursday, but they have defended their actions in the other cases. The industry maintains that supply and demand drive beef prices, not anticompetitive behavior.

Dems want to tax high earners to protect Medicare solvency

Dems want to tax high earners to protect Medicare solvency

Senate Democrats want to boost taxes on some high earners and use the money to extend the solvency of Medicare. It's the latest step in their attempt to craft a scaled-back version of the economic package that collapsed last year and then push it through Congress this summer. Democratic aides tell The Associated Press they expect to submit their Medicare plan to the chamber’s parliamentarian in the coming days. They've already done that with other provisions aimed at reducing prescription drug costs. It's the latest sign that Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer of New York and Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin of West Virginia are moving toward a compromise.

START THE WEEK OFF RIGHT: Stay hydrated this summer

START THE WEEK OFF RIGHT: Stay hydrated this summer

How much water you need each day depends on many different factors. For example, if you are in an area where the environment is hot, humid, dry, or high altitude, you will need to drink more water. Your age, size and activity level also impact how much fluid you will need.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Feeling 'hangry' is a real emotion

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News