 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert

COVID cases tick up in Nebraska after six weeks of decline

  • 0

Two Covid-19 sub variants, BQ.1 and BQ.1.1 have quietly emerged over the last few weeks. Veuer’s Chloe Hurst has the story.

COVID-19 cases in Nebraska ticked up last week, ending a six-week stretch of falling virus numbers.

The state reported 1,140 cases for the week ending Oct. 19, an 8% increase from 1,052 the previous week, according to data from the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

While cases nationally still were falling slightly, nearly half of the states are now seeing rising numbers, perhaps a hint of the winter increase many experts have been predicting based on rising case numbers in Europe.

At least two of the new coronavirus variants responsible for the increase in cases in Europe also increased last week in the United States, according to CDC estimates. However, those variants had not yet made an appearance in Nebraska's official variant report.  

Nebraska’s increase was the 12th highest by percentage in the country. However, its per-capita case level remains relatively low, the 12th lowest nationally and about a fourth of levels seen here as recently as July.

People are also reading…

However, the state, like the nation as a whole, also is seeing an increase in other respiratory viruses. The number of positive tests for influenza ticked up last week and cases of respiratory syncytial virus, or RSV, continued on a steep upward curve. 

Health officials have continued to encourage people to get flu shots and the latest bivalent booster for COVID-19. Of Americans who have gotten a primary series of the vaccine, about 111.4 million have gotten a booster and 19.4 million have gotten the new shots, according to the CDC. But 49.5% of the total booster-eligible population has not received a booster.   

Nebraska's COVID hospitalizations remained flat, with an average of 130 Nebraskans hospitalized daily with the virus. The state also recorded seven new deaths. The CDC's revised totals now say Nebraska's number of confirmed or probable deaths for the pandemic is at 4,546 and its total number of COVID cases tops 532,000. 

The cost of COVID: Remembering lives lost in Southeast Nebraska

They were teachers and farmers and factory workers and homemakers. They played the piano, fixed old cars, danced to the Beach Boys, cuddled their grandchildren.

They loved to ice fish, gab with friends, read, run marathons, bowl, wander antique stores.

They were our co-workers and neighbors and friends. Our parents. Our spouses.

They all have one thing in common. They died from COVID-19, a virus that arrived in Nebraska in March 2020, claiming its first life in Lancaster County a month later.

These stories represent a fraction of the lives lost in Southeast Nebraska, but they are our way of paying respect to each and every one.

We'd like to share the stories of others from Southeast Nebraska who have lost their lives to COVID-19. If you would like to have your loved one added to our online tribute, please email your contact information to: citydesk@journalstar.com

Cindy Lange-Kubick: 'It was humbling. And it was heart-wrenching'
Latest News

Cindy Lange-Kubick: 'It was humbling. And it was heart-wrenching'

  • CINDY LANGE-KUBICK Column
  • Updated
  • 0

This spring, the Journal Star set out to honor the lives of those lost to COVID-19. The families were eager to share the stories of those they loved.

'When I saw her she was running sideways to say hello to someone'
Latest News

'When I saw her she was running sideways to say hello to someone'

  • Updated
  • 0

Lillian "Lil" Gibson, 61, died of COVID-19 on Nov. 2. The dialysis nurse and marathon runner was small but mighty with a big smile and warm personality.

Latest News

'Always looking at the world with an artist’s eye'

  • Updated
  • 0

Phyllis "Phyl" Maly, 88, died of COVID-19 on Jan. 14. She was an artist, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and a woman at home in her own skin.

'I wish I could call her right now and hear her laugh…'
Latest News

'I wish I could call her right now and hear her laugh…'

  • Updated
  • 0

Beth Smith, 64, died of complications of COVID-19 on Jan. 20. The red-headed woman loved music and parties and adventure, a loyal friend, sister, aunt and partner.

'He was truly trying to make up for the lost time'
Latest News

'He was truly trying to make up for the lost time'

  • Updated
  • 0

Roger A. Ryman, 70, died Oct. 20 from COVID-19. He was a cowboy in his younger years, but became a grandfather devoted to his Magnificent 7.

Latest News

'Her calendar was more full that ours was'

  • Updated
  • 0

Gloria Pospisil, 80, died of COVID-19 on Feb. 11. The long-time piano teacher and church organist was a farm girl at heart who kept a busy social calendar.

Latest News

'We said 'Mom, we're almost to the finish line.''

  • Updated
  • 0

Wanda Darlene Hedges was a strong woman who raised her family on a farm near Bennet. Sometimes she worked at a nearby grocery store, but she was mostly a full-time mother.

'The most amazing, humble and kind couple you would ever meet'
Latest News

'The most amazing, humble and kind couple you would ever meet'

  • Updated
  • 0

Anna Sales, 69, died of COVID-19 on Nov. 6; four days later her husband Chuck Sales, 88, also died of the virus. The couple loved to bowl, travel, serve their church and listen to Elvis music.

'He was my once in a lifetime. I was lucky.'
Latest News

'He was my once in a lifetime. I was lucky.'

  • Updated
  • 0

Randy Brinkman, 62, of Lincoln died of COVID-19 on Nov. 30. He loved his family, old cars, working hard and writing love poems to his wife.

'I've never seen someone who smiled so much'
Latest News

'I've never seen someone who smiled so much'

  • Updated
  • 0

Hope McGraw, a 22-year-old crew leader at a York restaurant, died of COVID-19 in January. A fundraiser over a week later raised nearly $1,200 to help her family cover bills.

'Uncle Al was just like the coolest person'
Latest News

'Uncle Al was just like the coolest person'

  • Lincoln Journal Star
  • Updated
  • 0

Alan Burr, 73, of Humboldt died on Jan. 13 of complications from COVID-19. Teacher, artist, beloved brother, favorite uncle. “He did what he wanted, when he wanted to.”

'Everybody loved Irvy'
Latest News

'Everybody loved Irvy'

  • Updated
  • 0

Raymond Irvin 'Irv' Cidlik, 78, died Oct. 23 from COVID-19. He was a veteran, farmer, father and grandfather who loved making people laugh.

'She was always there, just like a mother should be'
Nebraska news

'She was always there, just like a mother should be'

  • JULIE KOCH Column
  • Updated
  • 0

Employees lined the hallway in early December, clapping and cheering as my 94-year-old mother, Jane Koch, returned to her room in the long-term care facility where she lived. 

'He used a duck call to call her over to the car'
Latest News

'He used a duck call to call her over to the car'

  • Updated
  • 0

Bryan Wintz, 46, died of COVID-19 on Oct. 4. The longtime LES worker loved to tease his only daughter, go ice fishing and work on projects around the house he built with his high school sweetheart Jill.

'She was a people person, a lot of her customers became really good friends'
Latest News

'She was a people person, a lot of her customers became really good friends'

  • Updated
  • 0

Orva Samuelson, 95, died of COVID-19 on May 22. She and her late husband loved to dance and play cards and after she raised her daughter she became an Avon lady and turned customers into friends.

'He watched a lot of Vietnam documentaries because he missed his country'
Latest News

'He watched a lot of Vietnam documentaries because he missed his country'

  • Updated
  • 0

Tam Mai, 80, died of COVID-19 on May 4. The man from Vietnam was a protective big brother and a devoted son and grandfather who taught his grandchildren to study hard and be respectful.

'Mom had a much larger community of friends than I ever knew'
Latest News

'Mom had a much larger community of friends than I ever knew'

  • Updated
  • 0

Janet Ann Jodais, a caring mother known for her love of reading, crafting and church life, died Oct. 8 of COVID-19 in Lincoln at age 83.

'Always willing to help out'
Latest News

'Always willing to help out'

  • Updated
  • 0

In the 50s and 60s, Betty Bredemeyer taught Sunday school at Christ United Methodist Church and was “probably on about every committee they had," one of her sons said.

'He was, I guess you'd say, the definition of unconditional love'
Latest News

'He was, I guess you'd say, the definition of unconditional love'

  • Updated
  • 0

Jack Fields, 87, died of COVID-19 on Dec. 8. He spent his career fixing copy machines and making friends and creating memories for his children and grandchildren.

'She’d come over here and go straight for the grandkids'
Latest News

'She’d come over here and go straight for the grandkids'

  • Updated
  • 0

Nadene Stull, 94, died Dec. 12 from complications of COVID-19. She lived a full life as a bookkeeper and mother of three sons who later went on to become a lay minister in the Methodist church.

'She was a really caring person'
Latest News

'She was a really caring person'

  • Updated
  • 0

Betty Srb, a longtime nurse known for her caring and loving personality, died of COVID-19 at a Lincoln nursing home last November at age 95.

'He was so generous, so willing to help out'
Latest News

'He was so generous, so willing to help out'

  • Updated
  • 0

Albert "Butch" Butts, 79, died on Feb. 14 of complications of COVID-19. He was a hard worker and a kind and generous man who left behind a big family to mourn his passing.

'So long and thanks for the fish'
Latest News

'So long and thanks for the fish'

  • Updated
  • 0

Kevin Hopper, 60, died of COVID-19 on Aug. 19. The easygoing Lincoln native and computer expert loved Star Trek and Star Wars and all things sci-fi and, most of all, his family.

Timeline: COVID-19 in Nebraska

  • 0
0 Comments

Locations

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

USDA announces $1 billion debt relief for 36,000 farmers

USDA announces $1 billion debt relief for 36,000 farmers

The federal government has announced a program to provide $1.3 billion in debt relief for about 36,000 farmers who have fallen behind on loan payments or face foreclosure. The U.S. Department of Agriculture announced the farm loan relief program funded from $3.1 billion set aside in the Inflation Reduction Act allocated toward assisting distressed borrowers of direct or guaranteed loans administered by USDA. The law was passed by Congress and signed by Biden in August. The money anounced Tuesday is the first round of payments designed to help farmers hard hit by pandemic-induced market disruptions or climate-driven natural disasters including drought stay in business or re-enter farming. The USDA says additional programs are to come.

COVID-19 linked to increase in US pregnancy-related deaths

COVID-19 linked to increase in US pregnancy-related deaths

COVID-19 drove a dramatic increase in the number of women who died from pregnancy or childbirth complications in the U.S. last year, a crisis that has disproportionately claimed Black and Hispanic women as victims. A government report released Wednesday lays out grim trends across the country for expectant mothers and their newborn babies. It finds that pregnancy-related deaths have spiked nearly 80 percent since 2018, with COVID-19 being a factor in a quarter of the 1,178 deaths reported last year. The percentage of preterm and low birthweight babies also went up last year, after holding steady for years. And more pregnant or postpartum women are reporting symptoms of depression.

Oklahoma executes man convicted of killing infant daughter

Oklahoma executes man convicted of killing infant daughter

Oklahoma has executed an inmate convicted of killing his infant daughter in 2002. Benjamin Cole was put to death Thursday morning at Oklahoma’s state penitentiary in McAlester. The execution occurred despite Cole’s attorneys’ arguments that the inmate was not mentally competent. They have said he had schizophrenia and a lesion on his brain that had worsened in recent years. But courts rejected that claim, allowing Thursday’s lethal injection to proceed. Cole delivered a rambling, two-minute prayer in which he urged people to “choose Jesus while you still can." He was pronounced dead at 10:22 a.m.

Will South Dakota OK pot again after 1st measure reversed?

Will South Dakota OK pot again after 1st measure reversed?

Recreational marijuana legalization will be back on the South Dakota ballot in November. Voters in 2020 approved a constitutional amendment to legalize cannabis but it was nullified by a legal challenge. Whether the politically red state will pass it twice is uncertain. It's facing strong opposition from conservative groups and figures and different factors are in play. When 54% of voters approved the constitutional amendment to legalize cannabis, it may have benefited from being tied to another ballot measure to approve medical marijuana. This time around, it's on its own. One of the organizers for legalization said voters for the midterm are likely to be older and perhaps less favorably inclined toward recreational marijuana than the electorate of 2020.

CDC director tests positive for COVID-19, has mild symptoms

CDC director tests positive for COVID-19, has mild symptoms

The director of the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has tested positive for COVID-19. The agency said in a statement that Dr. Rochelle Walensky tested positive Friday night and has mild symptoms. She is up to date on her vaccinations. The CDC said she will isolate at home and close contacts have been informed of her positive test. Walensky took over the agency in January 2021 after being appointed by President Joe Biden. She is the latest U.S. health official to test positive this year. Dr. Anthony Fauci, the face of America’s pandemic response, and U.S. Health Secretary Xavier Becerra both tested positive in June.

GOP voters told to hold onto mail ballots until Election Day

GOP voters told to hold onto mail ballots until Election Day

Republican activists who believe the 2020 election was stolen from former President Donald Trump have crafted a plan that, in their telling, will thwart cheating in this year’s midterm elections. The strategy: Vote in person on Election Day or — for voters who receive a mailed ballot — hold onto it and hand it in at a polling place on Nov. 8. The plan is based on unfounded conspiracy theories that fraudsters will manipulate voting systems to rig results for Democrats once they have seen how many Republican votes have been returned early. If enough voters are dissuaded from casting ballots early, it could lead to long lines on Election Day.

Panel votes to add COVID shots to recommended vaccinations

Panel votes to add COVID shots to recommended vaccinations

A panel of U.S. vaccine experts says COVID-19 shots should be added to the lists of recommended vaccinations for kids and adults. The panel’s unanimous decision Thursday has no immediate effect. COVID-19 shots already are recommended for virtually all Americans. Rather, it would put the shots on the annually updated lists of what vaccinations doctors should be routinely offering to patients, alongside shots for polio, measles and hepatitis. The panel’s decisions are almost always adopted by the CDC director and then sent to doctors as part of the government’s advice on how to prevent disease.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Simple and yummy flourless peanut butter chocolate chip cookies

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News