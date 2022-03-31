 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
COVID, election conspiracy theorist enters Wisconsin AG race

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A conservative lawyer who sued to overturn President Joe Biden’s 2020 victory in Wisconsin and wants to investigate her baseless allegations that hospitals murdered COVID-19 patients for profit is running for attorney general.

Karen Mueller quietly announced March 19 that she’s entering the GOP primary for the position. She’ll face former state Rep. Adam Jarchow and Fond du Lac County District Attorney Eric Toney in the Aug. 9 election. The winner will face Democratic incumbent Josh Kaul. Mueller didn’t immediately respond to a voicemail and email seeking comment.

Mueller lives in Chippewa Falls and founded the Amos Center for Justice and Liberty, a law firm “dedicated to vindicating Americans’ constitutional and civil rights,” according to its website. Issues the firm focuses on include masks in schools, injuries and deaths caused by COVID-19 vaccines, vaccine mandates and election fraud, according to the site.

She filed an unsuccessful lawsuit in November 2020 asking the state Supreme Court to throw out the results of the presidential election, alleging that the election was tainted by the use of illegal drop boxes across the state. The justices refused to take the case.

In a news release, Mueller cited three reasons for running for attorney general. First, she wants to open investigations into whether Wisconsin hospitals murdered COVID-19 patients. She alleges that hospitals withheld life-saving treatments to ensure patients became so ill that they needed ventilators, driving up the hospitals’ profits.

She didn't say in the release what treatments would have saved patients' lives, but she told the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel for a story published Thursday that doctors should have prescribed the anti-parasite drug ivermectin.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration hasn't authorized or approved ivermectin for use against COVID-19. Most health experts recommend against prescribing it for that purpose.

Mueller also wants to investigate deaths and injuries caused by COVID-19 vaccines as potential homicides, saying government officials showed a callous disregard for people's rights when they gave them the vaccine “frankenshots” without really understanding the vaccines' effects.

She went on to assert that the deaths wouldn't have happened if Donald Trump had won the election. Trump never would have favored withholding life-saving treatments or pushed for mandatory vaccinations.

“It was only by installing the Biden Administration that this horrifying murder conspiracy could unfold right before the eyes of American Citizens (sic),” the news release said.

The vaccines have actually proven incredibly safe and highly effective at preventing deaths and hospitalizations. According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, unvaccinated people are 14 times more likely than fully vaccinated people to die of COVID-19.

Jarchow and Toney campaign officials didn't immediately respond to messages seeking comment on Mueller entering the race.

Mueller mounted an unsuccessful bid for Wisconsin's 3rd Congressional seat in 2014. She came in second in a Republican primary to Tony Kurtz, who went on to lose to Democratic incumbent Ron Kind.

