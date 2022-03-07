COVID is fading in Nebraska, but the long-term outlook remains unclear

As quickly as cases of COVID-19 have fallen over the past six weeks in Nebraska, it would be easy to conclude that the coronavirus is on its way out.

But we’ve been here before. Last summer, President Joe Biden declared victory over the virus, only to see it come surging back as variants emerged.

This time, the Biden administration appears to be taking a more measured approach. The administration’s new COVID plan, released Wednesday, is aimed at putting measures in place to fight COVID in the future “as we begin to get back to our more normal routines.”

Dr. Matthew Donahue, Nebraska’s state epidemiologist, said he thought that after the delta variant hit last year, the population would have developed enough immunity between infections and immunizations to prevent another surge.

“I was wrong then,” he said. “Omicron came right out of delta and smacked us in the face before delta even went away.”

Now Nebraska is heading into year three of the pandemic — the state’s first case of COVID-19 was announced two years ago, on March 6, 2020. What exactly the future with the coronavirus will look like still isn’t entirely clear.

One thing is clear, Donahue and other Nebraska health officials say: COVID-19 is here to stay.

“Whether we want to acknowledge it or not, this is a long-term management challenge that we’re going to have,” said Dr. James Lawler, co-executive director of the University of Nebraska Medical Center’s Global Center for Health Security.

What happens next, Donahue said, depends on a handful of questions, none of which can yet be answered. The first: How long will infection-induced immunity last? The others: When will the next variant of concern arrive and what can it do? How many more people will choose to get vaccinated and boosted? How many anti-COVID therapies can be stocked in the coming months?

Acknowledging the many uncertainties, Donahue said he can see a way to coexist with COVID-19. The federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s new community guidelines, which determine risk based on criteria such as a county’s COVID cases and hospitalizations, also are geared toward living with the virus.

Many Nebraskans, Donahue said, already have stopped letting the pandemic affect their daily lives. He added that he, too, plans to enjoy the reprieve provided by lower case counts and fewer hospitalizations. He went to dinner and a movie with his wife on Valentine’s Day. He’s planning a trip to see friends.

When he decides what he’s willing to risk and what he’s not, Donahue said, he’ll factor in his own individual risk from the virus — namely his vaccination and health status — and the risks of those close to him. And he’ll stay flexible, ready to take additional steps, like masking and avoiding crowds, to stay safe if the virus surges again and hospitals fill back up.

Near term

Donahue and Lawler both said immunity from vaccination and from a record-breaking number of infections during the omicron wave should provide some protection from another surge for a time — barring another variant that takes over where omicron left off.

Based on an analysis of blood tests, the CDC estimated last week that 140 million Americans, roughly 43% of the nation’s population, have been infected with the coronavirus. In Nebraska, an estimated 51.5% of residents have been infected.

But Lawler said immunity both from infections and vaccinations wanes over time.

Some new studies, the New York Times reported, suggest that several parts of the immune system can mount a sustained, potent response to any coronavirus variant and that other parts of the immune system can remember and destroy the virus over many months, if not years.

But Lawler said scientists don’t yet know enough about how different antibody or cellular immune responses correlate with true protection.

“I think we would expect to have long-lasting memory B and T cell responses,” he said. “What we don’t know is whether these responses are robust enough to avoid infection and more severe disease as we move further away from a third dose. The epidemiological data of actual human vaccine effectiveness studies seems to suggest not.”

In fact, Lawler said there’s a good chance another epidemic wave could occur this fall. How serious it becomes depends on how many people get up to date on vaccines by then and whether omicron is replaced by another variant.

“The reality is if we had everybody up to date on their vaccines,” he said, “... we could function relatively normally and still have very low or at least manageable rates of disease in a community, where we would not have widespread deaths and we would not have health systems that were stressed.”

Vaccination/boosters

Dr. Mark Rupp, chief of the University of Nebraska Medical Center’s infectious diseases division, said it’s clear boosters protect against severe illness and death.

During December, Nebraskans who were fully vaccinated but not boosted were 11 times less likely than those who had not been vaccinated to require hospital care. Those who had been vaccinated and boosted were 46 times less likely to be hospitalized than those who hadn’t gotten any shots.

But only 33.4% of Americans 12 and older have gotten vaccinated and boosted, according to the CDC. In Nebraska, the figure is 36.2%.

Donahue said it increasingly appears that infection-induced immunity might protect people against severe illness for a time. But it’s not clear how long that protection will last or how protective it will be against new variants. As with other coronaviruses, people who are infected can be infected again.

Lawler noted that the data suggest protection from natural immunity is less robust than that from vaccines. Almost all experts recommend that people who have had COVID get vaccinated as well.

Dr. Maureen Tierney, assistant dean for public health and clinical research at Creighton’s School of Medicine, said she thinks low levels of COVID transmission and waves of disease will continue around the country as antibody levels from vaccines and infections fall.

To manage it, Tierney said, people likely will need boosters on an annual basis for a few years.

Lawler agreed. “Maybe after four or five doses, you’ll have long-lasting durable immunity,” he said. “But right now, it seems to be the case that you’re probably going to need an annual booster, and maybe more frequently for some, the highly vulnerable, for the foreseeable future.”

Variants

Tierney said vaccination not only protects individuals and those around them but also helps prevent new variants. That’s why it’s important to continue to work to vaccinate people globally as well as in the United States.

“The less you give a virus a chance to replicate,” Tierney said, “especially for long periods, the less chance there is of those variants becoming variants that catch on (and) that are more transmissible or more virulent.”

Tierney said she thinks more variants will arise. What will determine their impact — and the measures needed to protect against them — is their transmissibility and virulence. Coronaviruses, in general, have a greater capacity to mutate than influenza viruses.

Rupp said one of his concerns is the fact that the virus already has been found in other mammals, including mink, hamsters and white-tailed deer.

That raises concerns that the animals could become long-term reservoirs for the virus and a source of new variants.

Not yet endemic

Eventually, Lawler said, the world probably will have seasonal variations in COVID-19 and waves with rates on par with those seen with other respiratory illnesses. The hope is that they eventually will become less severe.

For now, he said, the virus remains epidemic rather than endemic. It still is causing large outbreaks, as well as illness and death, around the world. COVID-19 was the third-leading cause of death in the U.S. last year, with more than 952,000 known COVID deaths as of Thursday. “That is unprecedented in recent history for an infectious disease,” he said.

Lauren Sauer, an associate professor in UNMC’s College of Public Health, said reaching endemic status doesn’t mean people won’t need to worry about COVID anymore.

Both malaria and Lassa fever are serious diseases with a degree of endemicity, she said, “and we still put really important and large-scale public health measures toward them.”

Donahue said he thinks an endemic COVID will look like more routine, flu-like seasonal surges in cases, “hopefully, seasonal surges that our hospitals can handle without coming close to going over capacity.”

Other tools

Donahue said it still will be important for Nebraskans to remain flexible and be prepared to change course if cases rise and hospitals fill. That includes being ready to use the tools previously employed with COVID, including masking and distancing. Even with low transmission, he said, he may mask before he sees his grandparents. He’ll still mask on a bus or plane.

Tierney said she sees testing continuing to be a part of the equation for travel and gatherings, particularly when immunocompromised people are part of the group.

She also said increased availability of preventive therapies, such as the antiviral pill Paxlovid, will be a game changer for high-risk people.

Sauer said it will be important to not give up on people who haven’t yet been vaccinated.

Tierney said increasing comfort with the vaccines’ safety and efficacy also will help change minds. With two years’ worth of data, she said, “They will say, ‘You wore me down, I’ll get it when I get my flu shot.’”

World-Herald Staff Writer Henry J. Cordes contributed to this report.