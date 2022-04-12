 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert

COVID numbers increase nationally, but not in Nebraska

  • 0

As a new COVID-19 subvariant has started raising case levels nationally, the number of cases in Nebraska continues to stay flat to falling, with fewer hospitalizations.

Nebraska reported 320 new cases for the week ending Friday, down from 541 the previous week, according to data from the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Nebraska’s weekly case numbers generally have fluctuated between 300 and 600 for the past five weeks since coming down from the state’s omicron peak in January.

Nebraska’s per-capita case rate last week was the nation’s third-lowest, after South Carolina and South Dakota, and less than a third of the national rate. Iowa also ranks in the bottom 10 in per-capita rates.

Nationally, cases rose 4% last week, and nearly two-thirds of states saw rising case numbers as a new omicron subvariant, dubbed BA.2, has become more prevalent. Highly contagious, BA.2 now is the dominant strain of the coronavirus in the United States.

Based on preliminary data from the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services, BA.2 as of April 2 made up 27% of positive virus samples that had been genomically sequenced. A new report is expected Wednesday.

People are also reading…

The state also posts data from sampling for COVID-19 in wastewater at 13 locations across the state, including two each in Douglas and Lancaster Counties. People infected with the virus shed it in their stool. Last week’s data also points to flat to falling infection numbers in the state.

Whether the latest version of the virus will cause a major spike in cases across the United States isn’t yet known. Health officials have said BA.2’s impact likely will depend on how much immunity there is in the population, figuring in vaccinations, boosters and recent omicron infections. Immunity in people who were vaccinated or boosted months ago probably has begun to wane. But those infected within the past two months probably still have immunity.

Health officials say the best way for people to protect against serious illness is to get vaccinated and boosted. For people 50 and older, that now includes getting a fourth shot of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines. People with compromised immune systems already were eligible for the booster.

The number of Nebraskans hospitalized with COVID averaged 60 last week, down 31%.

Nebraska recorded 13 more COVID deaths last week, bringing the number of confirmed or suspected deaths to 4,175. The total number of cases reported in the state stands at 478,044.

0 Comments

Locations

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Pelosi positive for COVID-19, was at White House with Biden

Pelosi positive for COVID-19, was at White House with Biden

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has tested positive for COVID-19, her spokesman says. That's a day after the 82-year-old Democratic leader appeared unmasked at a White House event with President Joe Biden. Pelosi received a positive test result for COVID-19 and is currently asymptomatic, her spokesman Drew Hammill said in a tweet Thursday. He said she had tested negative earlier in the week. Hammill says “the Speaker is fully vaccinated and boosted, and is thankful for the robust protection the vaccine has provided.” He adds that she will “quarantine consistent with CDC guidance." A congressional trip to Asia was postponed.

Biden waiving ethanol rule in bid to lower gasoline prices

Biden waiving ethanol rule in bid to lower gasoline prices

President Joe Biden is visiting corn-rich Iowa to announce he’ll suspend a federal rule preventing the sale of higher ethanol blend gasoline in the summer. Biden's administration is intensifying efforts to lower prices at the pump that have spiked during Russia’s war with Ukraine. Most gasoline sold in the U.S. is blended with 10% ethanol. The Environmental Protection Agency will issue an emergency waiver to allow widespread sale of 15% ethanol blend that's usually prohibited between June 1 and Sept. 15 because of concerns it adds to smog in high temperatures. The Biden administration says the move will save drivers an average of 10 cents per gallon at 2,300 gas stations.

Top New York judge not complying with vaccine mandate

Top New York judge not complying with vaccine mandate

A judge on New York’s highest court has been referred to a disciplinary commission and could be kicked off the bench for failing to comply with a rule requiring all court personnel to provide proof they’ve been vaccinated against COVID-19. Judge Jenny Rivera is one of seven jurists on the state’s Court of Appeals. She has been barred from court facilities and has been working remotely since October. Rivera is one of four judges statewide who have been referred to the state’s Commission on Judicial Conduct for being out of compliance with the vaccine mandate. A message seeking comment was left with Rivera’s chambers.

Cheers for Jackson, who declares, 'We've made it, all of us'

Cheers for Jackson, who declares, 'We've made it, all of us'

Tearfully embracing a history-making moment, Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson said Friday her confirmation as the first Black woman to the Supreme Court shows the progress of America. On the sunny White House South Lawn, she declared, "We’ve made it — all of us.” With President Joe Biden at her side, she delivered emotional remarks a day after the Senate approved her nomination, saying it was a moment the entire country could be proud of. She will take her place on the court this summer, when Justice Stephen Breyer retires.

Watch Now: Related Video

Six easy ways to save money on your next grocery trip

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News