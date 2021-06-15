COVID numbers remain low in Nebraska; vaccination numbers drop

While more than a dozen states and several cities now have topped President Joe Biden’s 70% COVID-19 vaccination goal, Nebraska isn't quite there yet.

With a little more than two weeks to go, it still could hit the mark, which calls for at least 70% of adults to have received at least one dose of vaccine by July 4.

In Nebraska, 63% of residents 18 and older have gotten at least one shot as of Friday, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention analyzed by The World-Herald. That rate is the 24th-highest percentage in the country, with Iowa 25th at 62.6%.

Some 57% of Nebraska residents 18 and older are fully vaccinated, which ranks the state 22nd in the nation.

The goal is to get enough people vaccinated to keep the virus under control. Biden announced his 70% goal on May 4.