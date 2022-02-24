COVID Q&A: Home test results, wearing masks during flu season

Readers continue to have questions about COVID-19 and related health issues. The World-Herald has been partnering with the University of Nebraska Medical Center to offer solid information and dispel myths.

These responses were provided by Dr. Angela Hewlett, an associate professor in the UNMC Division of Infectious Diseases and medical director of the Nebraska Biocontainment Unit; and Dr. Kelly Cawcutt, assistant professor in the infectious diseases division and associate medical director for infection control and epidemiology at Nebraska Medicine.

Can a person get different variations of COVID back-to-back? I tested positive and I had certain symptoms the first few weeks. But then, when I had a day or two feeling better, I got sick again and had the strain where I lost taste and smell (along with other symptoms). Is this possible?

We are seeing re-infections with the omicron variant in people who had previous infections with other variants. This is due to the fact that omicron is able to dodge the typical immune system response, so a previous infection doesn’t necessarily protect a person from infection with the omicron variant. It is also possible that your symptoms were due to the same infection but worsened over time, which has definitely been known to occur with COVID. At this time, we are not aware of people with omicron getting rapidly re-infected with omicron again, but if new variants arise, re-infections may again be possible.

Should we wear masks during the flu season?

This experience with COVID has taught us the importance of nonpharmaceutical interventions (NPIs), which are actions, other than getting vaccinated or taking medicine, that people and communities can take to slow the spread of illness. Influenza is a virus that is transmitted in much the same way as SARS-CoV2 (the virus that causes COVID-19), so masks, along with other NPIs such as avoiding crowded indoor spaces, can help stop the spread of influenza.

In many other countries, it is common to wear masks during respiratory virus season for this very reason. At this point, it is unclear whether COVID-19 will be seasonal like influenza and some of the other respiratory viruses. In the future, people (especially those who have or live with someone who has a compromised immune system or other high-risk medical condition) may choose to wear masks to protect themselves during influenza season based on the lessons learned from COVID. However, the most important thing you can do to protect yourself and your family from influenza is to get your flu shot.

When will there be a test to show the strength or amount of COVID antibodies in your system?

Antibody (serology) tests can help indicate whether you have had COVID-19 (or received one of the COVID-19 vaccines) in the past. Currently, most antibody tests give you a negative or positive result but do not tell you how much antibody response (or what type of antibody) is present. There are antibody tests available at some specialized centers that give more detailed results on the types of antibodies present, but we are still learning how to interpret these results. It is important to note that antibody tests can have both false negative and false positive results. Antibody tests also should not be used to diagnose acute infection with COVID-19. Tests that look for new infection, like PCR or antigen tests, should be used if someone is experiencing symptoms or has been exposed to someone with COVID-19.

Now that the government has sent out home COVID testing, won't the reported cases of COVID dramatically drop?

This is true, because the vast majority of antigen test results are not reported because testing is typically performed at home. COVID cases reported to hospitals, clinics and public health authorities may seem to decline when people are performing their own testing at home, which could give a false sense of security because these cases are not being counted. We would recommend reporting a positive test to your primary care doctor or provider as well.

What happened with the vaccination for under 5? Pfizer had applied to the FDA and then pulled its application. What happened? When do they anticipate a vaccination for under 5? Where is Moderna at in its trial for under 5?

The Pfizer vaccine was given at a lower dose in kids younger than 5 years old compared with any other age group. The immune response to this lower dose was not as strong as anticipated in the clinical trial, but the data thus far suggests that three doses may result in a stronger immune response. Pfizer plans to await further data (likely out this spring) on the effectiveness and safety of the third dose prior to applying for authorization. The Moderna vaccine study in children ages 2-5 is awaiting further data analysis, which will likely be completed in March. If the results are promising, they intend to apply to the FDA for approval.

My sister, who is highly allergic, will not be vaccinated because she says she cannot find the ingredients. She thinks there may be additives to the vaccine that are harmful, such as mercury. What ingredients are in the vaccine or where can we find that information?

Vaccine ingredients vary by the type of vaccine and the manufacturer. Lists of the exact ingredients of the vaccines currently in use in the United States (Pfizer-BioNTech, Moderna, Johnson & Johnson/Janssen) are available on the CDC website. The CDC website contains very specific information on what is and is not in the vaccines, as well as discussions on common myths about vaccines. None of the currently available COVID-19 vaccines contain mercury.

It is always appropriate to talk with your primary care doctor or provider about any concerns you may have regarding vaccination. Additionally, an allergy specialist can provide assessment for people with significant prior allergies to determine if a particular vaccine can be given. Many patients with prior allergy concerns have been safely vaccinated with COVID-19 vaccines thus far. With billions of vaccines given worldwide and more than 76% of the U.S. population having received at least one vaccine dose, the overall safety of these vaccines is excellent, and adverse events, including allergic reactions, are very rare.

Responses from UNMC medical and public health professionals are general and are not intended as individual medical advice. Individual medical questions, particularly in cases of current illness or symptoms, should be addressed by an individual’s medical professional.