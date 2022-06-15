 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

Cyclist on fundraising trek killed in South Dakota crash

  • 0

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — Authorities say a Canadian bicyclist who was raising money for his granddaughter’s kidney transplant with a long-distance ride died from injuries suffered when he was struck by a truck driver in South Dakota.

Jean-Pierre “JP” Petit, of Winnipeg, Manitoba, was hit from behind by the cargo truck Thursday while riding on the shoulder of Interstate 29 about 17 miles (27 kilometers) north of Brookings, police said. Petit was riding on the solid white line, also known as the fog line.

He died Monday at a hospital in Sioux Falls, according to the South Dakota Highway Patrol.

Petit, 53, was planning to cycle 838 miles (1,349 kilometers) from Winnipeg to Hot Springs in the Black Hills of South Dakota, where there's a fountain of natural spring water called the Kidney Springs. Petit carried a sign along the route that said, “Let's make anything possible.”

The 65-year-old truck driver, from Brandon, South Dakota, was not hurt. The patrol is investigating whether to file charges against him.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Build your health & fitness knowledge

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Rhode Island casino workers urge lawmakers to ban smoking

Smoking was prohibited inside Rhode Island’s two casinos for most of the pandemic, and now casino workers want state lawmakers to make the ban permanent. A bill is pending in the legislature to repeal the exemption granted to casinos in the state law that prohibits smoking in public places. Casino workers planned to go to the State House Wednesday to urge lawmakers to advance the bill. Casino spokesperson Patti Doyle says they'll address any personnel concerns at the bargaining table and they already make accommodations for nonsmokers. In New Jersey, Atlantic City dealers are pushing lawmakers to prohibit smoking in the casinos.

Biden tells oil refiners: Produce more gas, fewer profits

Biden tells oil refiners: Produce more gas, fewer profits

President Joe Biden wants U.S. oil refiners to produce more gasoline and diesel. In a letter to refiners Wednesday, Biden says their profits have tripled during a time of war between Russia and Ukraine as Americans struggle with record high prices. Biden writes the oil companies need to work with his administration on “near-term solutions” addressing the crisis. Gas prices nationwide average roughly $5 a gallon, an economic burden for many Americans and a political threat for Biden's fellow Democrats before midterm elections. Biden's message that corporate greed contributes to higher prices might resonate with voters. ExxonMobil says it has informed Biden's administration of its planned investments to increase oil production.

Country star Toby Keith discloses stomach cancer diagnosis

Country star Toby Keith discloses stomach cancer diagnosis

Country music star Toby Keith says he has been undergoing treatment for stomach cancer since last fall. The multi-platinum-selling singer said Sunday on Twitter that he underwent surgery and received chemotherapy and radiation in the past six months. The Oklahoma native turns 61 on July 8. He said in the post that he looks forward to spending time with his family. The status of Keith’s performances for the remainder of this year wasn’t immediately clear. His next performance is scheduled for June 17 in Wheaton, Illinois. His publicist, Elaine Schock, says some tour dates will be canceled.

Mixed results as South Dakota's Noem intervenes in GOP races

Mixed results as South Dakota's Noem intervenes in GOP races

In South Dakota, Republican Gov. Kristi Noem has tried to shape the Legislature to her liking. And in last week's primary, she publicly backed at least a dozen candidates, including several challengers to incumbents who are part of a contrarian group of Republicans. But two-thirds of the governor's favorites lost, and some of the lawmakers who survived her efforts to defeat them wonder why a governor they generally agree with went to such lengths to try to oust them. While endorsements often draw attention and financial resources, they don't always translate into voter support. It’s a lesson that Noem ally Donald Trump is learning as he falls short, notably in Georgia, in trying to punish Republicans who've crossed him.

Watch Now: Related Video

Meta introduces new parental controls for Instagram and virtual reality

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News