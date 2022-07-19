 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Cyprus president tests positive for COVID-19, mild symptoms

NICOSIA, Cyprus (AP) — The president of Cyprus, Nicos Anastasiades, has tested positive for the coronavirus, a government official said Tuesday.

Government spokesman Marios Pelekanos said Anastasiades tested positive during routine testing.

Pelekanos said Anastasiades has exhibited mild symptoms and his condition is considered very good.

In line with existing protocols, the president cleared his schedule, including commemorations of the 48th anniversary of Turkey’s invasion of Cyprus, an event that cleaved the east Mediterranean island nation along ethnic lines.

According to Health Ministry figures, Cyprus had a 12.6% coronavirus infection rate between July 8 and July 14. The country reported 7 COVID-19-related deaths during the same period for an overall death toll of 1,086 since the start of the pandemic.

