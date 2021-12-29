 Skip to main content
Daily COVID-19 cases explode to new highs in Michigan

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Michigan on Wednesday recorded all-time high COVID-19 case counts, reporting nearly 13,000 a day — almost a third more than the peak set more than a year ago.

The two-day average was 12,929, some 3,100 infections above the nearly 9,800 from a single day in November 2020. The explosive growth came as the state already grapples with a fourth, months-long surge in which coronavirus hospitalizations, while lower from recent record peaks, remain high. The death toll continues to mount, averaging over 100 per day, like a year ago when vaccines were first being made available.

New cases of COVID-19 also have soared nationally, to their highest level on record, at 265,000 a day amid the arrival of the highly contagious omicron variant.

Concerned about COVID-19?

