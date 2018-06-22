SIOUX CITY -- More than a decade ago, Renee Kruse, of Dakota Dunes, was doing a speed workout on the track when she heard a popping sound and felt pain in her left foot.
Kruse continued to run in the days, weeks, months and even years following the injury, which was misdiagnosed. She experienced persistent soreness and struggled to walk at times.
"Over the years, I would get cortisone shots and it would help for a while, but then there was times where I would have to hang on to the wall because I was in a lot of pain and I was still trying to train. Reality struck that I needed to do something," said Kruse, now 50, who first sought treatment at the University of Iowa and then had her X-rays examined by a physician in New York.
Ultimately, Kruse decided in November 2014 to undergo an operation to "fuse" two hindfoot joints in her hometown of Sioux City. The procedure was preformed by Dr. Valerie Tallerico, a podiatrist at UnityPoint Clinic Podiatry.
"From her past injury, they might have missed a possible stress fracture of her navicular, or that pop that she felt had actually led to deformity of that bone and that joint there," Tallerico explained.
Tallerico urges other athletes who've experienced a similar injury not to wait to seek medical attention from a specialist. If the pain lingers for more than a week or two, she said it's time to have the injury evaluated. Inserts, braces and physical therapy could be treatment options early on, according to Tallerico.
"Don't assume that every little pain is nothing or that it will get better," she said.
A love of running
A friend coaxed Kruse to go out for cross country her sophomore year at West High School.
At the beginning of the season, Kruse admitted that she was the slowest runner on the team, but she was determined to move from the back of the pack to the front. Kruse capped off the season with a second-place finish at the state meet.
Kruse, who ended up graduating from East High School after her family moved, received a scholarship from the University of Iowa, where she participated in cross country and indoor and outdoor track. She competed in events ranging from the 1,500 to 10,000 meters, earning All-American honors her sophomore year when she came in seventh at the NCAA Cross County Championships.
Kruse continued competing after college, even when she became a mom. Kruse's three young children often accompanied her to the track. She did two running workouts a day and also spent time in the weight room and the pool training.
"I'd literally pack up all their toys and snacks and they would play in the long jump pit, while I did my speed workouts," said Kruse, who was logging 60 to 80 miles a week. "It was a little crazy, but I made it work."
Kruse's times at the Lincoln Half Marathon in Lincoln, Nebraska, and Dam to Dam Half Marathon in Des Moines, Iowa, earned her a spot in the 1997 World Half Marathon Championships representing Team USA on the roads of Košice, Slovakia.
"It was surreal. It was a very proud movement," said Kruse who ran one of her fastest half marathons in Košice. "I got to see a lot of things through running and meet a lot of great people."
As the years went by, Kruse continued competing on the track and the roads in distances ranging from 5K up to the marathon, until the pain from her injury led her to dread getting up and walking, let alone running.
"I kept trying to run, but then I was in so much pain. Then when you start thinking about running in pain, it kind of ruins it," she said.
Finally pain-free
Tallerico said a stress fracture in the foot may not show up on X-rays until a week or two after the injury, that's why she said she follows up with an MRI.
She said Kruse should've been placed in a walking boot or immobilized to prevent further damage at the very least after she heard her foot pop.
Because of the amount of deformity in Kruse's foot, Tallerico said she developed arthritis. Kruse's bones were literally grinding against each other.
"There's two joints in her foot that it actually started to affect and those two joints were big in her side to side motion of the foot, that's why it was tremendously affecting her from a running standpoint," Tallerico explained. "It actually caused like a rigid flat foot for her, where there was just enough motion at these joints still, but because there was so much arthritis, it was dreadfully painful for her."
After reviewing imaging of Kruse's foot, Tallerico determined that she needed a double arthrodesis of her subtalar and talonavicular joints, which control side to side motion -- in order for her to be able to run again pain-free. Tallerico made two incisions -- one along the top and one along the outside of Kruse's foot. She used screws to fuse Kruse's joints together.
"We got rid of the arthritis, but in addition to fusing those joints, we realigned her foot and actually raised her bones back up to where she would be, so hopefully we could give her a better functioning foot, as well as a pain-free foot," Tallerico said.
Kruse spent six weeks in a cast and then another six weeks in a walking boot after the operation. She used a knee scooter early on to help her get around and rode an exercise bike with one leg to satisfy her need to exercise.
"Every week that went by it got better and better. I always kept trying to move," said Kruse, who was wearing a shoe on her left foot 12 weeks after surgery and learning to walk again the right way.
Tallerico said it's common to experience ankle stiffness after such a procedure. Physical therapy helped Kruse regain flexibility and by the spring of 2015, she was back running. Although she can't run as fast as she used to, Kruse said she's thankful that the act of running is "very enjoyable" again.
"Looking back now, I wish I would've done it a lot sooner than I did," she said of the surgery. "I have not had one inkling of pain, which is just amazing."