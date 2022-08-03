 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

Deadly California wildfire wipes out scenic river town

  • Updated
  • 0

KLAMATH RIVER, Calif. (AP) — Roger Derry, 80, and his son have lived together in the tiny scenic hamlet of Klamath River in Northern California for more than 40 years.

They know most of the town's 200 or so residents.

Now, they're one of the few families left after California's largest and deadliest wildfire of the year raged through the modest homes and stores of the riverside town.

“It’s very sad. It’s very disheartening,” Derry said. “Some of our oldest homes, 100-year-old homes, are gone. It’s a small community. Good people, good folks, for the most part, live here and in time will rebuild. But it’s going to take some time now.”

The McKinney Fire that erupted last Friday remained out of control, despite some progress as firefighters took advantage of thunderstorms that dumped rain that temporarily took a bit of heat out of the parched, scorched region not far from the Oregon border.

People are also reading…

The area saw another thunderstorm Tuesday that dumped heavy rain and swelled rivers.

The fire has burned nearly 90 square miles (233 square kilometers), and is the largest of several wildfires burning in the Klamath National Forest.

The blaze grew very little Tuesday, and fire officials said crews were able to use bulldozers to carve firebreaks along a ridge to protect homes and buildings in and around the small city of Yreka.

But several thousand people remained under evacuation orders, 100 buildings ranging from homes to greenhouses have burned and at least four bodies have been found in the region.

The destruction of a small community has sadly become a real possibility as wildfires become fiercer in the Western United States.

Wildfires in Montana, Idaho and Nebraska have destroyed some homes and continue to threaten communities.

Just four years ago, a massive blaze in the Sierra Nevada foothills of California virtually razed the Butte County town of Paradise, killing 85 people.

Scientists have said climate change has made the West warmer and drier over the last three decades and will continue to make weather more extreme and wildfires more frequent and destructive.

When it began, the McKinney Fire was only a couple hundred acres and firefighters thought they would quickly have it under control. But then, a thunderstorm cell came in with ferocious wind gusts that within hours had pushed it into an unstoppable conflagration.

Roger Derry and his son, whose name is spelled Rodger Derry, decided not to evacuate when the fire broke out and said their home, which they'd tried to safeguard by trimming away nearby bushes, survived. Firefighters also showed up and dug firebreaks around the neighborhood.

But they could see the fire as it tore its way through the places around them.

“When that fire came over that ridgeline, it had 100-foot flames for about 5 miles and the wind was blowing. It was coming down like a solid blowtorch," Roger Derry said. “There was nothing to stop it,”

The fire destroyed most of the homes, including those in a trailer park, along with the post office, community hall and other scattered businesses.

The cause hasn't been determined.

In northwestern Montana, a fire that started Friday near the town of Elmo on the Flathead Indian Reservation has burned some structures, but authorities said they didn’t immediately know if any were homes. The blaze measured 25 square miles (66 square kilometers) on Tuesday, with 10% containment, fire officials said. Some residents were forced to flee Monday as gusting afternoon winds drove the fire.

The Moose Fire in Idaho has burned more than 85 square miles (220 square kilometers) in the Salmon-Challis National Forest while threatening homes, mining operations and fisheries near the town of Salmon. It was 23% contained Tuesday, according to the National Interagency Coordination Center.

And a wildfire raging in northwestern Nebraska led to evacuations and destroyed or damaged several homes near the small city of Gering. The Carter Canyon Fire began Saturday as two separate fires that merged. It was more than 30% contained by Tuesday.

Weber reported from Los Angeles. Associated Press reporters Amy Hanson in Helena, Montana; Margery Beck in Omaha, Nebraska; and Keith Ridler in Boise, Idaho, contributed to this report.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Build your health & fitness knowledge

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

California aims to make its own insulin brand to lower price

California aims to make its own insulin brand to lower price

California plans to make its own insulin. The state budget includes $100 million to develop three types of insulin products and invest in a manufacturing facility. The state would contract with a private company to make the insulin under the CalRx brand. This would not be the first time California made its own medicine. The state also makes the only treatment for the rare disease of infant botulism. But millions of people suffer from diabetes. Advocates say the health care industry has conspired to keep the price of insulin high. People with Type 1 diabetes require insulin to survive.

Biden tests positive for COVID-19, returns to isolation

Biden tests positive for COVID-19, returns to isolation

President Joe Biden has tested positive for COVID-19 again, slightly more than three days after he was cleared to exit coronavirus isolation. Medical authorities say such "rebound” infections following treatment with an anti-viral drug are rare. White House physician Dr. Kevin O’Connor reports that Biden isn't showing symptoms and feels well. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says most rebound cases remain mild and that severe disease during that period hasn't been reported. The White House says Biden will follow CDC guidelines and isolate for at least five days.

This doctor reversed heart disease. Now he wants to do it for Alzheimer's

This doctor reversed heart disease. Now he wants to do it for Alzheimer's

Dr. Dean Ornish is trying to do for the brain what he did for the heart. At his nonprofit Preventive Medicine Research Institutein California, he's using the same four lifestyle interventions to see if early-stage Alzheimer's can be "slowed, stopped or even reversed" without the use of drugs, devices or surgeries.

New York City declares monkeypox a public health emergency

New York City declares monkeypox a public health emergency

Officials in New York City have declared a public health emergency due to the monkeypox outbreak. The announcement Saturday by Mayor Eric Adams and health Commissioner Ashwin Vasan called New York City “the epicenter” of the outbreak, with as many as 150,000 residents at risk of infection. The declaration will allow officials to issue emergency orders under the city health code and amend code provisions to implement measures to help slow the spread. In recent days, New York Gov. Kathy Hochul declared a state disaster emergency declaration and the state health department called monkeypox an “imminent threat to public health.”

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Parents are naming their children after these places

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News