Death from West Nile virus reported in eastern Nebraska

Vaccination in Nebraska has morphed into a public health version of hand-to-hand combat, where medical providers go person-to-person, holding intensely personal conversations and trying to correct rampant vaccine misinformation.
“We are feeling compassion fatigue,” said Val Perez, a registered nurse at Nebraska Medicine. “The patients have become a lot more demanding, and angry. And a lot of my colleagues are angry that we’re still doing this."
Though more vaccinated people are winding up in the hospital due to the surge in cases caused by the delta variant, health officials say the vaccine is still keeping the vast majority of people from getting ill.
Calls to hospitals from Lincoln to North Platte, from Omaha to Topeka, ended with the same response: we don't have a bed in our ICU. "Worse, Mark was one of my very best friends," Dr. Michael Zaruba said.