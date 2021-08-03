Delta variant helping fuel rise in COVID cases in Nebraska

Health professionals continue to urge Nebraskans who haven’t already done so to get the vaccine. In all, 67.5% of Nebraska adults have received at least one shot, ranking 24th among states. Some 62.5% of adults are fully vaccinated, including 86% of those 65 and older.

Health officials stress that the shots are safe and effective in preventing serious illness, hospitalization and death, even in the face of the delta variant.

Serious side effects from the vaccines occur with a frequency of less than 1/100,000 to 1/500,000, Drs. Maureen Tierney and Renuga Vivekanandan write in an opinion piece in Tuesday’s World-Herald. Tierney is assistant dean for public health and clinical research at Creighton University School of Medicine; Vivekanandan is an associate professor at Creighton University and chief of infectious diseases at Creighton and CHI Health.

The physicians also encouraged people to mask up in indoor public places and in crowds. The federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention last week recommended masking in such settings even for vaccinated people in areas with substantial or high spread, given new data indicating that vaccinated people infected with delta can in rare cases spread the virus.