 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

Demand for monkeypox vaccine overwhelms NYC system

  • 0

NEW YORK (AP) — Soaring demand for the monkeypox vaccine caused the appointment system to crash in New York City, one of many places where supplies have been running out almost as soon as they arrive.

City health officials acknowledged the frustration over the limited supply of the vaccine and vowed to build a “stable appointment infrastructure" as the vaccine supply increases.

Infections now exceed 1,000 from the growing outbreak in the U.S. Most patients experience only fever, body aches, chills and fatigue. People with more serious illness may develop a rash and lesions on the face and hands that can spread to other parts of the body.

Vaccine shortages have added to anxiety around the virus. Health officials say anyone can get monkeypox, but most cases in the U.S. have been men who have sex with men.

“After COVID, this should have been easy,” said Daniel Ross, 25, a Harlem man who was one of the many who sought to make an appointment Tuesday. “I kept refreshing and refreshing. ... I was frustrated.”

People are also reading…

Ross soon gave up on the appointment portal, which went down minutes after it went live.

“It’s going to haunt me,” he said. “Me being a gay man who lives in Harlem, there’s a lot of anxiety. I had four mosquito bites, and I was thinking what if this isn’t a mosquito bite?”

To date, New York City has administered nearly 7,000 vaccinations, while thousands more have been waiting for their chance to get inoculated against the virus. Health officials said they were expecting 14,500 doses this week.

As of Wednesday, 336 people in New York City have tested positive for orthopoxvirus, a category of disease that includes smallpox. That's a fourth more from the day before, according to city data. Officials said they were fairly certain that all of the new cases are likely monkeypox and that many more cases remain undiagnosed.

Learning from its experience with the rollout of COVID vaccines, Washington, D.C., is allowing residents to preregister for vaccination appointments. As many as 3,000 slots were to open sometime Thursday, officials said.

As news of the outbreak spread, Jeff Waters asked his doctor to be vaccinated before the Baltimore man left for a trip to Europe, where cases have been rising. “They said ‘Sorry, we just don’t have them here,’” Waters recalled.

Weeks later, the first signs of a monkeypox hit him while at dinner with a friend. He developed terrible headaches, a 102-degree (38.9-degree Celsius) fever, and intense chills.

“I feel grateful. I had a mild case,” Waters said.

New York City is giving priority for the vaccine to men who have had anonymous sex with other men or who have had multiple partners over the past two weeks.

Symptoms include rashes or sores that resemble pimples or blisters. They can sometimes be painful but usually not fatal. Most people don’t require hospitalization and recover within two to four weeks.

Infections spread by direct contact with rashes, scabs or body fluids, according the CDC. It can spread through kissing, sex and body contact. In some cases, prolonged face-to-face exposure, as well as unwashed laundry contaminated by the virus, could lead to infection.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said that commercial laboratories have been developing ways to test for the virus. The CDC said the Mayo Clinic in Minneapolis beginning this week would be accepting samples from across the country to boost the country's testing capability.

“This will not only increase testing capacity but also make it more convenient for providers and patients to access tests by using existing provider-to-laboratory networks,” CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky said in a statement earlier this week.

The prevalence of gay men among people infected with the virus has prompted fresh worries over stigmatizing LGBTQ populations.

Jay Jurden, a New York City comic, expressed concern about his inability to secure a vaccine, particularly because of the ramifications in a city with tens of thousands of gay men.

“If they say there’s a vaccine available, people should be able to get it — or at least the website should work,” Jurden said. “I’m not even saying that everyone should be able to go get it tomorrow, just that the website should work.”

Associated Press Medical Writer Mike Stobbe contributed to this report.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Build your health & fitness knowledge

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Impassioned Biden signs order on abortion access

Impassioned Biden signs order on abortion access

President Joe Biden has signed an executive order to protect access to abortion, delivering impassioned remarks condemning the Supreme Court decision that ended that constitutional right. He said it's now up to Congress to fully restore the right, and he implored Americans to “vote, vote, vote, vote” in November to elect sympathetic candidates. Biden on Friday formalized instructions to the Departments of Justice and Health and Human Services to push back on efforts to limit the ability of women to access federally approved abortion medication or to travel across state lines to access clinical abortion services.

Sysco accuses 4 largest beef processors of price fixing

Sysco accuses 4 largest beef processors of price fixing

The nation's largest food distributor has joined the other businesses accusing the four largest meat processors of working together to inflate beef prices. Sysco recently filed a federal lawsuit in Texas accusing Tyson Foods, JBS, Cargill and National Beef of price fixing. The lawsuit said those companies have conspired to suppress the number of cattle slaughtered to help drive up the price of beef. The allegations are similar to ones in lawsuits filed by grocery stores, ranchers, restaurants and other wholesalers. The companies didn't immediately respond to questions about the new lawsuit Thursday, but they have defended their actions in the other cases. The industry maintains that supply and demand drive beef prices, not anticompetitive behavior.

Dems want to tax high earners to protect Medicare solvency

Dems want to tax high earners to protect Medicare solvency

Senate Democrats want to boost taxes on some high earners and use the money to extend the solvency of Medicare. It's the latest step in their attempt to craft a scaled-back version of the economic package that collapsed last year and then push it through Congress this summer. Democratic aides tell The Associated Press they expect to submit their Medicare plan to the chamber’s parliamentarian in the coming days. They've already done that with other provisions aimed at reducing prescription drug costs. It's the latest sign that Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer of New York and Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin of West Virginia are moving toward a compromise.

START THE WEEK OFF RIGHT: Stay hydrated this summer

START THE WEEK OFF RIGHT: Stay hydrated this summer

How much water you need each day depends on many different factors. For example, if you are in an area where the environment is hot, humid, dry, or high altitude, you will need to drink more water. Your age, size and activity level also impact how much fluid you will need.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Could you suffer from 'face blindness' like Brad Pitt?

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News