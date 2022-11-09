 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

Democrat Green defeats Aiona to be Hawaii’s next governor

  • Updated
  • 0

HONOLULU (AP) — Lt. Gov. Josh Green, a Democrat, on Tuesday defeated Republican former Lt. Gov. Duke Aiona to be Hawaii’s next governor and vowed to tackle the state's most stubborn problems.

“Tonight is the first day of that new era where our leaders must start doing more to listen, to care and to work on issues that matter to all of us, that matter to you,” Green told a crowd at the Democratic Party's election celebration.

He said his election was about the dreams and aspirations of Hawaii's people.

“We will take on the problems that have seemed too difficult to solve or have it impossible to engage,” he said.

Both Green and Aiona focused on Hawaii’s debilitating housing costs as the most important issue of their campaigns and their prospective administrations.

People are also reading…

Statewide, the median price for a single-family home topped $900,000 during the coronavirus pandemic. That’s among the highest in the nation, even though many in Hawaii work in low-wage tourism and service industry jobs. On Oahu, the median is over $1 million.

Green said he would encourage the construction of 10,000 new housing units to help address the housing shortage. He aims to crack down on vacation rentals and tax vacant houses to encourage property owners to open up their empty dwellings for residents to rent.

Green has served as second-in-command to Hawaii Gov. David Ige for the past four years. Prior to that, he was a state senator and representative. Green was a doctor in rural areas on the Big Island before entering politics. He has continued working part-time as a physician while in the state Legislature and as lieutenant governor.

Green developed a following during the COVID-19 pandemic for his explanations of infection rates and trends and hospital treatment capacity.

Green was born in Kingston, New York, and grew up in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. He moved to Hawaii with the National Health Service Corps in 2000.

Green was heavily favored to beat Aiona, who unsuccessfully ran for the office in 2010 and 2014.

Aiona, who is Native Hawaiian, served as a Family Court judge and Circuit Court judge before he was lieutenant governor. He spearheaded the Hawaii Drug Court program which offers rehabilitation to non-violent offenders as an alternative to prison.

On the campaign trail Aiona proposed developing affordable housing that would be kept affordable in perpetuity. For example, take an affordable property designated for buyers with 80% of area median income. When it’s time to sell, buyers of those units would only be allowed to sell to buyers who are also in the 80% area median income bracket.

He said this would preserve housing for local residents.

Aiona lamented that many Hawaii people can’t afford to live in their homeland.

“I’ve heard too many stories about families where the children can’t come back, the grandchildren can’t come back. And it all ties into housing,” Aiona said at a news conference about his proposals during the campaign.

Green vowed to protect abortion rights after the U.S. Supreme Court earlier this year overturned its 49-year-old precedent guaranteeing a national right to abortion. He used opportunities in debates to highlight Aiona’s longstanding opposition to abortion.

Aiona responded that the Supreme Court’s ruling didn’t change Hawaii’s law which established a state right to abortion in 1970. He said the state Legislature would decide Hawaii’s abortion law, and said the candidates should instead focus on other issues like crime.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

North Korea: Missile tests were practice to attack South, US

North Korea: Missile tests were practice to attack South, US

North Korea’s military says its recent barrage of missile tests were practices to “mercilessly” strike key South Korean and U.S. targets such as air bases and operation command systems with a variety of missiles that likely included nuclear-capable weapons. The North's military said Monday its missile tests were reaction to last week's massive air force drills between the U.S. and South Korea, which Pyongyang views as an invasion rehearsal. The announcement underscored leader Kim Jong Un’s determination not to back down in the face of his rivals’ push to expand their military exercises. But some experts say Kim also eventually wants to use their drills as an excuse to modernize his nuclear arsenal and increase his leverage in future dealings with Washington and Seoul.

Dog walker's killer sentenced to life in prison, no parole

Dog walker's killer sentenced to life in prison, no parole

A man convicted of using an AK-47 to kill a woman and wound her boyfriend as they walked their dog in Denver has been sentenced to life in prison. A judge sentenced Michael Close on Friday to a life term without the possibility of parole in the death of 21-year-old Isabella Thallas and added an additional 48-year sentence for the attempted murder of her boyfriend. The Denver Post reported that Close yelled out the window at the couple as they urged the dog to “go potty” outside his apartment in June 2020 before getting the weapon and firing it 24 times.

New Drug Helps Tame Uncontrolled High Blood Pressure

New Drug Helps Tame Uncontrolled High Blood Pressure

TUESDAY, Nov. 8, 2022 (HealthDay News) – Some patients with high blood pressure can’t get it under control with standard medications, but a new study shows an experimental drug is up to the task of treating these tough-to-treat cases.

N Dakota, Arkansas reject legal marijuana, Maryland approves

N Dakota, Arkansas reject legal marijuana, Maryland approves

Voters have approved recreational marijuana in Maryland and rejected it in Arkansas and North Dakota in elections seen as a test of legalization’s support in even the most conservative parts of the country. Maryland’s vote for legalization made the state the 20th to take that step. Measures also were on the ballot in Missouri and South Dakota. The state voting follows moves by President Joe Biden toward decriminalizing marijuana. Biden last month announced he was pardoning thousands of Americans convicted of simple possession of marijuana under federal law. Nineteen other states had already legalized marijuana.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Did you know you are supposed to change your HVAC filter?

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News