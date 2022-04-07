 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

Democrats advance 'COVID relief budget' for consideration

  • Updated
  • 0

With Connecticut flush with federal COVID-19 relief funds, the Democratic-controlled Appropriations Committee advanced a one-year, $24.16 billion spending plan on Thursday that attempts to address the pandemic's continuing impacts.

The spending proposal, which makes adjustments to the second year of the two-year budget passed last year, cleared the committee on a mostly party-line vote, 35-15. Along with a tax package that passed Wednesday, it will become the basis for closed-door negotiations between the General Assembly and Democratic Gov. Ned Lamont, who unveiled his budget proposal in February.

“For me, this is a COVID relief budget; a budget that meets the immediate challenges we face today while investing in an equitable future,” said Sen. Cathy Osten, a Sprague Democrat and the committee's co-chairperson.

People are also reading…

Both the governor's budget and the Democratic legislative plan focus heavily on addressing the continuing impacts of the pandemic, ranging from an increased demand for mental health services among children and adults to financial challenges faced by child care providers. But legislative Republicans, the minority party in the General Assembly, criticized the committee's bill for not providing more funding to reduce debt in the unemployment trust fund, which they contend is unfair to put on the backs of businesses that struggled during the pandemic.

Republicans also voiced concern over Democrats using one-time federal funds to pay for ongoing expenses, including criminal justice initiatives, and were circumventing the state's cap on spending.

Here are some highlights of the budget bill:

FEDERAL FUNDS

Connecticut has roughly $373 million in funds from the federal American Rescue Plan Act to use in this year's budget, Osten said. While the Democratic plan spends the money on some of the same initiatives as Lamont's budget, such as $14.4 million in grants for broadband infrastructure and more than $42 million to continue an expanded tax credit for low-and-moderate-income families, it does shift money from Lamont's list to other projects.

The Democrats' budget uses $21 million of the ARPA money to pay for additional urgent mental health crisis centers and a subacute crisis stability unit; $15 million to expand medical and psychiatric inpatient services at Connecticut Children's medical center; and $2.9 million to provide additional services for domestic violence victims. There's also additional funds for early childhood programs, including $20 million for infant and toddler slots, and money for school-based health centers, college scholarships and “temporary support" for state colleges and universities.

CRIME AND LAW ENFORCEMENT

Some Republican legislators on the committee questioned why the Democratic spending plan relied on one-time federal COVID-19 money to fund some anti-crime initiatives, including $2.6 million to fund state and local police efforts to address cart thefts. They argued it should instead be included in the regular budget.

Crime has become a major issue in the 2022 election. Both the General Assembly and the governor are up for reelection in November.

“Is it the view of those that have assembled this budget, in the way that it's been assembled, that those increases in violent crime are not going ... to need continuing financial effort on the part of the state of Connecticut?” asked Sen. Craig Miner, R-Litchfield, the top Senate Republican on the committee.

Osten said the state Department of Emergency Services and Public Protection thought it was better to use American Rescue Plan funds to address violent crime, additional speed enforcement and other anti-crime efforts “to give them time to see if this was just a COVID-related issue and will dissipate while they're addressing the issue.”

CONTRACTING STANDARDS BOARD, OTHER CHANGES

While much of the Democratic budget mirrors the governor's proposal, there are a couple major areas where they diverge. For example, the plan advanced Thursday restores $454,355 that the General Assembly approved last year for the State Contracting Standards Board, enabling the agency to hire five staff members. The committee also included language that provides the board with budgetary independents, similar to other watchdog agencies like the Office of State Ethics.

Lamont has called for creating a new three-member unit within the state's office of the Auditors of Public Accounts, a move the board's chairman recently warned legislators would “effectively remove the real time remedial statutory authority of the Board to intervene and take appropriate corrective action when there are violations of Connecticut procurement and contracting law.”

Lamont recently said he is open to funding the board.

The budget bill passed Thursday also scrapped the Lamont administration's plans to centralize information technology functions of the Executive Branch in the Department of Administrative Services. Osten said the lawmakers wanted to wait to see how efforts to centralize human resources services worked out first.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Top New York judge not complying with vaccine mandate

Top New York judge not complying with vaccine mandate

A judge on New York’s highest court has been referred to a disciplinary commission and could be kicked off the bench for failing to comply with a rule requiring all court personnel to provide proof they’ve been vaccinated against COVID-19. Judge Jenny Rivera is one of seven jurists on the state’s Court of Appeals. She has been barred from court facilities and has been working remotely since October. Rivera is one of four judges statewide who have been referred to the state’s Commission on Judicial Conduct for being out of compliance with the vaccine mandate. A message seeking comment was left with Rivera’s chambers.

COVID, election conspiracy theorist enters Wisconsin AG race

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A conservative lawyer who sued to overturn President Joe Biden’s 2020 victory in Wisconsin and wants to investigate her baseless allegations that hospitals murdered COVID-19 patients for profit is running for attorney general.

Pelosi positive for COVID-19, was at White House with Biden

Pelosi positive for COVID-19, was at White House with Biden

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has tested positive for COVID-19, her spokesman says. That's a day after the 82-year-old Democratic leader appeared unmasked at a White House event with President Joe Biden. Pelosi received a positive test result for COVID-19 and is currently asymptomatic, her spokesman Drew Hammill said in a tweet Thursday. He said she had tested negative earlier in the week. “The Speaker is fully vaccinated and boosted, and is thankful for the robust protection the vaccine has provided,” Hammill said. He said she will “quarantine consistent with CDC guidance." A congressional trip to Asia was postponed.

Alaska Airlines cancels 9% of its flights over staffing woes

Alaska Airlines cancels 9% of its flights over staffing woes

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Alaska Airlines canceled dozens of U.S. West Coast flights Friday as off-duty pilots picketed in several major cities over an impasse in nearly three years of contract negotiations, and the airline said more cancellations were possible through the weekend.

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: How to properly store 10 fruits and vegetables

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News