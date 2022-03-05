 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

Demonstrators rally against Washington state COVID mandates

  • Updated
  • 0

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) — Opponents of restrictions intended to curb the spread of COVID-19 rallied at the state Capitol on Saturday, calling on attendees to remain politically active in hopes of electing more conservative lawmakers.

The Washington State Patrol estimated that about 700 people showed up for the demonstration, called “Government Resistance Impedes Tyranny,” The Seattle Times reported. Some local semi-truck drivers and other vehicles participated in a convoy to attend the protest.

Protesters heard from speakers including Tim Eyman, an anti-tax activist, who railed against Gov. Jay Inslee's public health restrictions put in place during the pandemic. Some of the mandates have already ended, such as a vaccine requirement for large events that was lifted March 1. A statewide mask requirement for schools, grocery stores, bars and other businesses is set to lift on March 12.

A COVID-19 vaccine requirement for state and school employees and private health care workers remains in effect.

People are also reading…

The rally was organized by a coalition of groups, including the Washington Three Percenters, which has for years organized against what it perceives as government tyranny.

Some attendees carried flags and signs decrying “tyranny.” Gadsden “Don’t Tread On Me” flags were plentiful, as were those supporting former President Donald Trump and others with expletives aimed at President Joe Biden.

Several conservative political activists and politicians used the event to give stump speeches and to raise money for various lawsuits against state agencies.

State Sen. Phil Fortunato, a Republican from Auburn, told the crowd that it is “horrible being in the minority." He asked people living in Democratic districts to work to elect more Republicans.

Republican Rep. Robert Sutherland of Granite Falls told the crowd he was denied entrance to the Statehouse on Friday because he refused to get tested for COVID-19.

“I don't have COVID. I'm healthy. You can't keep the people's representatives from working,” he said. Sutherland said he yelled an expletive at the Legislature's sergeant-at-arms, prompting cheers from the crowd.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, The Seattle Times.

0 Comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

New Biden pandemic plan: Closer to normal for the nation

New Biden pandemic plan: Closer to normal for the nation

WASHINGTON (AP) — It's time for America to stop letting the coronavirus “dictate how we live,” President Joe Biden’s White House declared Wednesday, outlining a strategy to allow people to return to many normal activities safely after two years of pandemic disruptions.

Alaska musher on brink of becoming Iditarod’s best ever

Alaska musher on brink of becoming Iditarod’s best ever

TALKEETNA, Alaska (AP) — Dallas Seavey is on the cusp of becoming mushing’s greatest ever champion, but he is also secure enough in himself to say that win or lose, this year's race across Alaska will be his last — at least for a while.

On cusp of Biden speech, a state of disunity, funk and peril

On cusp of Biden speech, a state of disunity, funk and peril

WASHINGTON (AP) — In good times or bad, American presidents come to Congress with a diagnosis that hardly differs over the decades. In their State of the Union speeches, they declare “the state of our union is strong" or words very much like it.

Watch Now: Related Video

Four reasons why you should be eating more pistachios

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News