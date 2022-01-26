DHHS announces free COVID-19 tests for Nebraskans, help for hospitals

The Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services has announced two initiatives to help with the fight against COVID-19.

The department said in a news release that it is partnering with health care solutions company eMed to provide 200,000 COVID-19 at-home testing kits.

The kits will be distributed to local health departments, which will distribute them to residents. DHHS said the first tests should become available sometime next week.

The department also said the Nebraska Public Health Lab is working to connect with private testing labs to help process COVID-19 tests during times of high demand.

Because of the recent omicron surge, there has been a huge increase in people seeking tests, leading to long lines, long processing times and scant availability of at-home tests.

In another announcement, DHHS revealed the details of what it calls its hospital decompression program, which is an effort to alleviate hospital overcrowding by moving patients who are well enough to skilled nursing facilities.

The department said anywhere from 78 to 98 beds will be made available in Lincoln, Omaha and Grand Island, with the first ones in Lincoln on Feb. 1 at Mission Health Communities facilities.

Those facilities, which will provide anywhere from 16 to 36 beds, will start accepting patients Tuesday. The other beds will be at facilities in Omaha and Grand Island, but provider names have not been released yet because contracts are pending.

DHHS said those facilities will start accepting patients 10-14 days after the Lincoln facility does.

Hospitals, especially those in Lincoln and Omaha, have been overwhelmed due to increased patient loads and staff shortages.

As of Tuesday, there were 750 COVID-19 patients in Nebraska hospitals, which is the most in more than a year. Douglas County hit a record Tuesday for the most COVID-19 patients during the entire pandemic.

Jeremy Nordquist, president of the Nebraska Hospital Association, thanked Gov. Pete Ricketts for dealing with "a critical issue for our hospitals and health care heroes as we continue to be challenged by the impacts of COVID-19."

