 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

Doctor: Biden likely has highly contagious COVID-19 strain

  • Updated
  • 0
Virus Outbreak Biden COVID

FILE - President Joe Biden speaks virtually during a meeting with his economic team in the South Court Auditorium on the White House complex in Washington, Friday, July 22, 2022. Biden's condition continues to improve since testing positive for the coronavirus, and he likely contracted a highly contagious variant that has been spreading rapidly through the United States, according to an update from his doctor on Saturday, July 23.

 Andrew Harnik - staff, AP

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden likely contracted a highly contagious variant of the coronavirus spreading rapidly through the United States, and now has body aches and a sore throat since his positive test, according to an update from his doctor on Saturday.

The variant, known as BA.5, is an offshoot of the omicron strain that emerged late last year, and it's believed to be responsible for the vast majority of coronavirus cases in the country.

People are also reading…

Dr. Kevin O’Connor, the president’s physician, wrote in his latest update on Biden's condition that Biden's earlier symptoms, including a runny nose and a cough, have become “less troublesome.” O'Connor's earlier notes did not mention the sore throat or body aches.

Biden's vital signs, such as blood pressure and respiratory rate, “remain entirely normal,” and his oxygen saturation levels are “excellent” with “no shortness of breath at all," the doctor wrote.

O'Connor said the results of the preliminary sequencing that indicated the BA.5 variant do not affect Biden's treatment plan “in any way.”

Biden tested positive for the virus on Thursday morning. He has been isolating in the White House residence since then. Administration officials have emphasized that his symptoms are mild because he has received four vaccine doses, and he started taking the antiviral drug Paxlovid after becoming infected.

During a virtual meeting with economic advisers on Friday, Biden was hoarse but insisted, “I feel much better than I sound.”

In his previous update on Biden’s health, O’Connor said the president had an elevated temperature of 99.4 F on Thursday evening, but it returned to normal after taking Tylenol.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Jan. 6 panel chairman has COVID, prime-time hearing still on

Jan. 6 panel chairman has COVID, prime-time hearing still on

The chairman of the House Jan. 6 committee has tested positive for COVID-19, but the panel will still hold its prime-time hearing on Thursday. Rep. Bennie Thompson of Mississippi announced Tuesday he tested positive for the virus. But Jan. 6 committee spokesman Tim Mulvey said the hearing scheduled to be held in prime time Thursday will proceed. The news of Thompson’s diagnosis comes as the nine-member panel is preparing for the hearing, which is expected to focus on what President Donald Trump was doing in the White House on Jan. 6, 2021 for several hours as his supporters were breaking into the Capitol.

Scars of COVID persist for sickest survivors, their families

Scars of COVID persist for sickest survivors, their families

While more than 1 million people in the United States died of COVID-19, many more survived ICU stays that have left them with a host of health issues. One survivor is Freddy Fernandez, who was hospitalized for five months and nearly died several times. He's home with his family, but still can't go back to work, and relies on oxygen to breathe. His family says that as the world moves on and mask mandates fall away, COVID-19 is not gone for them. They're left dealing with the long-term consequences.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

PennyWise Episode 70: 3 of the worst hidden travel fees and how to avoid them

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News