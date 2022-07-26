 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
AP

Doctor: Biden's COVID symptoms 'almost completely resolved'

  • Updated
  • 0

WASHINGTON (AP) — During what could be President Joe Biden's last day of isolating after his coronavirus infection, he confronted a classic work-from-home problem that Americans have endured around the country since the pandemic began.

His dog interrupted a virtual meeting by barking on Tuesday.

Biden seemed to pretend not to hear the racket, which came in the middle of a conversation with South Korean business executives about investments in U.S. manufacturing. The president has a German shepherd named Commander who arrived at the White House as a puppy last year.

Under public health guidelines, Biden has needed to isolate for five days as he recovers. He plans to test for the virus on Wednesday and return to working in person if he's negative.

“I hope I look as great as I feel here,” he said during his virtual meeting.

Dr. Kevin O’Connor, the president's physician, wrote in a new note that Biden has improved enough that he’s able to resume his regular exercise routine.

Biden's symptoms “have now almost completely resolved,” and all of his vital signs are good.

Biden took his fifth and final dose of Paxlovid, which is intended to prevent severe symptoms from COVID-19, on Monday night.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

