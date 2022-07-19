Drug that helps some COVID sufferers underutilized, Nebraska doctor says

With cases of COVID-19 on the rise in the U.S., federal health officials have held out an antiviral pill as an important tool in keeping high-risk people who get infected with the coronavirus from getting sick enough to require hospitalization.

Dr. Mark Rupp, chief of the infectious diseases division at the University of Nebraska Medical Center, said the drug, called Paxlovid, probably is underappreciated and underutilized.

Earlier this month, the Food and Drug Administration opened the door to the drug wider. It updated the emergency authorization for the medication to allow licensed pharmacists to prescribe the drug, with certain limitations. The move, according to the FDA, was intended to improve timely access to the drug, which must be taken within five days of the first symptoms.

But how the move will play out in practice isn't yet clear. Patients who have tested positive for the virus are supposed to bring enough information for pharmacists to determine their eligibility for Paxlovid, including a list of medications and medical records with enough information to allow for a review of liver and kidney function.

In the meantime, health care providers appear to be doing most of the prescribing of Paxlovid.

At Nebraska Medicine, Rupp said, clinicians are prescribing about three courses of the medication a day. Providers there have been provided with online guidance to walk them through the prescribing information so they can decide what's best for their patients.

Rupp said he didn't know how widely the drug is being used in outside the health system, "but I'm going to guess it's not as well utilized as it should be."

A CHI Health spokeswoman said the health system's pharmacists are dispensing a fair amount of the drug, but not a lot. They're both prescribing the drug directly and filling prescriptions written by other health care providers.

Methodist Physicians Clinic providers are prescribing the drug at all locations. Methodist Health System's only public-facing pharmacy in Fremont requires a prescription from a health care provider.

Anecdotally, Rupp said, he has had family members in other states who have sought the drug and been discouraged by providers from getting it. He said he has not heard such reports in Nebraska.

He also has heard from a couple of out-of-state relatives whose providers have prescribed antibiotics and steroids for COVID-19. "That's not an appropriate treatment for somebody with acute COVID," he said.

The initial data that drug-maker Pfizer presented to the FDA in support of its request for emergency authorization for Paxlovid indicated the drug reduced the risk of hospitalization and death by 89%. In that trial, all the participants were unvaccinated.

Rupp said the drug has not been as rigorously studied in people who are vaccinated or have had COVID infections. "But what we know is that it showed very good efficacy in preventing progression of disease in high-risk patients," he said. "So I think we would still be recommending very strongly that folks who have risk factors for serious disease ... that they should avail themselves of this."

Among those at higher risk from serious cases of COVID-19 are older people, those with compromised immune systems and people with chronic illnesses such as heart disease, lung disease and diabetes.

The chief limitation for people in those higher-risk groups is that many take other medications, and Paxlovid has the potential for adverse interactions with a number of other drugs. "It's an extensive list," Rupp said. "It's not easy."

The time and effort needed to evaluate patients' medications and medical conditions, which may include corresponding with patients' health care providers, may hamper direct prescribing by pharmacists.

"I don't think the aim of having the test-to-treat program where folks could be tested at an urgent care center or a pharmacy and immediately transition to treatment has been as effective as we would like," Rupp said.

Both CVS and Walgreens officials said in statements that they were evaluating the FDA update to allow pharmacists to prescribe the medication.

At CVS pharmacies, according to the company's statement, patients with COVID-19 symptoms can visit an in-store clinic to be seen by a provider for testing. If positive, eligible patients can get a prescription for an oral drug that can be filled at the pharmacy or another of the patient's choosing. Patients who already have tested positive also can schedule a telehealth or in-person appointment with a clinic provider who can assess eligibility and write a prescription.

An online federal COVID therapy finder indicates that local Walgreens and Walmarts recommend that patients talk to their doctor or visit a community health center to get a prescription before going to the pharmacy to have it filled.

Options for Baker's pharmacy users, according to the online tool, include the same recommendation but add the option of a telehealth appointment for positive patients.

Hy-Vee is dispensing COVID-19 antivirals, including Paxlovid, at pharmacies throughout its eight-state region to eligible patients with a prescription from their health care provider, a spokeswoman said. The grocery store chain is not participating in the test-to-treat program.

Rupp said there are other treatment alternatives, including an oral drug called molnupiravir. But it's not as effective as Paxlovid and there are concerns about using it in people of child-bearing age.

Other therapies, including monoclonal antibodies, are given as IV infusions, making them less easy to access. Some monoclonal antibodies don't work well against the newer COVID variants now circulating.

A small number of people who take Paxlovid, probably 1% to 2%, Rupp said, get better initially and then develop symptoms again a week or more later. They may even test positive again.

Rupp said there's not much indication that people who experience such "rebound" symptoms are at increased risk of serious illness and no indicators that the virus has become resistant to the drug, which patients take for five days. Providers are shying away from prescribing a second course unless the patient is getting significantly worse.

But some COVID patients experience recurring symptoms even without the drug, he said. That makes it difficult to determine whether the rebound results from the drug or the virus itself.

"It's incumbent upon us as clinicians that if we have patients with COVID who have these (high-risk) conditions we should be trying to preserve their health to the best of our ability," Rupp said, "and Paxlovid is a powerful tool to do that."